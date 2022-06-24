Tour de France 2022 - Stage 20 preview
By Lukas Knöfler published
July 23, 2022: Lacapelle-Marival – Rocamadour, 40.7km ITT
Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour,
Date: July 23, 2022
Distance: 40.7km
Stage timing: 13:05 - 17:49 CEST
Stage type: Individual time trial
The last opportunity to change the GC comes in this 40.7-kilometre time trial. Both Lacapelle-Marival with its medieval castle and the famous pilgrimage site of Rocamadour host the Tour de France for the first time.
Most of the time trial course is gently rolling, with intermediate times taken after 10.6, 22.1, and 32.6 kilometres. But after the last timing point in Couzou, a short downhill will take riders to the Côte de Magès, climbing an average of 4.7% over 1.6 kilometres.
Another descent into the Alzou gorge brings riders into Rocamadour where they face a 1.5-kilometre ascent up the eponymous rock face with several short tunnels. The Côte de l'Hospitalet to the area atop the rock climbs at an average of 7.8%, making the final kilometres of the time trial a true test of perseverance before a 300-metre flat section to the finish.
At this stage in the race, excellent recovery is almost as important as good ITT skills, and the top GC contenders can be expected to finish high in the stage result.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kämna claims German time trial titleBora-Hansgrohe rider beats Steimle, Politt in Marsberg
-
Riders hope for better schedule for Giro Donne and Tour de France FemmesVollering and Kopecky among riders open to calendar change with just two weeks between the two big stages races
-
UCI scraps restricted gearing for junior racersRestrictions removed from rulebook due to 'limited availability of equipment' and 'medical evidence'
-
Tour de France director Prudhomme suggests Puy de Dôme could return to route'The dream has become bigger today' he says after visit to Massif Central summit