Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) with his game face on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bohanni (Cofidis) won stage 2 of the Tour de l'Ain after he was a convincing winner in the bunch sprint ahead of Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Oscaro). It was Bouhanni's first victory since his heavy crash on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in May and came after a trying Tour de France in which he was still struggling the effects of his injuries.

The finale was not without controversy, as Anthony Maldonado (HP BTP-Auber 93) came down in a crash in the finishing straight. There was a delay of several minutes as the commissaires reviewed the footage and eventually confirmed Bouhanni as the stage winner. The time bonus for winning the stage was also sufficient to lift Bouhanni into the overall lead ahead of stage 1 winner Juan José Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo).

"It's a relief to win again," Bouhanni said afterwards, according to L'Équipe. "It was difficult for me, it's been a hard year. Mentally, I've been through quite a difficult period. I was starting to doubt because I was doing my best every day to get back to my true level. I was off the bike for 20 days in the month of May and they told me that my season was over. Getting to the start of the Tour was a victory, finishing it was another.

"That's cycling. There are highs and lows. I can feel that I'm getting back to where I was, little by little. I knew there was a chance today."

The bunch finish was never in doubt, though the stage was enlivened by a break featuring Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie), Jérémy Lecroq (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Robert Kessler (Germany), who were hauled in by the peloton in the final 15 kilometres.

Friday's stage to Oyonnax should see the complexion of the race change as the peloton faces no fewer than five climbs, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) expected to be to the fore.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:19:36 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 10 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 11 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre 12 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 13 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 14 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 15 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre 16 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 17 Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team 18 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 19 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 20 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team 21 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 22 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team 23 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 24 Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 25 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 26 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 28 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 32 Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City 33 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 34 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 37 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 38 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 39 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 40 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) France National Team 41 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 43 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team 44 Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City 45 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 46 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 47 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 49 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 50 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros 56 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 57 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team 62 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni-Sidermec 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 66 Frédéricbrun (Fra) France National Team 67 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 68 Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 69 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 70 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 71 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team 73 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre 76 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 77 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 78 Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team 79 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team 82 Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 84 Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb 85 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 86 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee De Terre 87 Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 88 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee De Terre 89 Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 90 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 91 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City 92 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 94 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 95 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 96 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 97 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee De Terre 0:00:28 98 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 99 Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 100 Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 0:09:56 101 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93

Sprint 1 - 79.7km - Le Montellier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 5 pts 2 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 16 4 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 14 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 12 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 7 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 9 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 7 10 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 6 11 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre 5 12 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 4 13 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 3 14 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 15 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre 1

KOM 1 - 10.4km - Côte de Druillat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 5 pts 2 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 3 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 1

KOM 2 - 57km - Côte de Loyes # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 5 pts 2 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1

KOM 3 - 64.4km - Côte de Saint Eloi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 5 pts 2 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fortuneo - Oscaro 9:58:48 2 Roth - Akros 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 Equipe de France 7 Allemagne Espoirs 8 FDJ 9 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 10 Development Team Sunweb 11 Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia 12 Armee De Terre 13 Astana City 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Roubaix - Lille Metropole 16 HP BTP - Auber 93 17 Direct Energie

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6:35:08 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:04 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:10 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 0:00:11 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 8 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 0:00:16 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:17 12 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 13 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 14 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 15 Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 16 Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:19 18 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 20 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 0:00:20 22 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 23 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 24 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 25 Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre 26 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 0:00:21 27 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 28 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 29 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:00:22 30 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 31 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 32 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:24 34 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:00:25 35 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 36 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 37 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 39 Frédéricbrun (Fra) France National Team 40 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 42 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:27 44 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 45 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:28 46 Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre 49 Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:29 50 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) France National Team 51 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 52 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 53 Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team 54 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre 56 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 57 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 58 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:00:32 59 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni-Sidermec 0:00:33 60 Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:34 61 Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 0:00:35 65 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:00:37 66 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 0:00:39 67 Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee De Terre 68 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:00:40 70 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:42 71 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team 0:00:43 72 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:46 73 Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 74 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team 0:00:53 75 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:55 76 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:57 77 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 0:01:01 78 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 79 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:03 80 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:01:11 81 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City 0:01:20 82 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:01:22 83 Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team 0:01:23 84 Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee De Terre 0:01:24 85 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:39 86 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:40 87 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:03:41 88 Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City 0:03:45 89 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:46 90 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:51 91 Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb 0:03:52 92 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:57 93 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 0:04:26 94 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee De Terre 0:05:28 95 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:06:10 96 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:20 97 Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team 0:06:26 98 Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:06:29 99 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team 0:06:38 100 Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:05 101 Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 0:13:53

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 43 3 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 30 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 5 Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre 17 6 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 16 7 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 16 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 15 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec 14 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 12 13 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros 11 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 16 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 9 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 8 18 Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre 8 19 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 20 David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 7 21 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 6 22 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 5 23 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 5 24 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 25 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 5 26 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 3 27 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 3 28 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team 3 29 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 3 30 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro 2 31 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros 2 32 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1 33 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93 1 34 Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 10 pts 2 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 10 3 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 6 4 Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 3 5 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 6 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2 7 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 1 8 Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ 6:35:24 2 David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ 0:00:02 3 Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 4 Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team 0:00:03 6 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 0:00:05 7 Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team 0:00:12 8 Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team 0:00:14 9 Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:00:24 10 Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City 0:00:26 11 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team 0:00:27 12 Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 0:00:30 13 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team 0:00:37 14 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:39 15 Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team 0:00:45 16 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City 0:01:04 17 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City 0:01:06 18 Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team 0:01:07 19 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:23 20 Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros 0:03:25 21 Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City 0:03:29 22 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:30 23 Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb 0:03:36 24 John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:41 25 Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb 0:04:10 26 Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team 0:06:10 27 Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team 0:06:22 28 Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:49 29 Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb 0:13:37