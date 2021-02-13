Trending

Tour de la Provence: Sosa wins on Mont Ventoux

By

Ineos rider takes race lead as Bernal shows spark, marks Alaphilippe at Chalet Reynard



Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Settimana International Coppi e Bartali 2020

Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Settimana International Coppi e Bartali 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Valerio Conti ITA UAE Team Emirates photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Zdenek Stybar CZE Deceuninck QuickStep photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Zdenek Stybar leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Ben Swift GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Movistar Team Andres Camilo Ardila Ordonez COL UAE Team Emirates photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Andres Camilo Ardila (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Nacer Bouhanni FRA Team Arkea Samsic photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

The stage was not one for Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Nicola Bagioli ITA BB Hotels PB KTM photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Nicola Bagioli (B&B Hotels) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 3rd stage AIstres Mont VentouxChalet Reynard 1539 km 13022021 Alessandro Fedeli ITA Delko Jerome Cousin FRA Total Direct Energie photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Sosa won stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence to become the new overall leader of the race, in what was a typically dominant mountain top performance on Mont Ventoux from Ineos Grenadiers

The 23-year-old Colombian made his race-winning attack 5km from the summit at Chalet Reynard after his young teammate Carlos Rodriguez produced a superb turn at the front of the peloton to whittle the bunch.

Behind, their teammate Egan Bernal was best of the rest to finish second, with world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in third. 

On a cold day, where the riders’ heavy breaths were visible while climbing the famous Ventoux ascent, Ineos Grenadiers executed their plan perfectly. Contradictory statements from Sosa and Bernal had left it unclear which rider would lead the team, but it turned out that both riders were strong enough to win today. Sosa made the winning attack, but the way Bernal marked Alaphilippe in the chase behind indicated that the former Tour champion is returning to his old self. 

For Sosa, who has shown huge potential and has already won multiple stage races such as the Vuelta a Burgos, this was arguably his best day yet as a pro.

As expected, there were fireworks on Mont Ventoux, as all the favourites battled for what was the Queen stage of the race. No one had any answer to Sosa’s attack, however, and the Colombian was able to solo to the finish without ever looking like getting caught. 

Carrying a lead of nineteen seconds on GC over second-place Bernal ahead of tomorrow’s mostly flat stage, Sosa should bar accidents, seal overall victory.

How it unfolded

The third and penultimate stage of the 2021 Tour de la Provence was always going to be where the GC was decided. With no major climbs on either of the preceding two stages, and another mostly flat day awaiting them tomorrow, the finishing climb of Mont Ventoux was comfortably the most difficult and selective test of the race.

Although finishing at Chalet Reynard rather than climbing to the famous summit of Mont Ventoux, the climb still stood to give a rude awakening to riders still easing their way into the new season, with an average gradient of over 9 per cent for its 9.7km.

Circumstances were made even more difficult by the weather, with very cold conditions prompting most to cover up in arm warmers, jackets and gloves; although, unlike yesterday, the riders were at least spared rain.

Encouraged by the rare opportunity to reach the base of one of cycling’s most iconic climbs at the front of the race, many riders attempted to get into the break at the start of the stage.

Eventually, a six-man group was formed, featuring Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), Louis Louvet (St Michel-Auber93), Alessandro Fedeli (Delko), Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie) and Nicola Bagioli (B&B Hotels p/b KTM). 

They managed to open a gap of around three and a half minutes, but no more than that, as Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ineos Grenadiers, Astana Premier-Tech and Trek-Segafredo all asserted themselves at the front of the peloton in the hope of setting up their leaders for the win. 

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Zdenek Stybar upped the pace on the rolling terrain leading up to Mont Ventoux, stringing the bunch out in single file and temporarily causing a few small gaps. His effort saw the gap dip below three minutes, and it continued to fall as the climb approached, but it wasn’t until the break reached its lower slopes that their advantage started to plummet. 

Astana Premier-Tech took up the pace at the start of the climb, causing overall leader Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to, as expected, be dropped. Their rider Harold Tejada then attacked 9km from the summit, prompting Ineos Grenadiers to take control of the peloton and lead the chase. 

Tejada caught and passed Vermeersch and Fedeli, the last two survivors from the early break, and was joined by Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Fabro. But their time at the front of the race was short-lived, as the Ineos-led peloton brought them back 7.6km from the finish. 

Ineos continued to ride tempo, with young Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez announcing himself on the world stage by putting in a monster turn to thin the bunch down to not much more than a dozen riders by the 5km to go point. 

Once Rodriguez was finished, Ineos teammate Sosa made his move, immediately opening up a large gap with a vicious acceleration. Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Mauri Vansevenant led the chase group in service of team leader Alaphilippe, until the Frenchman launched his own attack within the final 4km, with Sosa’s teammate Egan Bernal clinging to his wheel.

With 2.5km to go, Sosa held a gap of about 20km over Alaphilippe and Bernal. That duo were joined by Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious), but even with the assistance, the Dutchman provided, Sosa’s lead remained steady, and he remained out front until the finish. 

Having frustrated the others by sitting on their wheels (due to his teammate leading the race up the road), Bernal launched his own attacks in the last couple of kilometres, succeeding first in dropping Poels and then Alaphilippe. 

With a bunch sprint expected in tomorrow’s fourth and final stage, Sosa should have overall victory wrapped up. 

Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 4:08:14
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:15
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:29
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:48
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
12Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:18
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
14Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
15Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:24
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:50
17Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:08
18Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
19Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
20Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
21Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
22Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
24Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:19
26Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:26
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:29
28Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:02:49
29Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:56
30Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
31Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:10
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:32
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
34Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:03:35
37Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
38Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:42
40Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:19
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:04:25
42Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:45
43Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
44Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:48
45Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:05:19
46Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:20
47Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:46
48Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
49Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:06:07
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
51Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:06:33
52Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
53Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
54Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
56Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:33
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:15
58Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
59Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:19
60Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:29
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:17
62Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:23
64Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
65Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
66Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
67Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
68Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
69Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
70Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
72Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:10
74Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:24
75Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:14
76Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
77Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
78Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
79Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
80Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
81Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
82Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
83Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:48
84Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:13:09
85Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:40
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
87Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
88Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:08
89Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
90Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:15:12
91Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
92Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
93Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
94John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
95Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
96Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
97Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
98Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
99Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
100Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
101Baptiste Bleier (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
102Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
103Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
104Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
105Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:33
106Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:10
107Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM 0:16:32
108Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:17:58
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:18:02
110Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:42
111Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 0:20:08
113Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
114Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko
115Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:20:38
116Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
117Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:08
118Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
120Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
121Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:11
122Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
124Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
125Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
127Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
128Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
129Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
130Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
131Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 0:21:18
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
DNSTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13:13:16
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:19
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:21
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:39
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58
7Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
8Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech

