Reigning individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna won the inaugural time trial of the fourth edition of the Tour de La Provence on the 8.9km pan flat course at Saintes-Marie-de-la-Mer. The 22-year-old bettered by nine seconds the time of Dutchman Sebastian Langeveld from EF Education First who stood as the best for almost two and half hours. Frenchman Rémi Cavagna of Deceunick-Quick Step settled for third place ten seconds adrift.

"I've started the new season on a high foot," Ganna said. "It was a fast course. When I saw that it was a bit windy, I realized I had to do it seriously. We joked before the start that I had to ride one pursuit of 4km and straight after that, another one. To have the leader jersey in the first stage race I do this year is very important and beautiful. We have a good team to defend the jersey as long as I can."

This is Ganna's first win for Team Sky on his debut with the British squad he joined from UAE Team Emirates. "I was known for my results on the track but I also want to perform on the road," the Italian added. "After the world championships in which I'll defend my title in two weeks, I hope to convince the staff to line me up at a Grand Tour to help my leaders that everyone knows."

With 27 seconds of an advantage over Thibaut Pinot and 29 over Gorka Izagirre, Ganna seems adamant that he can retain the leader's jersey that is a replica of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond's Tour de France winning team La Vie Claire in 1985 and 1986 despite the climbs featured on the course of stage 2 and stage 3 of the Tour de la Provence. La Vie Claire and Toshiba team owner Bernard Tapie flagged off stage 1 after he was joined for lunch by some of his former riders, namely Jean-François Bernard, Marc Madiot, Vincent Barteau, Bernard Vallet, Charly Bérard and Jean-François Rault.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 0:10:05 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:09 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 4 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:15 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:19 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:21 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:00:24 10 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:25 11 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 14 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:26 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:27 16 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:28 17 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 19 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32 20 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:33 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 23 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:35 24 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 29 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 34 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 35 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 36 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:39 37 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:40 38 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 39 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:43 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:44 44 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 48 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:46 49 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 50 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 51 Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:47 53 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:48 55 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 56 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:50 57 Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 60 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:52 61 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 64 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:53 65 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 66 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:54 67 Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 68 Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers 69 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 70 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 73 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:57 74 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 75 Daniel Auer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers 76 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 77 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:58 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 80 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 81 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:00:59 82 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 84 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:00 86 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 88 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:01 89 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:02 90 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:03 91 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 92 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 93 Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:04 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:05 95 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 96 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:06 97 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:07 101 Valentin Götzinger (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers 0:01:08 102 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:09 103 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 104 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:10 106 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 107 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 108 Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers 109 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:11 110 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:12 111 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 112 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:14 114 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 115 Lukas Schlemmer (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers 116 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:15 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 118 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:16 119 Camille Thominet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 120 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:17 121 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 122 Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:18 123 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:19 124 Jérémy Maison (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 125 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:20 126 Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 127 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:22 128 Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers 129 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 130 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:23 132 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert 133 Leonardo Fedrigo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:27 134 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Gobert 135 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28 136 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:31 138 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus 139 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:32 140 Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:36 141 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:37 142 Stefan Kolb (Aut) Maloja Pushbikers 0:01:38 143 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 144 Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:42 145 Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:44 146 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:45 147 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:50 148 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:55 149 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:01:56 150 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:08 151 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:21 Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 12 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 4 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 9 5 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 7 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 8 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 5 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 4 10 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 3 11 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1