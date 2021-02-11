Tour de la Provence: Ballerini wins stage 1

Image 1 of 10 Davide Ballerini draws alongside Arnaud Démare (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 The peloton racing stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 10 Matteo Trentin (UAE) at stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 Philippe Gilbert at stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Lotto Soudal ahead of stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 10 Arnaud Démare hits out early in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) missed out on the opening sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Arnaud Démare (R) leads out the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 The chasers finish the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Arnaud Demare leading the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence after he pipped Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in a bunch sprint in Six-Fours-les-Plages.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe spent almost 70km off the front before being caught in the finale but he somehow summoned up the strength to play a part in leading out his teammate Ballerini for the bunch sprint.

Ballerini still had plenty to do in the finishing straight, however. Démare looked every inch a stage winner when kicked for home with 200 metres to go, but the Italian overhauled him within sight of the line to claim the stage honours. Démare took second place, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) was third ahead of Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroen) and Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe).

In the overall standings, Ballerini carries a lead of 4 seconds over Démare into stage 2.

The day’s key break had taken shape with some 69km remaining on the Montée du Brulat, when Alaphilippe bridged across to attackers Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Gianni Moscon (Ineos). The trio quickly established a smooth working relationship, and they had 1:15 in hand on the peloton by the time they crested the summit of the day’s final climb, the Montée du Camp.

Alaphilippe led over the top of the Montée du Camp and he also claimed an intermediate sprint that threatened to put him within touching distance of the race lead at day’s end. At that point, however, with 30km to go, the world champion had designs on stage victory as the trio of escapees continued to put up fierce resistance to the chasing bunch.

The peloton’s pursuit grew more coherent as the road flattened in the finale along the coast, however, and Alaphilippe, Ciccone and Moscon had just 25 seconds in hand by the time they entered the final 10km. Groupama-FDJ, B&B Hotels and UAE Team Emirates were among the most prominent teams on the run-in, but even when they closed to within touching distance, Alaphilippe kicked once again. Only Moscon could follow his final acceleration, but the escapees were eventually reeled in with 2km to go.

The opening half of the stage had been animated by a two-man move featuring Lilian Calmejane (AG2R) and Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko). When they were clawed back after 100km or so, a bunch finale seemed likely. That’s how it finished, but Alaphilippe’s lengthy cameo meant it was never a foregone conclusion.

Provisional Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:23 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 5 Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 8 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 9 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 11 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 15 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 19 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 23 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 28 Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 29 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 30 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 32 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 34 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 35 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 36 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 38 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 39 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 41 Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko 42 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 44 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 45 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 46 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko 47 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 48 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 51 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 52 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie 54 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 56 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:15 57 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 58 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 59 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 61 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 64 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 65 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 66 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:29 67 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:33 68 Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:36 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 72 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 73 Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team 74 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44 77 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:48 78 Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 79 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 80 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 82 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko 83 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 84 Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:51 85 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 86 Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:00 87 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:07 88 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 89 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 90 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 91 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis 92 Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 94 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 95 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 96 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko 97 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 98 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 99 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 100 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 101 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 103 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 104 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 105 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie 106 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 107 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 108 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 110 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 111 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 112 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 113 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 114 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 116 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 117 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 118 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 120 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:04 122 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko 123 Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:23 124 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:13 125 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:27 126 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:41 127 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 128 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 129 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 130 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 131 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 132 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 133 Baptiste Bleier (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:06:58 134 Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:00 135 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 136 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54 DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole