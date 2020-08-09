Tour de l'Ain stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

The Grand Colombier will be the scene for today's finale. It is 17.4km long with an average gradient of 7.1%. It has multiple sections at 12% and will prove a stern test for the GC hopefuls.

With that in mind, the Tour de France's course maps can give us a closer look at today's climbs and the challenges that they pose. As you'll see in a moment, the first two climbs Montee de la Selle de Fromentel and the Col de la Biche almost run into eachother with the descent of one seamlessly becoming the ascent on the other.

Interestingly, after just over 34km today's route will follow that of stage 15 of this year's Tour de France. It will be an opportunity for the GC riders to test the course out under proper racing conditions ahead of the big event later this month.

The race radio is crackling into life as the racing gets underway. The opening stretch is pretty flat so we can expect some fast racing up to the first climb of the day.

There was also some very dramatic racing at the first Monument of the season, Milan-San Remo. It still feels strange to have had La Primavera in August, but this is the season that is 2020. The course was different but it was still a classic San Remo with a slow burn building up to a thrilling finale. Wout van Aert came out on top, just ahead of Julian Alaphilippe. Read the full report on yesterday's brilliant race.

Deceuninck-QuickStep lost the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de l'Ain yesterday but they picked one up at the Tour de Pologne with Remco Evenepoel taking a stunning win with a 51km solo break. The Belgian dedicated his victory to teammate Fabio Jakobsen, who suffered a horrific crash earlier in the week. Read more on that here.

Unlike yesterday, there is next to no climbing in the first half of the stage. The big stuff comes right at the end and is tightly packed together. It will be a relentless and brutal finale.

Sign-on is done and the riders are just about to set off into the neutral zone. Racing should begin properly in about 10-15 minutes.

Don't forget, there are two other races going on today. Both the Tour de Pologne and the Czech Tour have their final stages. We will have reports and results from both races later today.

The general classification is up for grabs today but so is the mountains classification. Julien Bernard has the jersey today after making it into the break yesterday. Will we see him breaking away again today? 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 34 2 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 20 3 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 16 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 5 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 15 6 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 8 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 7 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 10 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 7

Of course, it is not just between Bernal and Roglic for the title today. Valerio Conti, Nairo Quintana and Bauke Mollema are all within striking distance of the race lead. It will be an intreguing finale with plenty of altitude metres to make the selection.

Yesterday was quite the ding dong battle between Ineos and Jumbo-Visma. Roglic came out on top thanks to a huge amount of work from his team. While Ineos seemingly imploded, Bernal held tight to the Jumbo-Visma train to keep the GC battle alive. Read more about what happened, here.

The race is due to start in about 30 minutes. It's a balmy 27C in the start town of Saint Vulbas at the moment but it will get much hotter as the racing heats up, too.

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the final stage of the Tour de l'Ain. Can Primoz Roglic maintain his race lead?