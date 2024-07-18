'One card to play and we played an ace' – Capturing Carapaz's Tour de France stage 17 win

There was more than one moment on stage 17 of the Tour de France to SuperDévoluy that back in the EF Education-EasyPost car they may have thought Richard Carapaz's chances of fighting for stage victory could have slipped away, but out front the Ecuadorian continued to calmly play his hand.

The battle for a place in the break on the 177.8km stage was unrelenting. Four riders got away and stretched a gap after more than 50km filled with attempts but those who had missed out still weren't prepared to give up on this rare opportunity for the break.

There was a constant to and fro over the subsequent 60km as a stream of attackers turned themselves inside out to try and form a group to bridge. Ultimately more than 40 riders split off the front of the peloton in pursuit of the break of four. Many teams had two, three or even four riders among the large chase group but for EF Education-EasyPost it was just one, the right one.

"Those guys really blew themselves to pieces to get in there," said Jonathan Vaughters, EF ProCycling founder and CEO, of the team's efforts to get a place in the break. "Once Richard was there, he was by himself because his teammates had basically killed themselves to get him there. We had one card to play and we played an ace."

As the number of riders in the large chase group dwindled on the climbs the attacks flew off the front, a notable one from Simon Yates (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) who quickly bridged to the riders out the front and then rode away from them, however Carapaz was in pursuit.

"I knew that I was going to be very marked but I got into the group on the descent of the first climb and was the first to get across to Yates who was the one who went for it at the beginning," said Carapaz in a team release.



He then went on to leave the Jayco-AlUla rider behind on the upper slopes of the Col du Noyer, with 13.3km of the stage to go.

"I let him have a couple of meters, and waited and waited and knew that those last two kilometers were super hard and that I could make myself a very big gap there that was big enough to get to the line," said Carapaz.



Once the gap was taken, he did indeed keep it through the descent from Col du Noyer and on the climb to SuperDévoluy, crossing the finish line 37 seconds ahead of Yates and 57 seconds ahead of Enric Mas (Movistar).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carapaz may have entered the race off the back of a crash at the Tour de Suisse – which meant he had to spend a patch off the bike and required five stitches for one of the cuts inside his mouth – but has now spent a day in yellow and taken victory on stage 17 at this year's edition of the Tour de France. It is a win that gives the 2019 Giro d'Italia victor and Olympic champion, who also finished third overall in the Tour de France in 2021, stage victories across all three Grand Tours.



"Obviously, it was a gamble bringing him here, but ultimately you can see the level of natural talent that guy has. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. From the run in he had before the Tour de France, which was the worst run in possible, to winning a hard, hard stage in the third week of the race is just incredible," said Vaughters, adding that the team's 2023 signing had left him "flabbergasted".



"Tactically, there were multiple times where it was like, oh no, he’s messed it up or he’s hesitated too long or whatever. He was calmer than we were behind and was measuring things just perfectly and bringing things back just when he needed to. He was actually playing the game perfectly which was impressive to watch."