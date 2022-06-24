Tour de France 2022 - Stage 20 preview

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 20 (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Map of stage 20 (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour,

Date: July 23, 2022

Distance: 40.7km

Stage timing: 13:05 - 17:49 CEST

Stage type: Individual time trial

The last opportunity to change the GC comes in this 40.7-kilometre time trial. Both Lacapelle-Marival with its medieval castle and the famous pilgrimage site of Rocamadour host the Tour de France for the first time.

Most of the time trial course is gently rolling, with intermediate times taken after 10.6, 22.1, and 32.6 kilometres. But after the last timing point in Couzou, a short downhill will take riders to the Côte de Magès, climbing an average of 4.7% over 1.6 kilometres.

Another descent into the Alzou gorge brings riders into Rocamadour where they face a 1.5-kilometre ascent up the eponymous rock face with several short tunnels. The Côte de l'Hospitalet to the area atop the rock climbs at an average of 7.8%, making the final kilometres of the time trial a true test of perseverance before a 300-metre flat section to the finish.

At this stage in the race, excellent recovery is almost as important as good ITT skills, and the top GC contenders can be expected to finish high in the stage result.