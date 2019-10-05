Trending

Allegaert wins Tour de l'Eurométropole

Senechal second, Stuyven third

Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de l'Eurométropole

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole on Sunday. 

It was a crash-marred sprint that saw a rider from Deceuninck-QuickStep hit the pavement in the final corner. 

Allegaert won the dash to the line ahead of Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3:47:50
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
5Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
6Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
7Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
8Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
9Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
10Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles
15Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
17Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
20Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
23Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
24Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic
26Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
28Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:17
29Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
30Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:33
31Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:02:02
32Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
33Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
34Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles
35Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
37Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Excelsior
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
39Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
40Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
41Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
42Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
43Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
44Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
46Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
48Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
49Cedric Beullens (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
50Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
51Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles
52Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
54Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
55Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
56Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
57Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Anthony Jullien (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
59Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
61Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
62Tuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel
63Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
64Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
65Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles
66Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
67Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
68Anthony Rappo (Swi) Iam Excelsior
69Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
70Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
72Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
73Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:32
74Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
75Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
76Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
77Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
78Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
79Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
80Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
81Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Iam Excelsior
83Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:40
84Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:42
85Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:50
86Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
87Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo 0:02:54
88Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team 0:03:12
89Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
90Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
91Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
92Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
93Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:03:20
94Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
95Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
97Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
98Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:26
99Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:41
100John Murphy (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling 0:07:50
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFMaarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFSergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFRudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFPier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFChristophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRobert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFNiccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFJulien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFCedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Iam Excelsior
DNFMartin Schäppi (Swi) Iam Excelsior
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Iam Excelsior
DNFMario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFAbram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

