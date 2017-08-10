Trending

Bouhanni back in winning form at the Tour de l'Ain

Frenchman sprints to first victory since Tour de Yorkshire crash

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) with his game face on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bohanni (Cofidis) won stage 2 of the Tour de l'Ain after he was a convincing winner in the bunch sprint ahead of Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo-Oscaro). It was Bouhanni's first victory since his heavy crash on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in May and came after a trying Tour de France in which he was still struggling the effects of his injuries.

The finale was not without controversy, as Anthony Maldonado (HP BTP-Auber 93) came down in a crash in the finishing straight. There was a delay of several minutes as the commissaires reviewed the footage and eventually confirmed Bouhanni as the stage winner. The time bonus for winning the stage was also sufficient to lift Bouhanni into the overall lead ahead of stage 1 winner Juan José Lobato (LottoNL-Jumbo).

"It's a relief to win again," Bouhanni said afterwards, according to L'Équipe. "It was difficult for me, it's been a hard year. Mentally, I've been through quite a difficult period. I was starting to doubt because I was doing my best every day to get back to my true level. I was off the bike for 20 days in the month of May and they told me that my season was over. Getting to the start of the Tour was a victory, finishing it was another.

"That's cycling. There are highs and lows. I can feel that I'm getting back to where I was, little by little. I knew there was a chance today."

The bunch finish was never in doubt, though the stage was enlivened by a break featuring Ryan Anderson (Direct Energie), Jérémy Lecroq (Roubaix-Lille Métropole) and Robert Kessler (Germany), who were hauled in by the peloton in the final 15 kilometres.

Friday's stage to Oyonnax should see the complexion of the race change as the peloton faces no fewer than five climbs, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) expected to be to the fore.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:19:36
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
7Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
10Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
11Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
13Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
14Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros
15Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
16Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
17Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team
18Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
19David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
20Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team
21Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
22Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
23Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
24Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
25Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
26Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
28Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
32Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City
33Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ
34Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
37Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros
38Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
39Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
40Flavien Maurelet (Fra) France National Team
41Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
43Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team
44Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City
45Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
47Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
49Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros
50Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros
56Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
57Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team
62Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni-Sidermec
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
65Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
66Frédéricbrun (Fra) France National Team
67Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
68Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
69Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
70Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
71Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
72Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team
73Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
75Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre
76John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
77Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
78Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team
79Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team
82Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
84Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
85Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
86Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee De Terre
87Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
88Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee De Terre
89Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
90Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
91Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City
92Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
93Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
94Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team
95Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
96Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
97Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee De Terre0:00:28
98David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
99Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
100Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:09:56
101Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93

Sprint 1 - 79.7km - Le Montellier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team5pts
2Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro16
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec14
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo12
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
7Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
9Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros7
10Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole6
11Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre5
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb4
13Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team3
14Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros2
15Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre1

KOM 1 - 10.4km - Côte de Druillat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole5pts
2Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
3Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team1

KOM 2 - 57km - Côte de Loyes
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole5pts
2Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1

KOM 3 - 64.4km - Côte de Saint Eloi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole5pts
2Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fortuneo - Oscaro9:58:48
2Roth - Akros
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Equipe de France
7Allemagne Espoirs
8FDJ
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
10Development Team Sunweb
11Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia
12Armee De Terre
13Astana City
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Roubaix - Lille Metropole
16HP BTP - Auber 93
17Direct Energie

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6:35:08
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:04
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:10
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:11
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
8Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ0:00:16
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:17
12Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
13Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
14David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
15Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
16Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jeremy Bescond (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:19
18Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Akros
19Stef Clement (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
20Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni-Sidermec0:00:20
22Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
23Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
24Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
25Fabien Canal (Fra) Armee De Terre
26Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb0:00:21
27Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
28Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
29Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:22
30Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro
31Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
32Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
33Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:24
34Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:25
35Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros
36Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
37Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
39Frédéricbrun (Fra) France National Team
40Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
41Delio Fernandez (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni-Sidermec
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:27
44Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
45Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:28
46Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre
49Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City0:00:29
50Flavien Maurelet (Fra) France National Team
51Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:30
52Nicolas Baldo (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
53Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team
54Angel Madrazo (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre
56David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
57Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
58Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Roth - Akros0:00:32
59Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni-Sidermec0:00:33
60Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City0:00:34
61Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 93
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
63Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec0:00:35
65Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros0:00:37
66Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 930:00:39
67Romain Campistrous (Fra) Armee De Terre
68Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:40
70Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:42
71Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team0:00:43
72Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:46
73Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
74Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team0:00:53
75Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:55
76Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
77Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team0:01:01
78Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
79Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:03
80Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:01:11
81Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City0:01:20
82Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:01:22
83Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team0:01:23
84Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee De Terre0:01:24
85Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:39
86Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:40
87Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros0:03:41
88Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City0:03:45
89Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:46
90Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:51
91Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb0:03:52
92John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:57
93Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb0:04:26
94Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee De Terre0:05:28
95Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:06:10
96Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:20
97Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team0:06:26
98Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Roth - Akros0:06:29
99Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team0:06:38
100Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:05
101Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:13:53

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits46pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo43
3Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro30
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
5Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee De Terre17
6Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM16
7Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni-Sidermec16
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ15
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni-Sidermec14
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb12
13Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Roth - Akros11
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
16Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 939
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ8
18Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee De Terre8
19Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
20David Menut (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 937
21Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole6
22Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie5
23Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team5
24Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
25Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole5
26Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ3
27Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team3
28Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team3
29Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole3
30Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo - Oscaro2
31Lukas Jaun (Swi) Roth - Akros2
32Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1
33Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) HP BTP - Auber 931
34Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole10pts
2Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole10
3Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team6
4Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb3
5Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
6Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2
7Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team1
8Sergey Luchshenko (Kaz) Astana City1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) FDJ6:35:24
2David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ0:00:02
3Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
4Clement Russo (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Patrick Haller (Ger) German National Team0:00:03
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Development Team Sunweb0:00:05
7Victor Lafay (Fra) France National Team0:00:12
8Simon Sellier (Fra) France National Team0:00:14
9Louis Pijourlet (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:24
10Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City0:00:26
11Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team0:00:27
12Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:00:30
13Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) France National Team0:00:37
14Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:39
15Robert William Kessler (Ger) German National Team0:00:45
16Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana City0:01:04
17Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City0:01:06
18Florian Nowak (Ger) German National Team0:01:07
19Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:23
20Damian Lüscher (Swi) Roth - Akros0:03:25
21Vladimir Tsoy (Kaz) Astana City0:03:29
22Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:30
23Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb0:03:36
24John Anderson Rodriguez (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:41
25Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Development Team Sunweb0:04:10
26Axel Journiaux (Fra) France National Team0:06:10
27Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) German National Team0:06:22
28Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:49
29Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb0:13:37

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ19:46:03
2Fortuneo - Oscaro0:00:09
3Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Androni - Sidermec - Bottecchia0:00:23
6Roth - Akros0:00:30
7Armee De Terre0:00:32
8Direct Energie
9HP BTP- Auber 930:00:37
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:41
12Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Development Team Sunweb0:00:42
14Equipe de France0:00:44
15Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:47
16Astana City0:00:49
17Allemagne Espoirs0:01:08

