Tour de France spotted: The aero details most of us will miss

By
published

From sock material to clever computer mounts, here are six nerdy finds from within the Tour de France peloton

Tour de France tech
(Image credit: Future)

Hello, I’m CyclingSpy. I have an Aerospace degree and I’ve worked in sports aerodynamics for years, working with some of cycling’s biggest-name riders to improve their performance at the highest level of racing. 

I report on some more niche tech/aero pieces that I feel don’t get the attention they deserve and I use my experience to offer my opinion and insight on new bits of tech that I find, or my followers on Instagram send in.

Image 1 of 2
Tech close ups from within the Tour de France
Filippo Ganna's skinsuit uses double-layer tech with a base layer built in(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 2
Tech close ups from within the Tour de France
Visma-Lease a Bike use no ridges that we can see...(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 3
Tech close ups from within the Tour de France
Pogačar's socks at the Giro were bespeckled with indentations, rather than any aero-specific trip lines(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 3
Tech close ups from within the Tour de France
Given that Santini supplies the yellow jersey, can we expect to see Pogačar wearing the same kit as Santini-sponsored Lidl Trek?(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

CyclingSpy

CyclingSpy is the aerodynamics expert and eagle-eyed tech nerd behind the Instagram account of the same name. They are a secret industry insider having worked with the biggest teams, the most innovative brands and the most prominent riders on the biggest optimisation projects our sport has seen. 