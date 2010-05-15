Armitstead sprints to win
British woman takes over GC lead from Cervelo teammate Bruins
Elisabeth Armistead scored the second victory in a row for Cervélo TestTeam at the Tour de l'Aude on day two of the race. The 21-year-old rider from Great Britain finished first in the 117km first stage around Rieux Minervois, France, taking over the leader's jersey from her teammate Regina Bruins.
The wind played a big role by enabling 11 riders to go into a breakaway, which was not caught by the peloton until the finish line. At the end of the race, Armistead had the biggest reserves and claimed victory in the sprint ahead of two Dutchwomen: Chantal Blaak and Adrie Visser.
"Another victory and another leader jersey today, that is just amazing," said Cervélo TestTeam directeur sportif Egon van Kessel. "In this first stage, a breakaway of 11 riders including Lizzie Armistead broke away coming to the finish with an advantage of about 1:20 over the peloton."
"Lizzie did a great job and won the sprint. We totally fulfilled our goal and didn't lose too much energy in defending the leader's jersey. Tomorrow, we will race in the team time trial, and we go into that with full confidence. We have trained this race format a lot and I believe we can make it on the podium."
Stage two will be contested on an undulating 34.5km course around Clermont l'Hérault.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:14:09
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|4
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|5
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|9
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|10
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|11
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:00:06
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:16
|13
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|17
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|18
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|20
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|21
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|22
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|23
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|24
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|26
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|27
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|28
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|29
|Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
|30
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|31
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|34
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|35
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|36
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|37
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|39
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|40
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|41
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|42
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|43
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|44
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|45
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|46
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|47
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|48
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|49
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|51
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|52
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|53
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|54
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|55
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|56
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|57
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|58
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|59
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|60
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|61
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|62
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|63
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|64
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|65
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|66
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|67
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|68
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|69
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|70
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|71
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|72
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|73
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|74
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|75
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|76
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|77
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|78
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:28
|79
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|80
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|81
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|82
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:34
|83
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|84
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:37
|85
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:01:57
|86
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:16
|87
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:02:29
|88
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|0:05:55
|89
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|90
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|91
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|92
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|93
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|94
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|95
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|96
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:07:05
|97
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|0:09:47
|98
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|99
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:09:49
|100
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|101
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|102
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|103
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|104
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|3
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|2
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|4
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|4
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TIBCO
|9:43:49
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:10
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Leontien.nl
|5
|Noris Cycling
|6
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|7
|HTC Columbia Women
|8
|US National Team
|9
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|10
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:31
|11
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:26
|12
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|13
|Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|German National Team
|15
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|16
|Team Valdarno
|17
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:44
|18
|MTN
|0:11:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:18:50
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:07
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:14
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:20
|5
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:23
|6
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:00:27
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:36
|8
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:00:53
|10
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:55
|11
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|12
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:23
|13
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:27
|14
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:28
|15
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:30
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:31
|17
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:32
|18
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:34
|19
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|20
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|21
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:36
|22
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:38
|23
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:40
|25
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:41
|27
|Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:42
|28
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|29
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:43
|31
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|32
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|33
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:01:44
|34
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|35
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:45
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:01:46
|37
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|38
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|40
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:01:47
|41
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|42
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:48
|43
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:49
|44
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|45
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|46
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:50
|47
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|48
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|49
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:01:51
|50
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|51
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|0:01:52
|52
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|53
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:01:53
|54
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|55
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:01:54
|56
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|57
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|58
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:55
|59
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:56
|60
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:01:58
|61
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:59
|62
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|63
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:00
|64
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|65
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:01
|66
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:02:02
|67
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|68
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|69
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:02:04
|70
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:05
|71
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|72
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:06
|73
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:07
|74
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|75
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:08
|76
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:02:09
|77
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:11
|78
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:15
|79
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:02:16
|80
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|81
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:19
|82
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|83
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:02:24
|84
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:29
|85
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:02:39
|86
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:03:01
|87
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:03:24
|88
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|0:06:28
|89
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:06:33
|90
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|91
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:40
|92
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:41
|93
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:06:46
|94
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:06:47
|95
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:06:51
|96
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:07:57
|97
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:10:21
|98
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:10:23
|99
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|0:10:29
|100
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|101
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:10:35
|102
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:10:40
|103
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:11:09
|104
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:11:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|22
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|5
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|7
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|8
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|39
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|36
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|29
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|26
|7
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|8
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|23
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|10
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|11
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|12
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|14
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|14
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|13
|16
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|11
|18
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|10
|19
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|20
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|21
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|6
|22
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|23
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|5
|24
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|25
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|26
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|4
|27
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|28
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3:18:50
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:14
|3
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:55
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:28
|5
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:41
|6
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:45
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:48
|9
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:01:49
|10
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:50
|12
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:01:53
|13
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:01:54
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:56
|15
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:01:58
|16
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:59
|17
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:00
|19
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:02
|20
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:05
|21
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:07
|22
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:08
|23
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:16
|24
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:02:29
|25
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:40
|26
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:06:47
|27
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:07:57
|28
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:10:40
|29
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:11:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TIBCO
|9:59:25
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:14
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:20
|4
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:24
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|6
|US National Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Leontien.nl
|0:01:06
|8
|Noris Cycling
|0:01:19
|9
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:30
|10
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:11
|11
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:02:17
|12
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:19
|13
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:02:23
|14
|Team Valdarno
|0:02:26
|15
|German National Team
|16
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:47
|17
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:02:51
|18
|MTN
|0:11:52
