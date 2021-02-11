Trending

Tour de la Provence: Ballerini wins stage 1

By

Italian denies Démare to take first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Davide Ballerini ITA Deceuninck QuickStep Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Davide Ballerini draws alongside Arnaud Démare (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 10

Tour de la Provence stage 1

The peloton racing stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 10

Tour de la Provence stage 1

Matteo Trentin (UAE) at stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

Tour de la Provence stage 1

Philippe Gilbert at stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 10

Tour de la Provence stage 1

Lotto Soudal ahead of stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Davide Ballerini ITA Deceuninck QuickStep Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Arnaud Démare hits out early in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Nacer Bouhanni FRA Team Arkea Samsic photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) missed out on the opening sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Davide Ballerini ITA Deceuninck QuickStep Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Arnaud Démare (R) leads out the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Scenery photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

The chasers finish the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Tour de la Provence 2021 6th Edition 1st stage Aubagne SixFourslesPlages 1823 km 11022021 Davide Ballerini ITA Deceuninck QuickStep Arnaud Demare FRA Groupama FDJ Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe photo William Cannarella CVBettiniPhoto2021

Arnaud Demare leading the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence after he pipped Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in a bunch sprint in Six-Fours-les-Plages.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe spent almost 70km off the front before being caught in the finale but he somehow summoned up the strength to play a part in leading out his teammate Ballerini for the bunch sprint.

Ballerini still had plenty to do in the finishing straight, however. Démare looked every inch a stage winner when kicked for home with 200 metres to go, but the Italian overhauled him within sight of the line to claim the stage honours. Démare took second place, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) was third ahead of Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroen) and Matthew Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe).

In the overall standings, Ballerini carries a lead of 4 seconds over Démare into stage 2.

The day’s key break had taken shape with some 69km remaining on the Montée du Brulat, when Alaphilippe bridged across to attackers Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Gianni Moscon (Ineos). The trio quickly established a smooth working relationship, and they had 1:15 in hand on the peloton by the time they crested the summit of the day’s final climb, the Montée du Camp.

Alaphilippe led over the top of the Montée du Camp and he also claimed an intermediate sprint that threatened to put him within touching distance of the race lead at day’s end. At that point, however, with 30km to go, the world champion had designs on stage victory as the trio of escapees continued to put up fierce resistance to the chasing bunch.

The peloton’s pursuit grew more coherent as the road flattened in the finale along the coast, however, and Alaphilippe, Ciccone and Moscon had just 25 seconds in hand by the time they entered the final 10km. Groupama-FDJ, B&B Hotels and UAE Team Emirates were among the most prominent teams on the run-in, but even when they closed to within touching distance, Alaphilippe kicked once again. Only Moscon could follow his final acceleration, but the escapees were eventually reeled in with 2km to go.

The opening half of the stage had been animated by a two-man move featuring Lilian Calmejane (AG2R) and Delio Fernandez Cruz (Delko). When they were clawed back after 100km or so, a bunch finale seemed likely. That’s how it finished, but Alaphilippe’s lengthy cameo meant it was never a foregone conclusion.

More to follow…

Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:23
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
9Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
11Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
12Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
19Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
22Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
23Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
29Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
30Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
32Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
34Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
35Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
36Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
38Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
39Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
41Biniam Girmay (Eri) Delko
42Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
43Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
44Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
45Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
46Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko
47Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
48Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
49Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
51Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
52Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Total Direct Energie
54Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14
56Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:15
57Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
58Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21
59Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
65Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
66Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:29
67Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:33
68Michael Schär (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:36
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
71Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
72Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
73Abner González Rivera (PuR) Movistar Team
74Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
75Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44
77Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:48
78Sander Armee (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
79Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
80Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
82Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
83Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
84Maxime Urruty (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:51
85Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56
86Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:01:00
87Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:07
88Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
89Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
90Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
91Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Cofidis
92Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
94Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
95Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
96Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko
97Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
98Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
99Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
100Mathias De Witte (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
101Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
102Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
103Jonathan Hivert (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
104Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
105Victor De La Parte (Spa) Total Direct Energie
106Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
107Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
108Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
110Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
111Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
112Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
113Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
114Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
116Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20
117Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
118Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
120Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:04
122Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko
123Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:23
124Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:13
125Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:27
126Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:04:41
127Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
128Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
129Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
130Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
131Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
132Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
133Baptiste Bleier (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:06:58
134Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:00
135Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
136Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:54
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:13
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:06
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:07
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:10
9Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

