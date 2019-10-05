Allegaert wins Tour de l'Eurométropole

Image 1 of 3 Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tour de l'Eurométropole (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole on Sunday.

It was a crash-marred sprint that saw a rider from Deceuninck-QuickStep hit the pavement in the final corner.

Allegaert won the dash to the line ahead of Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

