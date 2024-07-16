Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert nearing top shape at Tour de France for Paris Olympics

As he eyes adding an Olympic gold medal to his illustrious palmarès, Mathieu van der Poel claims he is in better shape at the 2024 Tour de France than he was in the lead-up to becoming World Champion last season.

Van der Poel has one day less between the end of the Tour and his big goal of the summer than he did in 2023, with 13 days from the final stage in Nice and the men’s Olympic road race in Paris on Saturday, August 3.

He’s had little chance to show off the rainbow jersey for his own ambitions at the Tour with a best result of 11th on the gravel stage, but has played a part in Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) taking two stages with a stunning lead-out on stage 10 into Saint-Amand-Montrond.

"I can't change much about it myself. I already said beforehand that there are few opportunities for people like me,” said Van der Poel to Sporza on Vive le Vélo. “If it continues to evolve like this, there is little point for guys like me to come to a Grand Tour. It is a shame.”

Despite the slight frustration, Paris is the real goal for the World Champion and all seems to be on target.

“I have chosen a similar build-up. I feel better now than I did last year at this moment. In 2023 I was a bit sick,” said Van der Poel. “I feel quite OK, but that is certainly no guarantee of the same form.

“It is perhaps a bit comparable to Glasgow, but the Olympic race will be a bit less controlled with fewer teammates.”

Long-term rival Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been similarly frustrated at the Tour, narrowly missing out on a stage win with two second-place finishes and five top sixes. But his team see his form rising similarly before Paris.

“I think Wout is in very good shape. He improved some personal bests in this Tour. On Sunday, a very promising PR,” said Visma sporting director Merijn Zeeman to HLN, with Van Aert later revealing what that personal best was.

“At the beginning of the ride I pedalled my highest absolute power for 20 minutes,” said the Belgian. “Two small side notes: there were fifty riders in my wheel afterwards. When I was a bit leaner, my power per kilogram of body weight was a bit better for 20 minutes. But this new record is certainly an extra boost.”

Van Aert will lead a strong Belgian squad alongside Remco Evenepoel with Tiesj Benoot and Jasper Stuyven for support, while Van der Poel will have full commitment from Dylan van Baarle and Daan Houle for the Netherlands.

Zeeman said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the same Van Aert who excelled at the Tokyo Olympics on terrain that didn’t particularly suit him en route to a silver medal in the road race and sixth in the ITT.

“After a difficult first week, Wout feels he is improving physically. Last week he really made a leap forward. He is also mentally ready,” said Zeeman. “He turned the switch on himself after that fall. Proof that he is well balanced with himself and knows how to build up to a top performance."