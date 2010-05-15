Image 1 of 15 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) savours her win ahead of Adrie Visser(HTC - Columbia Women) and Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl). She also became the new leader on general classification. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 15 New race leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 15 Carla Ryan (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 15 Stage winner, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch and team-mates guard the maillot jaune - Regina Bruins. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 15 The stage was conducted on narrow, rolling roads. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 15 Kath Mattis (United States) and B (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 15 Cath Carroll and Carmen Small (USA) at the front of the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 15 Road world champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 15 A break formed around half-distance. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 15 Race leader, Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 15 The competition leaders lead the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 15 Rolling roads and strong winds strung the bunch out. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 15 The stage was based on Rieux Minervois - an area proud of its wines. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 15 Riders wait to start the first road race stage of the 2010 Tour de l'Aude. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 15 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Brooke Miller (Tibco) chat in the podium car before the presentations. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Elisabeth Armistead scored the second victory in a row for Cervélo TestTeam at the Tour de l'Aude on day two of the race. The 21-year-old rider from Great Britain finished first in the 117km first stage around Rieux Minervois, France, taking over the leader's jersey from her teammate Regina Bruins.

The wind played a big role by enabling 11 riders to go into a breakaway, which was not caught by the peloton until the finish line. At the end of the race, Armistead had the biggest reserves and claimed victory in the sprint ahead of two Dutchwomen: Chantal Blaak and Adrie Visser.

"Another victory and another leader jersey today, that is just amazing," said Cervélo TestTeam directeur sportif Egon van Kessel. "In this first stage, a breakaway of 11 riders including Lizzie Armistead broke away coming to the finish with an advantage of about 1:20 over the peloton."

"Lizzie did a great job and won the sprint. We totally fulfilled our goal and didn't lose too much energy in defending the leader's jersey. Tomorrow, we will race in the team time trial, and we go into that with full confidence. We have trained this race format a lot and I believe we can make it on the podium."

Stage two will be contested on an undulating 34.5km course around Clermont l'Hérault.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:14:09 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 4 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 5 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 8 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 9 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 10 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:03 11 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:00:06 12 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:16 13 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 14 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 17 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 18 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 19 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 20 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 21 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 22 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 23 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 24 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 26 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 27 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 28 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 29 Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara 30 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 31 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 32 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 33 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 34 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 35 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 36 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 37 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 38 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 39 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 40 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 41 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 42 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 43 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 44 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 45 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 46 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 47 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 48 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 49 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 50 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 51 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 52 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 53 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 54 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 55 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 56 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 57 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 58 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 59 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 60 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 61 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 62 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 63 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 64 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 65 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 66 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 67 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 68 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 69 Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets 70 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 71 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 72 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 73 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 74 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 75 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 76 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 77 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 78 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:28 79 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 80 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 81 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:31 82 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:34 83 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 84 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:37 85 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:01:57 86 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:16 87 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:02:29 88 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 0:05:55 89 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 90 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 91 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 92 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 93 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 94 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 95 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 96 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:07:05 97 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:09:47 98 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 99 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:09:49 100 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 101 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 102 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 103 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 104 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit DNF Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion

Sprint 1 - Douzens Av des Corbières, 25.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 5 pts 2 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Sprint 2 - Marseillette, 41.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 3 3 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 2 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Sprint 3 - Villedubert - rte de Barbès, 71.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 5 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 3 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 4 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 1

Sprint 4 - Villemoustaussou, 78km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 5 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 2 4 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1

Sprint 5 - Conques sur Orbiel, 94.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 5 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 2 4 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 TIBCO 9:43:49 2 Nederland Bloeit 0:01:10 3 Cervelo Test Team 4 Leontien.nl 5 Noris Cycling 6 Gauss RDZ Ormu 7 HTC Columbia Women 8 US National Team 9 Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:13 10 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:31 11 Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:26 12 Fenixs - Petrogradets 13 Vienne Futuroscope 14 German National Team 15 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 16 Team Valdarno 17 Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:44 18 MTN 0:11:38

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:18:50 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:07 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:14 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:20 5 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:00:23 6 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:00:27 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:36 8 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:42 9 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:00:53 10 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:55 11 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 12 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:23 13 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:27 14 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:28 15 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:30 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:31 17 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:32 18 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:01:34 19 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 20 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 21 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:36 22 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:38 23 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 24 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:40 25 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 26 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:41 27 Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:42 28 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 29 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:43 31 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 32 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 33 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:01:44 34 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 35 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:45 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:01:46 37 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 38 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 39 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 40 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:01:47 41 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 42 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:48 43 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:49 44 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 45 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 46 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:50 47 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 48 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 49 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:01:51 50 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 51 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 0:01:52 52 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 53 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:01:53 54 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 55 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:01:54 56 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 57 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 58 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:55 59 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:56 60 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:01:58 61 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:01:59 62 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 63 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:02:00 64 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 65 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:02:01 66 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:02:02 67 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 68 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 69 Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:04 70 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:05 71 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 72 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:06 73 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:07 74 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 75 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:08 76 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:02:09 77 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:11 78 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:15 79 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:02:16 80 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 81 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:19 82 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 83 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:02:24 84 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:29 85 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:02:39 86 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:03:01 87 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:03:24 88 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 0:06:28 89 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:06:33 90 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:06:37 91 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:40 92 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 0:06:41 93 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:06:46 94 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:47 95 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:06:51 96 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:07:57 97 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:10:21 98 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:10:23 99 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:10:29 100 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 101 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:10:35 102 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:10:40 103 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:11:09 104 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:11:10

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 22 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 12 3 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 5 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 4 6 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 7 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1 8 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 48 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 39 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 36 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 30 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 29 6 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 26 7 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 24 8 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 23 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 23 10 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 11 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 17 12 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 14 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 14 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 13 16 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 12 17 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 11 18 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 10 19 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 20 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 21 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 6 22 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 23 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 5 24 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 25 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 4 26 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 4 27 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 2 28 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3:18:50 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:14 3 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:55 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:28 5 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:41 6 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:42 7 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:45 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:48 9 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:01:49 10 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:50 12 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:01:53 13 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:01:54 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:56 15 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:01:58 16 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:01:59 17 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:02:00 19 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:02 20 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:05 21 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:07 22 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:08 23 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:02:16 24 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:02:29 25 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:06:40 26 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:06:47 27 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:07:57 28 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:10:40 29 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:11:09