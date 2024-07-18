Mikel Landa fifth in Tour de France GC - ‘I’m doing better than expected, but this isn’t my best Tour’

Basque star working for Remco Evenepoel but maintaining options for overall finish

PLATEAU DE BEILLE FRANCE JULY 14 Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 15 a 1977km stage from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille 1782m UCIWT on July 14 2024 in Plateau de Beille France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mikel Landa of Soudal-QuickStep moved into fifth on GC with a fourth-place on stage 15 to Plateau de Beille (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

There are only three stages left in the 2024 Tour de France, and of the five riders currently lying highest on GC, veteran Soudal-QuickStep racer Mikel Landa is perhaps the one that surprises the most. 

While the Basque star, fifth overall at 13:24 behind leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), confirmed on Thursday that he is doing much better than he expected, he also insisted, perhaps surprisingly, that his 2024 Tour form is not as good as it has been in previous July editions.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.