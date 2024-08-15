Puck Pieterse misses out on chance at yellow jersey after Tour de France Femmes crash

By
published

Dutch phenom bounces back after crash to keep mountains jersey

AMNEVILLE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck Polka dot Mountain celebrates at podium during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 5 a 1522km stage from Bastogne to Amneville UCIWWT on August 15 2024 in Amneville France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Puck Pieterse shows scrapes from a crash on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), who is currently leading the mountains and young rider classifications, missed out on a chance to move into the yellow jersey after being involved in a mass crash inside 6km to go on stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes in Amnéville.

After winning the previous day's stage into Liège, Pieterse started the day in second place overall, 22 seconds behind Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime), who was also involved in the crash, but Pieterse was quickly back on her bike, unable to close the gap to the small lead group that split off the front and sprinted for the day's victory.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.