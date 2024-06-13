Victor Campenaerts to join Visma-Lease a Bike in 2025 aiming to bolster Tour de France team

Belgian reportedly due to swap Lotto Dstny for Dutch squad on three-year deal

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny)
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Campenaerts will leave Lotto Dstny for Visma-Lease a Bike in 2025 as he targets winning the Tour de France as part of a team. 

Campenaerts’ contract is due to expire after five seasons across two different stints at Lotto Dstny and he will return to the team he rode for in 2016 and 2017 reportedly under a three-year contract according to Belgian media.

