Trending

Fernandez takes stage win and overall lead

Spaniard rides to solo victory

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain3:02:23
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:01:38
3Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:42
4Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Colombia0:01:44
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy
6Gavin Mannion (USA) United States0:01:46
7Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:01:53
8Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Eritrea
9Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:59
10Taylor Eisenhart (USA) United States0:02:35

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Spain13:22:10
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:01:30
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy0:01:39
4Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:40
5Gavin Mannion (USA) United States0:01:42
6Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Colombia0:01:44
7Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Eritrea0:01:46
8Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:01:54
9Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:58
10Luka Pibernik (Svn) Slovenia0:02:48

Latest on Cyclingnews