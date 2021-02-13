Tour de la Provence: Sosa wins on Mont Ventoux

Image 1 of 8 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Settimana International Coppi e Bartali 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Zdenek Stybar leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 Andres Camilo Ardila (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 8 The stage was not one for Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 Nicola Bagioli (B&B Hotels) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 8 Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Sosa won stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence to become the new overall leader of the race, in what was a typically dominant mountain top performance on Mont Ventoux from Ineos Grenadiers.

The 23-year-old Colombian made his race-winning attack 5km from the summit at Chalet Reynard after his young teammate Carlos Rodriguez produced a superb turn at the front of the peloton to whittle the bunch.

Behind, their teammate Egan Bernal was best of the rest to finish second, with world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in third.

On a cold day, where the riders’ heavy breaths were visible while climbing the famous Ventoux ascent, Ineos Grenadiers executed their plan perfectly. Contradictory statements from Sosa and Bernal had left it unclear which rider would lead the team, but it turned out that both riders were strong enough to win today. Sosa made the winning attack, but the way Bernal marked Alaphilippe in the chase behind indicated that the former Tour champion is returning to his old self.

For Sosa, who has shown huge potential and has already won multiple stage races such as the Vuelta a Burgos, this was arguably his best day yet as a pro.

As expected, there were fireworks on Mont Ventoux, as all the favourites battled for what was the Queen stage of the race. No one had any answer to Sosa’s attack, however, and the Colombian was able to solo to the finish without ever looking like getting caught.

Carrying a lead of nineteen seconds on GC over second-place Bernal ahead of tomorrow’s mostly flat stage, Sosa should bar accidents, seal overall victory.

How it unfolded

The third and penultimate stage of the 2021 Tour de la Provence was always going to be where the GC was decided. With no major climbs on either of the preceding two stages, and another mostly flat day awaiting them tomorrow, the finishing climb of Mont Ventoux was comfortably the most difficult and selective test of the race.

Although finishing at Chalet Reynard rather than climbing to the famous summit of Mont Ventoux, the climb still stood to give a rude awakening to riders still easing their way into the new season, with an average gradient of over 9 per cent for its 9.7km.

Circumstances were made even more difficult by the weather, with very cold conditions prompting most to cover up in arm warmers, jackets and gloves; although, unlike yesterday, the riders were at least spared rain.

Encouraged by the rare opportunity to reach the base of one of cycling’s most iconic climbs at the front of the race, many riders attempted to get into the break at the start of the stage.

Eventually, a six-man group was formed, featuring Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), Louis Louvet (St Michel-Auber93), Alessandro Fedeli (Delko), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie) and Nicola Bagioli (B&B Hotels p/b KTM).

They managed to open a gap of around three and a half minutes, but no more than that, as Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers, Astana Premier-Tech and Trek-Segafredo all asserted themselves at the front of the peloton in the hope of setting up their leaders for the win.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Zdenek Stybar upped the pace on the rolling terrain leading up to Mont Ventoux, stringing the bunch out in single file and temporarily causing a few small gaps. His effort saw the gap dip below three minutes, and it continued to fall as the climb approached, but it wasn’t until the break reached its lower slopes that their advantage started to plummet.

Astana Premier-Tech took up the pace at the start of the climb, causing overall leader Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to, as expected, be dropped. Their rider Harold Tejada then attacked 9km from the summit, prompting Ineos Grenadiers to take control of the peloton and lead the chase.

Tejada caught and passed Vermeersch and Fedeli, the last two survivors from the early break, and was joined by Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Fabro. But their time at the front of the race was short-lived, as the Ineos-led peloton brought them back 7.6km from the finish.

Ineos continued to ride tempo, with young Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez announcing himself on the world stage by putting in a monster turn to thin the bunch down to not much more than a dozen riders by the 5km to go point.

Once Rodriguez was finished, Ineos teammate Sosa made his move, immediately opening up a large gap with a vicious acceleration. Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Mauri Vansevenant led the chase group in service of team leader Alaphilippe, until the Frenchman launched his own attack within the final 4km, with Sosa’s teammate Egan Bernal clinging to his wheel.

With 2.5km to go, Sosa held a gap of about 20km over Alaphilippe and Bernal. That duo were joined by Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), but even with the assistance, the Dutchman provided, Sosa’s lead remained steady, and he remained out front until the finish.

Having frustrated the others by sitting on their wheels (due to his teammate leading the race up the road), Bernal launched his own attacks in the last couple of kilometres, succeeding first in dropping Poels and then Alaphilippe.

With a bunch sprint expected in tomorrow’s fourth and final stage, Sosa should have overall victory wrapped up.

Provisional Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:08:14 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:29 5 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:48 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 8 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:18 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 15 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:24 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:50 17 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:08 18 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 19 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 20 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 21 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 24 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:19 26 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:29 28 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:49 29 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:56 30 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:10 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:32 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35 37 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 38 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:42 40 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:19 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:25 42 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:45 43 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 44 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:48 45 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:19 46 Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:20 47 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46 48 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:06:07 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 51 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:06:33 52 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 53 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 54 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 55 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 56 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:33 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:15 58 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 59 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:19 60 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:29 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:17 62 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:23 64 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 65 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 66 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 67 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 68 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 69 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 70 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 72 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:10 74 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:24 75 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:14 76 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 78 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 79 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 82 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 83 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:48 84 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:09 85 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:40 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 87 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 88 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:08 89 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 90 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:15:12 91 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 92 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 93 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 94 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 95 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 96 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 97 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 98 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 99 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 100 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 101 Baptiste Bleier (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 102 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 103 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 104 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 105 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:33 106 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:10 107 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:16:32 108 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:58 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:02 110 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:42 111 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:20:08 113 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko 114 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko 115 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:20:38 116 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 117 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08 118 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 119 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 120 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 121 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:11 122 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 124 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 125 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 126 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 127 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 128 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 129 Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 130 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 131 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:21:18 DNF Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team DNS Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal