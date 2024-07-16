'The Games are the next big step' – Biniam Girmay eyes Olympics after Tour de France success

By
published

Eritrean hopes to secure green jersey win during Tour's final week

Biniam Girmay has three stage wins and a large green jersey lead at the 2024 Tour de France
Biniam Girmay has three stage wins and a large green jersey lead at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

With six days of racing and two mountain stages left to run at the Tour de France, points classification leader Biniam Girmay hasn't yet fully secured the green jersey at the race. However, the Eritrean is already planning ahead with his next goal of the season in mind, the Paris Olympic Games.

Girmay has won three stages so far at this year's Tour and likely has a final shot at success coming up on Tuesday with the final sprint stage to Nîmes. On Monday's rest day, he said that green wasn't a goal for him heading into the summer, but that it's now on his hitlist along with the Olympics.

