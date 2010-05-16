Image 1 of 21 The victorious Cervelo TestTeam (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 The competition leaders and winning team crowded onto the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 United States in the closing kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 Petra Dijkman (Redsun Cycling Team) leads (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 Nederland Bloeit climbing in a straight line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Linda Villumsen leads eventual new race leader, Adrie Visser and Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 Regina Bruins (Cervelo TestTeam) leads the fastest team on the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 Tibco were last off, as best team on classification after the previous stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) looked happy and relaxed waiting for the podium ceremony (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) leads her teammates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Madeleine Sandig leads Noris Cycling team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 Gauss Rdz Ormu, down to three (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 MTN were first off. They climb onto the start ramp (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 First off - MTN (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 Hanka Kupfernagel leads the German National Team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 VAD split into two parts early on (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 Fenixs - Petrogradets in formation (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 Vienne Futuroscope on the short climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 Safi-Pasta Zara climb in an echelon (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 The stage was absolutely stunning in terms of scenary all around the course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) in the first leader's jersey of her professional career (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervélo TestTeam celebrated a dominant victory in the stage two team time trial at the Tour de l'Aude on Sunday, but their strong ride came at the expense of Elisabeth Armitstead's race lead after she punctured one kilometre into the race.

HTC-Columbia's Adrie Visser assumed the leader's jersey after her team finished 35 seconds down on the Cervélo squad. Dutch team Nederland Bloeit finished third, 54 seconds behind the winners.

"I'm very happy about the team time trial today. It was a hard stage but with the victory was well worth the pain," said Cervélo's Emma Pooley afterwards. "To win with such a big margin was really great for us. So far we have had a very good race. I'm looking forward to the other stages. There's seven days are left and still plenty of challenges ahead."

However, things didn't go all Cervélo's way. Stage one winner and race leader Elisabeth Armitstead punctured one kilometre into the 34.5km stage, but insisted her teammates ride on. She finished almost four minutes behind her teammates and slipped 40th overall.

"It was definitively a challenging course through narrow village roads, sharp corners and other technical highlights but the team was incredibly strong," said Cervélo TestTeam Sport Director Egon van Kessel. "The only thing that was not so nice today was Elisabeth Armitstead's flat tire after only one kilometer. Her wish was that the team continue racing and not wait for her."

Armitstead's unfortunate loss was HTC-Columbia's gain, as Adrie Visser moved into the leader's jersey. The Dutchwoman finished ninth in the race prologue and third on stage one. She now holds a 23 second lead over Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit), who leapfrogged from fourth by virtue of her team's time trial performance.

"It's the first time [Visser's] ever led in a stage race so we're all really pleased for her," said HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke. "Adrie's done a lot of great workfor the team during the spring. She trained hard over the winter, too and it's nice she gets her time in the limelight."

Lauke said the stage had played out as expected, with Cervélo making good on their pre-race favouritism. HTC-Columbia will defend the leader's jersey on Monday's 110km stage three, but indicated that stage wins remain a high priority

"The ideal scenario would be to take the stage and for Adrie to keep the yellow," said Lauke. "We've come close twice, so I think we've shown we're definitely in contention for a win."

Full Results 1 Cervelo TestTeam 0:48:05 2 HTC-Columbia Women 0:00:35 3 Nederland Bloeit 0:00:54 4 US National Team 0:02:01 5 TIBCO 0:02:43 6 Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:51 7 Leontien 0:03:40 8 Safi-Pasta Zara 0:03:41 9 Noris Cycling 0:03:43 10 Fenixs-Petrogadets 11 Gauss Rdz Ormu 0:04:02 12 German National Team 0:04:36 13 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:05:02 14 Vienne Futuroscope 0:05:05 15 Team Valdarmo 0:06:11 16 ESGL93-Gestion 0:06:29 17 MTN 0:07:15 18 Lotto Ladies Team 0:07:30

General Classifcation after stage 2 1 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 4:07:22 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:23 3 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:00:40 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:56 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:01:02 6 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:03 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:09 8 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:11 9 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:15 10 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:20 11 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:21 12 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:25 13 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:31 14 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:34 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:41 16 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:44 17 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:02:04 18 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 0:02:06 19 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:07 20 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 21 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:02:15 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 23 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 24 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 25 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:33 26 Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:35 27 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:39 28 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:41 29 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:43 30 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:44 31 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 32 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 33 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:48 34 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:02:52 35 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:53 36 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:54 37 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:02:56 38 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:03:17 39 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:03:18 40 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 41 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 42 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:03:19 43 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:03:23 44 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 45 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:03:27 46 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:03:31 47 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:03:32 48 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:03:34 49 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 50 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:03:52 51 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:55 52 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:56 53 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:03:57 54 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:04:08 55 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:04:13 56 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:04:19 57 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:20 58 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:04:24 59 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 60 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:04:40 61 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:04:47 62 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:04:54 63 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:06:12 64 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:17 65 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:24 66 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:06:57 67 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:06:58 68 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:07:06 69 Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:07:09 70 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:07:21 71 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:07:25 72 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:07:37 73 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:08:20 74 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:08:21 75 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:08:22 76 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:08:36 77 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:08:39 78 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:08:45 79 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:09:07 80 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:09:17 81 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:09:38 82 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:11:06 83 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:11:10 84 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:11:20 85 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:12:23 86 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:12:31 87 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:12:34 88 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:12:37 89 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:12:47 90 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:13:00 91 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 0:13:46 92 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:13:53 93 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:15:14 94 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 0:15:48 95 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:15:52 96 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:16:54 97 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:17:20 98 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:17:27 99 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:17:41 100 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:17:42 101 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:19:31 102 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:21:24 103 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:21:45 104 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:21:47

Young Riders Classification 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 4:08:14 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:39 3 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:23 4 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:41 5 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:42 6 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:54 7 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 8 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:06 9 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:02:11 10 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:17 11 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:02:25 12 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:26 13 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:02:27 14 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:33 15 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:28 16 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:05:25 17 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:06:05 18 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:07:44 19 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:08:46 20 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:10:14 21 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:10:18 22 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:11:31 23 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:13:01 24 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:14:22 25 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:16:49 26 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:16:50 27 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:20:32 28 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:20:53 29 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:20:55