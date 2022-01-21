Tour de la Provence 2021
Calmejane takes a week's rest after Tour de la Provence concussion
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman crashed out of race on stage 3, suffering head trauma and contusions
Iván Sosa set for UAE Tour after Tour de la Provence victory
By Cyclingnews published
News 'This gives me a lot of confidence for the future' says Colombian
Alaphilippe: Every race from now until Liège-Bastogne-Liège will be important
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman sprints for time bonuses, taking second in Tour de La Provence
Bauhaus early season Tour de la Provence win takes pressure off Bahrain Victorious
By Cyclingnews published
News Team takes first victory of season with Bauhaus sprint on stage 4 while Poels also secures fourth on GC
Julian Alaphilippe takes confidence from Ventoux ride
By Cyclingnews published
News World champion beaten only by Sosa and Bernal
Calmejane out with concussion after crash in Tour de la Provence
By Cyclingnews published
AG2R-Citroën rider and mountains classification leader fell before climb of Mont Ventoux
Sosa and Bernal make it an Ineos 1-2 on Mont Ventoux
By Jean-François Quénet published
News Colombian duo to reprise tag-team in Giro d'Italia
Astana-Premier Tech wary of Bernal and Alaphilippe threat on Mont Ventoux
By Daniel Benson published
News Lutsenko and Vlasov look to repeat last year's Provence performance
Mollema and Ciccone eye Mont Ventoux stage in Tour de la Provence
By Daniel Benson published
News Trek-Segafredo with cards to play on key mountain stage
