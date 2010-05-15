Trending

Armitstead sprints to win

British woman takes over GC lead from Cervelo teammate Bruins

Image 1 of 15

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) savours her win ahead of Adrie Visser(HTC - Columbia Women) and Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl). She also became the new leader on general classification.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) savours her win ahead of Adrie Visser(HTC - Columbia Women) and Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl). She also became the new leader on general classification.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 15

New race leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium.

New race leader Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 15

Carla Ryan (Cervelo Test Team).

Carla Ryan (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 15

Stage winner, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch and team-mates guard the maillot jaune - Regina Bruins.

Stage winner, Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch and team-mates guard the maillot jaune - Regina Bruins.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 15

The stage was conducted on narrow, rolling roads.

The stage was conducted on narrow, rolling roads.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 15

Kath Mattis (United States) and B

Kath Mattis (United States) and B
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 15

Cath Carroll and Carmen Small (USA) at the front of the bunch.

Cath Carroll and Carmen Small (USA) at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 15

Road world champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) in the bunch.

Road world champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 15

A break formed around half-distance.

A break formed around half-distance.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 15

Race leader, Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch.

Race leader, Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 15

The competition leaders lead the race.

The competition leaders lead the race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 15

Rolling roads and strong winds strung the bunch out.

Rolling roads and strong winds strung the bunch out.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 15

The stage was based on Rieux Minervois - an area proud of its wines.

The stage was based on Rieux Minervois - an area proud of its wines.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 15

Riders wait to start the first road race stage of the 2010 Tour de l'Aude.

Riders wait to start the first road race stage of the 2010 Tour de l'Aude.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 15

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Brooke Miller (Tibco) chat in the podium car before the presentations.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) and Brooke Miller (Tibco) chat in the podium car before the presentations.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Elisabeth Armistead scored the second victory in a row for Cervélo TestTeam at the Tour de l'Aude on day two of the race. The 21-year-old rider from Great Britain finished first in the 117km first stage around Rieux Minervois, France, taking over the leader's jersey from her teammate Regina Bruins.

The wind played a big role by enabling 11 riders to go into a breakaway, which was not caught by the peloton until the finish line. At the end of the race, Armistead had the biggest reserves and claimed victory in the sprint ahead of two Dutchwomen: Chantal Blaak and Adrie Visser.

"Another victory and another leader jersey today, that is just amazing," said Cervélo TestTeam directeur sportif Egon van Kessel. "In this first stage, a breakaway of 11 riders including Lizzie Armistead broke away coming to the finish with an advantage of about 1:20 over the peloton."

"Lizzie did a great job and won the sprint. We totally fulfilled our goal and didn't lose too much energy in defending the leader's jersey. Tomorrow, we will race in the team time trial, and we go into that with full confidence. We have trained this race format a lot and I believe we can make it on the podium."

Stage two will be contested on an undulating 34.5km course around Clermont l'Hérault.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:14:09
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
3Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
4Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
5Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
9Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
10Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:03
11Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO0:00:06
12Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:16
13Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
16Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
17Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
18Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
19Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
20Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
21Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
22Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
23Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
24Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
26Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
27Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
28Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
29Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
30Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
31Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
32Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
33Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
34Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
35Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
36Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
37Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
38Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
39Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
40Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
41Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
42Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
43Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
44Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
45Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
46Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
47Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
48Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
49Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
50Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
51Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
52Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
53Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
54Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
55Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
56Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
57Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
58Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
59Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
60Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
61Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
62Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
63Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
64Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
65Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
66Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
67Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
68Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
69Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
70Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
71Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
72Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
73Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
74Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
75Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
76Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
77Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
78Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:28
79Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
80Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
81Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:31
82Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:34
83Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
84Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:37
85Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:01:57
86Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:16
87Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:02:29
88Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team0:05:55
89Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
90Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
91Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
92Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
93Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
94Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
95Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
96Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:07:05
97Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN0:09:47
98Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
99Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:09:49
100Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
101Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
102Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
103Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
104Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion

