Megan Jastrab outsprints Alison Jackson to win Tour de Gatineau
Jastrab combines with Skylar Schneider for Team USA 1-3
Megan Jastrab (USA) outsprinted Alison Jackson (Canada) to win the Tour de Gatineau road race with Skylar Schneider completing a team USA 1-3 on the podium behind the two WorldTour riders.
Jastrab, a former junior World Champion on the road, was positioned well by her teammates around the final few corners of the circuit with teams USA and Canada fighting for position into the finishing straight.
Despite Jackson's strength, the Paris-Roubaix winner wasn't able to come around the 21-year-old American and prevent her from taking her first senior UCI victory.
One of the most prominent women's events on the international racing calendar Tour de Gatineau, returned after a three-year hiatus and takes place from September 15-17 in the Gatineau area of Quebec, Canada.
The three-day event began with the standalone time trial on Friday which was won by Anna Kiesenhofer (Israel-Premier Tech Roland) and continued on Saturday with the road race. There is also a criterium held on Sunday.
Results
