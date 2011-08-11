Pinot wins from three-man break
Frenchman assumes leader's jersey from Kelderman
Just 11 days after winning his first race as a professional, young talent Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) has struck again, winning stage 2 of the Tour de l'Ain from a three-man break and moving into the overall lead.
The day's final climb, the category 3 Côte de Cessiat situated 6.3km from the finish in Bellignat, proved pivotal in the race finale as Pinot, Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) attacked on the ascent and held off a 35-man chase group on the descent to the finish line.
The 21-year-old Pinot sprinted to victory, followed by Taaramae and Poels, while Sylvain Georges (Big Mat-Auber 93) took the sprint for fourth place 12 seconds behind the lead trio.
Overnight race leader Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) finished 13th on the day in the group led in by Georges but the time differential to Pinot coupled with the stage winner's time bonus dropped the Dutchman back to fourth overall. Pinot leads Taaramae by two seconds and Poels by five seconds, while Kelderman is now 11 seconds back on general classification.
For much of the stage two riders, Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), were on the attack and built up a maximum advantage of five minutes. The pair rode together until the penultimate climb, the category 4 Côte de Matafelon-Granges, when Wauters dropped Thire on the ascent. The Belgian crested the summit first with 20.2km remaining, but was caught soon after by a peloton reduced to approximately 60 riders.
Heading into the final climb, David Moncoutie (Cofidis) launched an attack but was soon brought back. His Estonian teammate Taaramae, however, successfully separated himself from the peloton and was joined by Pinot and Poels in the race winning selection.
The climbing in today's stage is but a warm-up compared to what's on tap for the final two days of racing. On Friday the peloton will face four categorised climbs on its route from Nantua to Lélex - a pair of category 2 climbs followed by a pair of category 1 ascents. The final climb is situated 21.6km from the finish and after descending for approximately 12 kilometres, the road again turns uphill through to the finish line.
On Saturday the stage finishes atop the 17km-long, hors categorie ascent of the Le Grand Colombier, after the peloton has tackled the 4th category Cote de Premezel and 2nd category Cote de Thezillieu.
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3:43:14
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:12
|5
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|12
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|20
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
|26
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|27
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|34
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|37
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|38
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:40
|40
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:49
|41
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:02
|44
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|45
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|50
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|56
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|57
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
|58
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:06
|59
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|61
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:02:08
|65
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:18
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:57
|67
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:00
|68
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:35
|69
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:14
|71
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|74
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:37
|75
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:08
|76
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:36
|79
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|81
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|83
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|87
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|88
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|93
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:29
|94
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|95
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:46
|96
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|5
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|10
|7
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|8
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|12
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|3
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|pts
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|3
|4
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|pts
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|France Espoir Team
|11:10:18
|2
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|3
|Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|Team NetApp
|6
|Skil - Shimano
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:28
|9
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:37
|10
|Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:38
|11
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:50
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:27
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:54
|15
|FDJ
|0:03:23
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:13:52
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7:04:14
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:02
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:18
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|0:00:19
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|11
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|13
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:22
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|15
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:24
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|18
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:00:27
|22
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|23
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:29
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:31
|27
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:34
|30
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:35
|31
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:36
|32
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:37
|33
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:39
|35
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:00:42
|36
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:50
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|38
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:02
|39
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:04
|40
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|41
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:08
|42
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:09
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|45
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|46
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:01:14
|48
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:15
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:17
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:18
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:19
|53
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:20
|55
|Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:23
|56
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:01:56
|57
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:16
|58
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:23
|59
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:25
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:02:26
|61
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:29
|62
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:02:30
|63
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:31
|64
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:32
|65
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:09
|66
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:13
|67
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:27
|68
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:38
|69
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:39
|70
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:05:32
|71
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:50
|74
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|75
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:26
|76
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:29
|77
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:39
|78
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:42
|79
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:43
|80
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:45
|81
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:47
|82
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:49
|84
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:51
|85
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:52
|86
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:53
|87
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|88
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:55
|89
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:58
|90
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:07:59
|91
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:08:00
|92
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:10
|93
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:39
|94
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:40
|95
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:46
|96
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:58
|1
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|25
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|18
|7
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|8
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
|15
|10
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|14
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|12
|12
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|12
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|10
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|18
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|19
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|8
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|8
|21
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|24
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|25
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|26
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|27
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|28
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|29
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|30
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|31
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|32
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|3
|33
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|34
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|35
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|2
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|40
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|-15
|1
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|18
|pts
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|6
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|3
|9
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|3
|11
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|12
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|14
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7:04:14
|2
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:26
|5
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:50
|10
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:02
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:04
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:11
|13
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:01:14
|15
|Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
|0:02:30
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:29
|17
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:07:39
|18
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:47
|19
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:55
|20
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:08:00
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:10
|1
|Team NetApp
|21:13:36
|2
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:03
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:11
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:23
|5
|France Espoir Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
|0:00:33
|7
|Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:41
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|11
|Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne
|12
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:55
|13
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|0:01:46
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:49
|15
|FDJ
|0:03:37
|16
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:14:04
