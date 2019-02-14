Trending

Ganna wins Tour de La Provence opening time trial

Italian beats Langeveld and Cavanga to take first road victory

Image 1 of 13

Filippo Ganna (Team Sky)

Filippo Ganna (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 13

Filippo Ganna (Team Sky)

Filippo Ganna (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

Filippo Ganna (Team Sky)

Filippo Ganna (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First)

Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

Stijn Devolder (Corendon Circus)

Stijn Devolder (Corendon Circus)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)

Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

Owain Doull (Team Sky)

Owain Doull (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Moreno Hofland (EF Education First)

Moreno Hofland (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

Christophe Masso(Team Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole)

Christophe Masso(Team Natura4Ever - Roubaix Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

Alexandre Pichot (Direct Energie)

Alexandre Pichot (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Reigning individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna won the inaugural time trial of the fourth edition of the Tour de La Provence on the 8.9km pan flat course at Saintes-Marie-de-la-Mer. The 22-year-old bettered by nine seconds the time of Dutchman Sebastian Langeveld from EF Education First who stood as the best for almost two and half hours. Frenchman Rémi Cavagna of Deceunick-Quick Step settled for third place ten seconds adrift.

"I've started the new season on a high foot," Ganna said. "It was a fast course. When I saw that it was a bit windy, I realized I had to do it seriously. We joked before the start that I had to ride one pursuit of 4km and straight after that, another one. To have the leader jersey in the first stage race I do this year is very important and beautiful. We have a good team to defend the jersey as long as I can."

This is Ganna's first win for Team Sky on his debut with the British squad he joined from UAE Team Emirates. "I was known for my results on the track but I also want to perform on the road," the Italian added. "After the world championships in which I'll defend my title in two weeks, I hope to convince the staff to line me up at a Grand Tour to help my leaders that everyone knows."

With 27 seconds of an advantage over Thibaut Pinot and 29 over Gorka Izagirre, Ganna seems adamant that he can retain the leader's jersey that is a replica of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond's Tour de France winning team La Vie Claire in 1985 and 1986 despite the climbs featured on the course of stage 2 and stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence. La Vie Claire and Toshiba team owner Bernard Tapie flagged off stage 1 after he was joined for lunch by some of his former riders, namely Jean-François Bernard, Marc Madiot, Vincent Barteau, Bernard Vallet, Charly Bérard and Jean-François Rault.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:10:05
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:00:09
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:10
4Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:15
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:19
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
8Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:21
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:00:24
10Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:25
11Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
13Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
14Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:26
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:27
16Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First0:00:28
17Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
19Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:00:32
20Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:33
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
23Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:00:35
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
26Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
28Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
29Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
33Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
34Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
35Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
36Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:39
37David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:40
38Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
39Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:41
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:43
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:44
44Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
48Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:46
49Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
50Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
51Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:47
53Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:48
55Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
56Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:50
57Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
60Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:52
61Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
64Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:53
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
66Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:54
67Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
68Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
69Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
70Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
73Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:57
74Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
75Daniel Auer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
76Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
77Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:58
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
79Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
80Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
81Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:59
82Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:01:00
86Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
87Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
88Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:01
89Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:02
90Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:03
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
92Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
93Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:04
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
95Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
96Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:06
97Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
99Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
100Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:07
101Valentin Götzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers0:01:08
102Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:09
103Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
104Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
105Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert0:01:10
106Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
107Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
108Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
109Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:01:11
110Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:12
111Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
112Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:14
114Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
115Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
116Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
118Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:16
119Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
120Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:17
121Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
122Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
123Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:19
124Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
125Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:20
126Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
127Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:22
128Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
129Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
130Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:23
132Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
133Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:27
134Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
135August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:28
136Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert0:01:31
138Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
139Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:32
140Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:01:36
141Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:37
142Stefan Kolb (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers0:01:38
143Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
144Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
145Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:44
146Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:45
147Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:50
148Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:55
149Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:56
150Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:08
151Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:21
Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky15pts
2Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First12
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
4Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team9
5Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
7Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
8Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky5
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First4
10Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 933
11Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:10:05
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:10
3Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
4Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
5Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:25
6Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:00:35
7Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
8Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:38
9Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:39
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:40
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:46
13Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
14Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:47
15Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:52
17Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:54
18Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
19Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
20Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:00:57
21Daniel Auer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
22Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:58
23Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
24Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:59
25Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:00
26Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
27Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:02
28Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:03
29Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
30Valentin Götzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers0:01:08
31Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:10
32Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
34Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers0:01:14
36Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:17
37Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:18
38Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:20
39Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:22
40Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers
41Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:27
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert
44Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:32
45Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:01:36
46Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:37
47Stefan Kolb (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers0:01:38
48Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:42
49Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:01:44
50Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews