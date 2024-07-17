'It's just a pretty simple test' – Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar confirms use of carbon monoxide rebreather

By
published

Slovenian says he doesn't know mystery message board user 'Mou,' says leaked training information is 'mostly wrong'

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar finishes stage 17 with time on his rivals
Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar finishes stage 17 with time on his rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was just a normal day in the office, more or less," Tadej Pogačar exhaled at the end of his press conference at Superdévoluy on Wednesday afternoon. And, in the life less ordinary of the maillot jaune of the Tour de France, it probably qualified as such.

On the bike, Pogačar instigated a late scrap among the podium contenders when he delivered an unprovoked jab on the upper reaches of the Col du Noyer. "No, it was a stupid instinct," Pogačar smiled when asked if it had been planned.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.