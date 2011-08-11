Just 11 days after winning his first race as a professional, young talent Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) has struck again, winning stage 2 of the Tour de l'Ain from a three-man break and moving into the overall lead.

The day's final climb, the category 3 Côte de Cessiat situated 6.3km from the finish in Bellignat, proved pivotal in the race finale as Pinot, Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) attacked on the ascent and held off a 35-man chase group on the descent to the finish line.

The 21-year-old Pinot sprinted to victory, followed by Taaramae and Poels, while Sylvain Georges (Big Mat-Auber 93) took the sprint for fourth place 12 seconds behind the lead trio.

Overnight race leader Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) finished 13th on the day in the group led in by Georges but the time differential to Pinot coupled with the stage winner's time bonus dropped the Dutchman back to fourth overall. Pinot leads Taaramae by two seconds and Poels by five seconds, while Kelderman is now 11 seconds back on general classification.

For much of the stage two riders, Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), were on the attack and built up a maximum advantage of five minutes. The pair rode together until the penultimate climb, the category 4 Côte de Matafelon-Granges, when Wauters dropped Thire on the ascent. The Belgian crested the summit first with 20.2km remaining, but was caught soon after by a peloton reduced to approximately 60 riders.

Heading into the final climb, David Moncoutie (Cofidis) launched an attack but was soon brought back. His Estonian teammate Taaramae, however, successfully separated himself from the peloton and was joined by Pinot and Poels in the race winning selection.

The climbing in today's stage is but a warm-up compared to what's on tap for the final two days of racing. On Friday the peloton will face four categorised climbs on its route from Nantua to Lélex - a pair of category 2 climbs followed by a pair of category 1 ascents. The final climb is situated 21.6km from the finish and after descending for approximately 12 kilometres, the road again turns uphill through to the finish line.

On Saturday the stage finishes atop the 17km-long, hors categorie ascent of the Le Grand Colombier, after the peloton has tackled the 4th category Cote de Premezel and 2nd category Cote de Thezillieu.

Full Results 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3:43:14 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:12 5 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 12 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 20 Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 21 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team 26 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 27 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 30 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 31 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 34 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 36 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team 37 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 38 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:40 40 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:49 41 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:02 44 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 45 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 46 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 47 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 50 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 51 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 52 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 54 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 56 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 57 Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team 58 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:06 59 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 60 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 61 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 62 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:02:08 65 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:18 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:02:57 67 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:00 68 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:35 69 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:05:14 71 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp 74 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:37 75 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:08 76 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:36 79 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 80 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 82 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 83 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 87 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 88 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 91 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 92 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:09:29 94 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 95 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:46 96 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 5 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 10 7 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 8 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 5 12 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 3 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 1 - Coligny, 70.8km 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 3 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Esses de Treffort (Cat. 3) 89.5km 1 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 pts 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 3 4 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Grand Corent (Cat. 3) 101.2km 1 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 pts 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Matafelon-Granges (Cat. 4) 133.4km 1 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Cessiat (Cat. 3) 147.3km 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Teams 1 France Espoir Team 11:10:18 2 Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia 3 Bretagne - Schuller 4 AG2R la Mondiale 5 Team NetApp 6 Skil - Shimano 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 8 Pro Team Astana 0:00:28 9 Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:37 10 Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne 0:00:38 11 Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:50 12 Team Europcar 13 Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:01:27 14 Saur - Sojasun 0:01:54 15 FDJ 0:03:23 16 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:13:52

General classification after stage 2 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7:04:14 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:02 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:11 5 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 7 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:18 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 0:00:19 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 11 Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:20 12 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 13 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:22 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:23 15 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:24 16 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 18 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 20 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:00:27 22 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 23 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:29 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:31 27 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:34 30 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:35 31 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:00:36 32 John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:37 33 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 34 Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:39 35 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:00:42 36 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:50 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 38 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:02 39 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:04 40 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:07 41 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:08 42 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:09 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 44 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 45 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 46 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:01:14 48 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:15 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:17 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 51 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:18 52 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:19 53 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 54 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:20 55 Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:23 56 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:01:56 57 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:16 58 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:23 59 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:25 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:02:26 61 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:29 62 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:02:30 63 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:31 64 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:32 65 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:03:09 66 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:13 67 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:27 68 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:38 69 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:39 70 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp 0:05:32 71 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 72 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:50 74 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 75 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:26 76 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:29 77 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:07:39 78 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:42 79 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:43 80 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:45 81 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:47 82 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:49 84 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:51 85 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:52 86 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:53 87 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:54 88 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:07:55 89 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:58 90 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:07:59 91 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:08:00 92 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:10 93 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:09:39 94 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:40 95 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:46 96 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:58

Points classification 1 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 pts 2 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 25 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 18 7 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 16 8 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp 15 10 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 14 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 12 12 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 12 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 10 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 18 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 19 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 8 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 8 21 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 6 22 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 6 24 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 5 25 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 26 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 5 27 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 28 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 29 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 30 Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 32 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 3 33 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 34 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 35 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 2 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1 40 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia -15

Mountains classification 1 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 18 pts 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 6 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 3 9 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 10 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 3 11 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 12 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1 13 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1 14 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Young riders classification 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7:04:14 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:11 3 Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:00:20 4 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:26 5 Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:31 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:34 8 Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:00:39 9 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:50 10 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:02 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:04 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:01:11 13 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:01:14 15 Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team 0:02:30 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:29 17 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:07:39 18 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:47 19 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:07:55 20 Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 0:08:00 21 Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:10