'Could not let Faulkner go' - Blanka Vas avoids Olympic déjà vu at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

Young Hungarian snaps onto Olympic champion's wheel before launching final sprint for victory into Amnéville

Blanka Vas with the medal for winning stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes
Blanka Vas with the medal for winning stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing out on a medal just 11 days ago, Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) avoided any chance of a repeat of the Olympic Games road race, swiftly marking a late attack from the newly crowned Kristen Faulkner before sprinting to victory in Amnéville from the reduced group.

Vas was the first and last to respond to Faulkner's winning move in the Paris Olympics but didn't have the power to close the gap. Once she flicked her elbow for Marianne Vos and Lotte Kopecky to take over, the race was done and she ended up fourth. On stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, she didn't lack the power.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.