Ganna wins Tour de La Provence opening time trial
Italian beats Langeveld and Cavanga to take first road victory
Stage 1: -
Reigning individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna won the inaugural time trial of the fourth edition of the Tour de La Provence on the 8.9km pan flat course at Saintes-Marie-de-la-Mer. The 22-year-old bettered by nine seconds the time of Dutchman Sebastian Langeveld from EF Education First who stood as the best for almost two and half hours. Frenchman Rémi Cavagna of Deceunick-Quick Step settled for third place ten seconds adrift.
"I've started the new season on a high foot," Ganna said. "It was a fast course. When I saw that it was a bit windy, I realized I had to do it seriously. We joked before the start that I had to ride one pursuit of 4km and straight after that, another one. To have the leader jersey in the first stage race I do this year is very important and beautiful. We have a good team to defend the jersey as long as I can."
This is Ganna's first win for Team Sky on his debut with the British squad he joined from UAE Team Emirates. "I was known for my results on the track but I also want to perform on the road," the Italian added. "After the world championships in which I'll defend my title in two weeks, I hope to convince the staff to line me up at a Grand Tour to help my leaders that everyone knows."
With 27 seconds of an advantage over Thibaut Pinot and 29 over Gorka Izagirre, Ganna seems adamant that he can retain the leader's jersey that is a replica of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond's Tour de France winning team La Vie Claire in 1985 and 1986 despite the climbs featured on the course of stage 2 and stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence. La Vie Claire and Toshiba team owner Bernard Tapie flagged off stage 1 after he was joined for lunch by some of his former riders, namely Jean-François Bernard, Marc Madiot, Vincent Barteau, Bernard Vallet, Charly Bérard and Jean-François Rault.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:05
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:09
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|4
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:19
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:00:24
|10
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:25
|11
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|14
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:26
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:27
|16
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:28
|17
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|19
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:32
|20
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|23
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:35
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|29
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|34
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|35
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|36
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:39
|37
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|38
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|39
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:43
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:44
|44
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|46
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|48
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:46
|49
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|51
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:47
|53
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:48
|55
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|56
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:50
|57
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|60
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:52
|61
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|64
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:53
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:54
|67
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|68
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|69
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|70
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|73
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|74
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|75
|Daniel Auer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|76
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|77
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:58
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|80
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|81
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:59
|82
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:00
|86
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:01
|89
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:02
|90
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:03
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|93
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:04
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|95
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|96
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:06
|97
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:07
|101
|Valentin Götzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|0:01:08
|102
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:09
|103
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|104
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:10
|106
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|107
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|108
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
|109
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:11
|110
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:12
|111
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|112
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:14
|114
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|116
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|118
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:16
|119
|Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|120
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:17
|121
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|122
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|123
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:19
|124
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|125
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:20
|126
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|127
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:22
|128
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|129
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|130
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:23
|132
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
|133
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:27
|134
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|135
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|136
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:31
|138
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|139
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|140
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:36
|141
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:37
|142
|Stefan Kolb (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|0:01:38
|143
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|144
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|145
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:44
|146
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:45
|147
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:50
|148
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:55
|149
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:56
|150
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:08
|151
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:21
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|12
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|4
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|9
|5
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|7
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|8
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|4
|10
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|3
|11
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:10:05
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|3
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|4
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|5
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:25
|6
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:35
|7
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|8
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:38
|9
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:39
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:40
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:46
|13
|Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:47
|15
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|16
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:52
|17
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:54
|18
|Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|20
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:57
|21
|Daniel Auer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|22
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:58
|23
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|25
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:00
|26
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:02
|28
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:03
|29
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|30
|Valentin Götzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|0:01:08
|31
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:10
|32
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
|33
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|34
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|0:01:14
|36
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:17
|37
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:18
|38
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:20
|39
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:22
|40
|Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|41
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:27
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
|44
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|45
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:36
|46
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:37
|47
|Stefan Kolb (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
|0:01:38
|48
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:42
|49
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:01:44
|50
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:08