Sprint 1 - Douzens Av des Corbières, 25.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO5pts
2Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Sprint 2 - Marseillette, 41.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women3
3Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO2
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Sprint 3 - Villedubert - rte de Barbès, 71.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO5pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women3
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
4Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team1

Sprint 4 - Villemoustaussou, 78km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO5pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team2
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1

Sprint 5 - Conques sur Orbiel, 94.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO5pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
3Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women2
4Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO9:43:49
2Nederland Bloeit0:01:10
3Cervelo Test Team
4Leontien.nl
5Noris Cycling
6Gauss RDZ Ormu
7HTC Columbia Women
8US National Team
9Redsun Cycling Team0:01:13
10Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:31
11Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:26
12Fenixs - Petrogradets
13Vienne Futuroscope
14German National Team
15S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
16Team Valdarno
17Lotto Ladies Team0:02:44
18MTN0:11:38

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:18:50
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:07
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:14
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:20
5Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO0:00:23
6Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:00:27
7Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:36
8Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:42
9Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO0:00:53
10Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:55
11Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
12Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:23
13Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:01:27
14Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:28
15Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:01:30
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:31
17Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:01:32
18Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:01:34
19Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
20Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
21Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:36
22Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:01:38
23Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
24Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:40
25Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
26Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:41
27Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:42
28Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
29Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:43
31Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
32Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
33Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:01:44
34Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
35Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:45
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:01:46
37Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
38Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
39Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
40Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:01:47
41Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
42Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:01:48
43Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:49
44Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
45Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
46Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:50
47Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
48Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
49Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:01:51
50Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
51Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO0:01:52
52Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
53Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:01:53
54Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
55Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:01:54
56Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
57Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
58Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:55
59Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:56
60Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:01:58
61Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:01:59
62Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
63Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:02:00
64Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
65Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:01
66Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:02:02
67Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
68Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
69Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:04
70Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:05
71Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
72Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:06
73Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:07
74Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
75Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:08
76Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:02:09
77Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:11
78Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:15
79Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:16
80Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
81Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:19
82Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
83Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:02:24
84Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:29
85Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:02:39
86Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:03:01
87Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:03:24
88Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team0:06:28
89Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno0:06:33
90Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:06:37
91Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:40
92Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team0:06:41
93Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:06:46
94Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:47
95Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:06:51
96Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:07:57
97Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team0:10:21
98Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:10:23
99Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN0:10:29
100Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
101Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:10:35
102Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:10:40
103Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:11:09
104Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:11:10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO22pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12
3Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
5Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team4
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3
7Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1
8Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team48pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women39
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl36
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team30
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit29
6Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu26
7Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women24
8Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO23
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit23
10Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
11Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team17
12Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
14Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team14
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team13
16Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
17Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women11
18Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO10
19Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara8
20Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
21Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling6
22Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5
23Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara5
24Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4
25Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit4
26Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team4
27Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl2
28Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3:18:50
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:14
3Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:55
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:28
5Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:41
6Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:42
7Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:45
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:01:48
9Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:01:49
10Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:50
12Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:01:53
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:01:54
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:56
15Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:01:58
16Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:01:59
17Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:02:00
19Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:02
20Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:05
21Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:07
22Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:08
23Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team0:02:16
24Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:02:29
25Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:40
26Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:47
27Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:07:57
28Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:10:40
29Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:11:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO9:59:25
2Cervelo Test Team0:00:14
3HTC Columbia Women0:00:20
4Nederland Bloeit0:00:24
5Redsun Cycling Team0:01:00
6US National Team0:01:01
7Leontien.nl0:01:06
8Noris Cycling0:01:19
9Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:30
10Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:11
11Safi - Pasta Zara0:02:17
12Vienne Futuroscope0:02:19
13Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:23
14Team Valdarno0:02:26
15German National Team
16Lotto Ladies Team0:02:47
17S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:02:51
18MTN0:11:52

 

