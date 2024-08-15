'I didn't know there was a crash' - Mixed emotions for yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma after Demi Vollering crashes at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

'It's not something that we celebrate or that we are proud of, but it is also part of racing' says Canyon-SRAM leader on mass-crash in Amnéville

AMNEVILLE FRANCE AUGUST 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing celebrates at podium as Yellow Lader Jersey winner during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 5 a 1522km stage from Bastogne to Amneville UCIWWT on August 15 2024 in Amneville France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma in the yellow jersey after stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma celebrated a hard-fought second place on stage 5, where she moved into the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes. The Canyon-SRAM rider was part of a small front group that emerged after a mass crash with 6km to go split the field. However, she said she was unaware that overnight leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) was involved in the accident that caused her to lose 1:47 in Amnéville.

"I didn't know that a crash happened and thought that the field split up on the descent because it has happened many times leading into the final. At that moment, racing instinct kicked in, and we just wanted to make it to the final," Niewiadoma said.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.