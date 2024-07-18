'It's a shame that I missed the shot' - Wout van Aert forced to settle for ninth in Tour de France breakaway

By
published

'I was kind of on the limit on the top of the KOM' says Visma-Lease a Bike rider

Wout van Aert ninth on stage 18 at the Tour de France
Wout van Aert ninth on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) expressed his disappointment at missing out on the stage 18 victory at the Tour de France where he finished ninth on the day after being part of a large breakaway on the roads to Barcelonnette. 

The Belgian said that while he felt like a marked rider among the 37-man breakaway, he refused to use that as an excuse and was simply not able to respond when Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked over the last ascent of the day, Côte des Demoiselles Coiffées, with Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) and eventual stage 18 winner Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.