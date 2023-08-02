Tour de l'Ain: Michael Storer vaults to overall title with stage 3 solo victory
Kenny Elissonde goes second on stage and moves to second overall on GC
Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) used a dominant performance to earn a solo victory on stage 3 of Tour de l’Ain. The Australian distanced everyone on the uphill finish of the final stage and won the overall title for the second time in three years.
Kenny Elissonde (Lidl-Trek) fell off Storer’s late attack and finished second, 2:02 back. Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) sprinted to third in the chase group for third, 2:30 back.
With 26.3km, Storer attacked from the front of the race and Elissonde was the only rider to match the acceleration. Storer then set off alone to the finish to pick up the 10 bonus seconds and seal the GC as previous race leader Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost) was isolated and struggled on seventh and final categorised climb with 25km to go.
“I knew I had good form coming into this race and the team knew that too. We made a good plan, we had such good cohesion,” Storer said. “It’s pretty rare to have such a good group of guys, we went exactly where we wanted to go. The guys did a perfect pace, and I’m so, so happy to be able to finish it off. I just wish the finish was 20k sooner, it was really a long way through that valley.”
Cepeda fell out of the top 10 as Storer, who was tied on time with the EF Education rider entering the final stage, secured the GC by 2:22 over Elissonde, who moved up one spot. Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën) was third.
Adding to the difficulty of the intense day of 137km with seven classified climbs across the Jura mountains were gusty winds.
Groupama-FDJ took control at the front of the peloton on the penultimate climb in pursuit of the five-rider breakaway.
The breakaway of five got away early and opened a gap of 2:45 with 87km to go - Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Clément Venturini (AG2r-Citroën), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis), Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies) and Théo Delacroix (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93). The last survivor of the early breakaway, Calemjane, was swept up with 41km to go.
Storer’s victory came despite the crash he suffered at the finish of stage 2, when he slid across the line after making contact with Cepeda in the sprint.
“That was the big question mark this morning. I was pretty worried last night about how I’d sleep but I woke up feeling ok, just a little bit sore,” Storer said. “I told the guys I’d give the word around halfway if we’d go for it or not and I said I’d back myself.”
His second Tour de l’Ain victory also came on the very day it was announced that Storer would leave Groupama-FDJ at season’s end to join the ambitious Tudor Pro Cycling squad. The Australian was one of seven new signings confirmed on Wednesday morning.
“I really wanted to do my best today in the race, I wanted to help the group bring some really good motivation,” Storer said of his Groupama-FDJ team. “It’s pretty cool to have a group of guys so motivated to attack the race.”
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
By Laura Weislo
By Laura Weislo
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de l'Ain: Michael Storer vaults to overall title with stage 3 solo victoryKenny Elissonde goes second on stage and moves to second overall on GC
-
Robert Stannard handed provisional doping suspension for alleged 2018 caseAustralian suspended due to alleged 'use of Prohibited Methods and/or Prohibited Substances'
-
Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod review: A superbike you can do anything withThe Cannondale SuperSix EVO transcends categories, is that right for you?
-
Best indoor cycling apps: Which is right for you?The best indoor cycling apps cover training, group rides, racing and more, so which is best for you?