Tour de France 2022 stage 20 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews published
Lanterne Rouge Caleb Ewan kicks off stage at 1:05 p.m., Pogačar faces Vingegaard at 5 p.m.
Just 40.7 kilometres remain of the Tour de France before the ceremonial final day to Paris and its explosive sprint finish. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last man down the ramp in Lacapelle-Marival as he seeks to cement his place in history as the winner of the 2022 edition.
Hours before the showdown between the top contenders, the last-placed rider in the race, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will head off for the individual time trial. Ewan will be saving his legs for the final stage, but some early starters will likely put their mark on the stage.
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was the surprise winner of the opening time trial in Copenhagen, and is the 17th rider to start on Saturday. World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will seek to re-establish himself at the top of the TT hierarchy when he heads out in slot 41.
Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are outside contenders for the stage win, but all eyes will be on Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who has shown superhuman strength in the race's final week. He heads off at 4:16 p.m. ahead of the GC contenders.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Vingegaard will head off as the last three riders to arrive in Rocamadour and, with huge gaps opened up between them and the rest of the top 10, there's little change expected for them.
For places five through seven, there will be a battle between Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), who are separated by 35 seconds.
Follow all the action with Cyclingnews' start to finish live blog and subsequent report, news and analysis.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:05:00
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:06:30
|3
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Lotto Soudal
|13:08:00
|4
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:09:30
|5
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:11:00
|6
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:12:30
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|13:14:00
|8
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:15:30
|9
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:17:00
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|13:18:30
|11
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|13:20:00
|12
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:21:30
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:23:00
|14
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:24:30
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:26:00
|16
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|13:27:30
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:29:00
|18
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM
|13:30:30
|19
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|13:32:00
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:33:30
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies
|13:35:00
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:36:30
|23
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|13:38:00
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:39:30
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:41:00
|26
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:42:30
|27
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:44:00
|28
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:45:30
|29
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:47:00
|30
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13:48:30
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:50:00
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|13:51:30
|33
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|13:53:00
|34
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|13:54:30
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:56:00
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|13:57:30
|37
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|13:59:00
|38
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|14:00:30
|39
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:02:00
|40
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:03:30
|41
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:05:00
|42
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:06:30
|43
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:08:00
|44
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:09:30
|45
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:11:00
|46
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:12:30
|47
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:14:00
|48
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:15:30
|49
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:17:00
|50
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:18:30
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|14:20:00
|52
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:21:30
|53
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|14:23:00
|54
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:24:30
|55
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|14:26:00
|56
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:27:30
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:29:00
|58
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:30:30
|59
|Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:32:00
|60
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:33:30
|61
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:35:00
|62
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|14:36:30
|63
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|14:38:00
|64
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|14:39:30
|65
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:41:00
|66
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|14:42:30
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:44:00
|68
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|14:45:30
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:47:00
|70
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:48:30
|71
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|14:50:00
|72
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:51:30
|73
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14:53:00
|74
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|14:54:30
|75
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|14:56:00
|76
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14:57:30
|77
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|14:59:00
|78
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:00:30
|79
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:02:00
|80
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|15:03:30
|81
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|15:05:00
|82
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:06:30
|83
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|15:08:00
|84
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|15:10:00
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:12:00
|86
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:14:00
|87
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:16:00
|88
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|15:18:00
|89
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:20:00
|90
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|15:22:00
|91
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:24:00
|92
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:26:00
|93
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:28:00
|94
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:30:00
|95
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|15:32:00
|96
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|15:34:00
|97
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:36:00
|98
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis
|15:38:00
|99
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:40:00
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:42:00
|101
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|15:44:00
|102
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|15:46:00
|103
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|15:48:00
|104
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|15:50:00
|105
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:52:00
|106
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:54:00
|107
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|15:56:00
|108
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:58:00
|109
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:00:00
|110
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:02:00
|111
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|16:04:00
|112
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|16:06:00
|113
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:08:00
|114
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:10:00
|115
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:12:00
|116
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:14:00
|117
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|16:16:00
|118
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:18:00
|119
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|16:20:00
|120
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:22:00
|121
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|16:24:00
|122
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|16:26:00
|123
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:28:00
|124
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:30:00
|125
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|16:32:00
|126
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:34:00
|127
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:36:00
|128
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:38:00
|129
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:40:00
|130
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:42:00
|131
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:44:00
|132
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|16:46:00
|133
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:48:00
|134
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:50:00
|135
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic
|16:52:00
|136
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:54:00
|137
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:56:00
|138
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16:58:00
|139
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|17:00:00
