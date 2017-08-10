Bouhanni back in winning form at the Tour de l'Ain
Frenchman sprints to first victory since Tour de Yorkshire crash
Nacer Bohanni (Cofidis) won stage 2 of the Tour de l'Ain after he was a convincing winner in the bunch sprint ahead of Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Oscaro). It was Bouhanni's first victory since his heavy crash on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in May and came after a trying Tour de France in which he was still struggling the effects of his injuries.
The finale was not without controversy, as Anthony Maldonado (HP BTP-Auber 93) came down in a crash in the finishing straight. There was a delay of several minutes as the commissaires reviewed the footage and eventually confirmed Bouhanni as the stage winner. The time bonus for winning the stage was also sufficient to lift Bouhanni into the overall lead ahead of stage 1 winner Juan José Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo).
"It's a relief to win again," Bouhanni said afterwards, according to L'Équipe. "It was difficult for me, it's been a hard year. Mentally, I've been through quite a difficult period. I was starting to doubt because I was doing my best every day to get back to my true level. I was off the bike for 20 days in the month of May and they told me that my season was over. Getting to the start of the Tour was a victory, finishing it was another.
"That's cycling. There are highs and lows. I can feel that I'm getting back to where I was, little by little. I knew there was a chance today."
The bunch finish was never in doubt, though the stage was enlivened by a break featuring Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie), Jérémy Lecroq (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Robert Kessler (Germany), who were hauled in by the peloton in the final 15 kilometres.
Friday's stage to Oyonnax should see the complexion of the race change as the peloton faces no fewer than five climbs, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) expected to be to the fore.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:19:36
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|10
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|13
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|14
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|15
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|16
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|17
|Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team
|18
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|19
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team
|21
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|22
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
|23
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|25
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|26
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|28
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|32
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City
|33
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|37
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|38
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|39
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|40
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) France National Team
|41
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|43
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team
|44
|Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City
|45
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|47
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|49
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|50
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|56
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|57
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|59
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team
|62
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni-Sidermec
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Frédéricbrun (Fra) France National Team
|67
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|69
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|70
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|71
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team
|73
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre
|76
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|77
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|78
|Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team
|79
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team
|82
|Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
|85
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|86
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee De Terre
|87
|Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|88
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee De Terre
|89
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|90
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|91
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City
|92
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|94
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|95
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|96
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|97
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|0:00:28
|98
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|99
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|100
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|0:09:56
|101
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|16
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|14
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|12
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|7
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|7
|10
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|6
|11
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre
|5
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|4
|13
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|3
|14
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|15
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|3
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|9:58:48
|2
|Roth - Akros
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Equipe de France
|7
|Allemagne Espoirs
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|10
|Development Team Sunweb
|11
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|12
|Armee De Terre
|13
|Astana City
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|16
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|17
|Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6:35:08
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:04
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:10
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:11
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|8
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:16
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:17
|12
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|13
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|15
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|16
|Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:19
|18
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|20
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|0:00:20
|22
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|23
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|24
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|25
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre
|26
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|27
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|28
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|29
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:22
|30
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|31
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|32
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:24
|34
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:25
|35
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|36
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|37
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|39
|Frédéricbrun (Fra) France National Team
|40
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:27
|44
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|45
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:28
|46
|Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team
|47
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre
|49
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:29
|50
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) France National Team
|51
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|52
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|53
|Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team
|54
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|56
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|57
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|58
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:00:32
|59
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni-Sidermec
|0:00:33
|60
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:34
|61
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|0:00:35
|65
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:00:37
|66
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:00:39
|67
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee De Terre
|68
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:40
|70
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:42
|71
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:43
|72
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:46
|73
|Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|74
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team
|0:00:53
|75
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:55
|76
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|77
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:01
|78
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:02
|79
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:03
|80
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:01:11
|81
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City
|0:01:20
|82
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:01:22
|83
|Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:23
|84
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|0:01:24
|85
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:39
|86
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:40
|87
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:03:41
|88
|Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City
|0:03:45
|89
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:46
|90
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:51
|91
|Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
|0:03:52
|92
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:57
|93
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|0:04:26
|94
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee De Terre
|0:05:28
|95
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:10
|96
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:20
|97
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team
|0:06:26
|98
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:06:29
|99
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:38
|100
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:05
|101
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|0:13:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|43
|3
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|30
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|5
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
|17
|6
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|16
|7
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|16
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|15
|9
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
|14
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|12
|13
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
|11
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|16
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|9
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|8
|18
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre
|8
|19
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|20
|David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|7
|21
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|6
|22
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|23
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|5
|24
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|25
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|5
|26
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|3
|27
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|3
|28
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team
|3
|29
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|3
|30
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
|2
|31
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
|2
|32
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1
|33
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
|1
|34
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|10
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|10
|3
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|6
|4
|Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|3
|5
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2
|7
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|1
|8
|Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
|6:35:24
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:02
|3
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|4
|Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|7
|Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:24
|10
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|0:00:26
|11
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:27
|12
|Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|0:00:30
|13
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team
|0:00:37
|14
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:39
|15
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:45
|16
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City
|0:01:04
|17
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|0:01:06
|18
|Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:07
|19
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:23
|20
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
|0:03:25
|21
|Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City
|0:03:29
|22
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:30
|23
|Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
|0:03:36
|24
|John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:41
|25
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|0:04:10
|26
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team
|0:06:10
|27
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:22
|28
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:49
|29
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|0:13:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|19:46:03
|2
|Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
|0:00:23
|6
|Roth - Akros
|0:00:30
|7
|Armee De Terre
|0:00:32
|8
|Direct Energie
|9
|HP BTP- Auber 93
|0:00:37
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Development Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|14
|Equipe de France
|0:00:44
|15
|Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:47
|16
|Astana City
|0:00:49
|17
|Allemagne Espoirs
|0:01:08
