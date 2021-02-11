Tour de la Provence: Ballerini wins stage 1
By Barry Ryan
Italian denies Démare to take first leader's jersey
Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence after he pipped Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in a bunch sprint in Six-Fours-les-Plages.
World champion Julian Alaphilippe spent almost 70km off the front before being caught in the finale but he somehow summoned up the strength to play a part in leading out his teammate Ballerini for the bunch sprint.
Ballerini still had plenty to do in the finishing straight, however. Démare looked every inch a stage winner when kicked for home with 200 metres to go, but the Italian overhauled him within sight of the line to claim the stage honours. Démare took second place, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) was third ahead of Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroen) and Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe).
In the overall standings, Ballerini carries a lead of 4 seconds over Démare into stage 2.
The day’s key break had taken shape with some 69km remaining on the Montée du Brulat, when Alaphilippe bridged across to attackers Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Gianni Moscon (Ineos). The trio quickly established a smooth working relationship, and they had 1:15 in hand on the peloton by the time they crested the summit of the day’s final climb, the Montée du Camp.
Alaphilippe led over the top of the Montée du Camp and he also claimed an intermediate sprint that threatened to put him within touching distance of the race lead at day’s end. At that point, however, with 30km to go, the world champion had designs on stage victory as the trio of escapees continued to put up fierce resistance to the chasing bunch.
The peloton’s pursuit grew more coherent as the road flattened in the finale along the coast, however, and Alaphilippe, Ciccone and Moscon had just 25 seconds in hand by the time they entered the final 10km. Groupama-FDJ, B&B Hotels and UAE Team Emirates were among the most prominent teams on the run-in, but even when they closed to within touching distance, Alaphilippe kicked once again. Only Moscon could follow his final acceleration, but the escapees were eventually reeled in with 2km to go.
The opening half of the stage had been animated by a two-man move featuring Lilian Calmejane (AG2R) and Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko). When they were clawed back after 100km or so, a bunch finale seemed likely. That’s how it finished, but Alaphilippe’s lengthy cameo meant it was never a foregone conclusion.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:43:23
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|23
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|29
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|32
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|34
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|35
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|36
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|39
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|41
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko
|42
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|44
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|45
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|46
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
|47
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|48
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|51
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|52
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|54
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:14
|56
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:15
|57
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|58
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|59
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|65
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|66
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:29
|67
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:33
|68
|Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:36
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|72
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|73
|Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
|74
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:44
|77
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:48
|78
|Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|79
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|80
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|82
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
|83
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|84
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:51
|85
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:56
|86
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:01:00
|87
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:07
|88
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|89
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|90
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|91
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
|92
|Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|93
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|94
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|95
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|96
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
|97
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|99
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|100
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|101
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|103
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|104
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|105
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|106
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|107
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|108
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|110
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|111
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|116
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|117
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|118
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|120
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|121
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:04
|122
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
|123
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:23
|124
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:13
|125
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:27
|126
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:41
|127
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|128
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|130
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|131
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|132
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|133
|Baptiste Bleier (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:06:58
|134
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:00
|135
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|136
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:54
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:43:13
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:06
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:07
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
