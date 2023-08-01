Tour de l'Ain: Cepeda beats Storer in crash-marred stage 2 finale
Ecuadorian carries four-second lead into final day
Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost) won stage 2 of the Tour de l’Ain after he pipped Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) in a two-up sprint in Lagnieu after a crash-marred finale.
Storer crashed beyond the finish after he made contact with Cepeda as he dived for the line, but he could have no complaint about the Ecuadorian’s sprint. Cepeda moves into the race lead, four seconds ahead of Storer and 20 up on Kenny Elissonde (Lidl-Trek), who placed third on the stage.
After the early break had animated proceedings on the Col des Fosses and the Côte de Saillonnaz, Groupama-FDJ took up the reins at the head of the peloton and pinned back the escapees on the category 1 Col des Portes on behalf of Storer, with overnight leader Jake Stewart distanced.
Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) sensed his chance, and he launched a stinging attack 5km from the summit that only Storer and Elissonde could initially follow, with Cepeda joining them soon afterwards.
Elissonde was distanced when Storer accelerated near the summit with 15km to go, but Carthy and Cepeda held firm, and this trio dropped down the other side to fight it out for stage victory.
The rainy conditions, however, made for a treacherous descent. Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) was a faller in the chasing group, while Carthy’s chances of stage victory disappeared when his wheels slipped from under him with a little over 2km to go.
All the while, Elissonde was mounting a vain solo pursuit of the leaders, but the Frenchman would have to settle for third on the stage, 14 seconds back, while his Lidl-Trek teammate Julien Bernard won the sprint for fourth at 37 seconds.
Out in front, Cepeda managed to force Storer to lead out the sprint and the Australian opened his effort with 200m to go. Cepeda unleashed a sharp effort of his own and just about managed to fend off Storer, who slid across the road on crossing the line.
The Tour de l’Ain concludes on Wednesday with a tough stage to Lelex-Mont Jura that includes no fewer than seven classified climbs.
“It was a great stage, my team was very strong, it worked well. In the end I lost my teammate Carthy on the descent, but I was able to think about the sprint,” said Cepeda. “Tomorrow, we hope we can defend the leader’s jersey, we have a great team here.”
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling's Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
