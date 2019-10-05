Allegaert wins Tour de l'Eurométropole
Senechal second, Stuyven third
Piet Allegaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) won the bunch sprint at the Tour de l'Eurométropole on Sunday.
It was a crash-marred sprint that saw a rider from Deceuninck-QuickStep hit the pavement in the final corner.
Allegaert won the dash to the line ahead of Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo).
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3:47:50
|2
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|8
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|9
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|10
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|15
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|17
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|20
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|23
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|24
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|26
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|28
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:17
|29
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|30
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:33
|31
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:02:02
|32
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|33
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|34
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|35
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|37
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Iam Excelsior
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|39
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|40
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|41
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|42
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|43
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|44
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|46
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|48
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|49
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|50
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
|51
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|52
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|54
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|55
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|56
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|57
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Anthony Jullien (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|59
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|62
|Tuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel
|63
|Trond Håkon Trondsen (Nor) Team Coop
|64
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|65
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|66
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|67
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|68
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) Iam Excelsior
|69
|Jack Burke (Can) Leopard Pro Cycling
|70
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|72
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|73
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:32
|74
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|75
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|76
|Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Cibel
|77
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|78
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|79
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|80
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
|81
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Iam Excelsior
|83
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:40
|84
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:42
|85
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:50
|86
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|87
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:54
|88
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|89
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|90
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|91
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|92
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|93
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:03:20
|94
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|95
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|97
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|98
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:06:26
|99
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:07:41
|100
|John Murphy (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:07:50
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|DNF
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
|DNF
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Iam Excelsior
|DNF
|Martin Schäppi (Swi) Iam Excelsior
|DNF
|Corey Davis (USA) Iam Excelsior
|DNF
|Mario Spengler (Swi) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
