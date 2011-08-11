Trending

Pinot wins from three-man break

Frenchman assumes leader's jersey from Kelderman

Just 11 days after winning his first race as a professional, young talent Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) has struck again, winning stage 2 of the Tour de l'Ain from a three-man break and moving into the overall lead.

The day's final climb, the category 3 Côte de Cessiat situated 6.3km from the finish in Bellignat, proved pivotal in the race finale as Pinot, Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) attacked on the ascent and held off a 35-man chase group on the descent to the finish line.

The 21-year-old Pinot sprinted to victory, followed by Taaramae and Poels, while Sylvain Georges (Big Mat-Auber 93) took the sprint for fourth place 12 seconds behind the lead trio.

Overnight race leader Wilco Kelderman (Rabobank Continental Team) finished 13th on the day in the group led in by Georges but the time differential to Pinot coupled with the stage winner's time bonus dropped the Dutchman back to fourth overall. Pinot leads Taaramae by two seconds and Poels by five seconds, while Kelderman is now 11 seconds back on general classification.

For much of the stage two riders, Jonathan Thire (Big Mat-Auber 93) and Willem Wauters (Vacansoleil-DCM), were on the attack and built up a maximum advantage of five minutes. The pair rode together until the penultimate climb, the category 4 Côte de Matafelon-Granges, when Wauters dropped Thire on the ascent. The Belgian crested the summit first with 20.2km remaining, but was caught soon after by a peloton reduced to approximately 60 riders.

Heading into the final climb, David Moncoutie (Cofidis) launched an attack but was soon brought back. His Estonian teammate Taaramae, however, successfully separated himself from the peloton and was joined by Pinot and Poels in the race winning selection.

The climbing in today's stage is but a warm-up compared to what's on tap for the final two days of racing. On Friday the peloton will face four categorised climbs on its route from Nantua to Lélex - a pair of category 2 climbs followed by a pair of category 1 ascents. The final climb is situated 21.6km from the finish and after descending for approximately 12 kilometres, the road again turns uphill through to the finish line.

On Saturday the stage finishes atop the 17km-long, hors categorie ascent of the Le Grand Colombier, after the peloton has tackled the 4th category Cote de Premezel and 2nd category Cote de Thezillieu.

Full Results
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3:43:14
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:12
5Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
6Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
12Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
16Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp
20Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
22Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
25Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team
26John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
27Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
31Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
33Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
34Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
36Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
37Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
38Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:40
40Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:49
41Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:02
44Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
45Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
46Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
50Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
51Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
54David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
56Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
57Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team
58Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:06
59Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team
61Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
62Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:02:08
65Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:18
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:02:57
67Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:00
68Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:35
69Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
70Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:05:14
71Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
73Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
74Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:37
75Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:08
76Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:36
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
81Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
82Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
83Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
86Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
87Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
88Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
92Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:09:29
94Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
95Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:46
96Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
4Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9314
5Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano12
6Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team10
7Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia8
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp5
12Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team3
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint 1 - Coligny, 70.8km
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 933
3Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Côte des Esses de Treffort (Cat. 3) 89.5km
1Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937pts
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ3
4Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Grand Corent (Cat. 3) 101.2km
1Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937pts
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Matafelon-Granges (Cat. 4) 133.4km
1Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Mountain 4 - Côte de Cessiat (Cat. 3) 147.3km
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Teams
1France Espoir Team11:10:18
2Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia
3Bretagne - Schuller
4AG2R la Mondiale
5Team NetApp
6Skil - Shimano
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
8Pro Team Astana0:00:28
9Big Mat - Auber 930:00:37
10Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne0:00:38
11Rabobank Continental Team0:00:50
12Team Europcar
13Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:27
14Saur - Sojasun0:01:54
15FDJ0:03:23
16Team Spidertech Powered by C100:13:52

General classification after stage 2
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ7:04:14
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:02
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:11
5Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:18
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp0:00:19
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
11Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:20
12Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
13Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:22
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
15Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:24
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
18Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:00:27
22Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
23Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:29
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:30
26Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:31
27Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
28Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
29Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:34
30Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:35
31Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:36
32John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:37
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:39
35Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:00:42
36Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:50
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
38Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:02
39Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:04
40Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
41Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:08
42Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:09
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
44David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
45Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
46Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team0:01:14
48Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:15
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:17
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
51Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:18
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:19
53Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
54Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:20
55Juan Villegas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:23
56Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:01:56
57Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:16
58Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:23
59Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:25
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:02:26
61Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:29
62Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team0:02:30
63Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:31
64Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:32
65Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:03:09
66Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:13
67Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:27
68Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:38
69Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:39
70Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp0:05:32
71Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
72Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
73Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:50
74Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
75Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:26
76Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:29
77Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:39
78Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:42
79Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:43
80Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:45
81Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:47
82Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:49
84Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:51
85Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:52
86Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:53
87Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
88Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:07:55
89Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:58
90Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:07:59
91Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:08:00
92Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:10
93Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:09:39
94Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:40
95Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:46
96Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:58

Points classification
1Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller27pts
2Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun26
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ25
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team18
7Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team16
8Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Team NetApp15
10Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9314
11Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp12
12Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano12
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
14Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team10
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
17Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
18Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
19Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia8
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ8
21Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar6
22John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team6
24Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ5
25Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
26Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp5
27Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
28Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
29Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
30Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
31Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
32Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team3
33Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3
34Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano3
35Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana2
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1
40Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia-15

Mountains classification
1Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9318pts
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
6Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team3
9Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ3
11Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
12Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101
14Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Young riders classification
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ7:04:14
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:11
3Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:20
4Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:26
5Emilien Viennet (Fra) France Espoir Team
6Warren Barguil (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:31
7Romain Bardet (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:34
8Axel Domont (Fra) France Espoir Team0:00:39
9Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:50
10Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:02
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:04
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:11
13Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Rudy Molard (Fra) France Espoir Team0:01:14
15Yoann Michaud (Fra) France Espoir Team0:02:30
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:29
17Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:07:39
18Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:47
19Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:07:55
20Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:08:00
21Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:08:10

Teams classification
1Team NetApp21:13:36
2AG2R la Mondiale0:00:03
3Skil - Shimano0:00:11
4Bretagne - Schuller0:00:23
5France Espoir Team0:00:27
6Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe de Colombia0:00:33
7Rabobank Continental Team0:00:36
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
9Pro Team Astana0:00:41
10Team Europcar0:00:54
11Cofidis, Le Crédit en Ligne
12Big Mat - Auber 930:00:55
13Roubaix Lille Métropole0:01:46
14Saur - Sojasun0:01:49
15FDJ0:03:37
16Team Spidertech Powered by C100:14:04

