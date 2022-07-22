Tour de France 2022 stage 20 time trial start times

Just 40.7 kilometres remain of the Tour de France before the ceremonial final day to Paris and its explosive sprint finish. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last man down the ramp in Lacapelle-Marival as he seeks to cement his place in history as the winner of the 2022 edition.

Hours before the showdown between the top contenders, the last-placed rider in the race, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will head off for the individual time trial. Ewan will be saving his legs for the final stage, but some early starters will likely put their mark on the stage.

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was the surprise winner of the opening time trial in Copenhagen, and is the 17th rider to start on Saturday. World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will seek to re-establish himself at the top of the TT hierarchy when he heads out in slot 41.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are outside contenders for the stage win, but all eyes will be on Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who has shown superhuman strength in the race's final week. He heads off at 4:16 p.m. ahead of the GC contenders.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Vingegaard will head off as the last three riders to arrive in Rocamadour and, with huge gaps opened up between them and the rest of the top 10, there's little change expected for them.

For places five through seven, there will be a battle between Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), who are separated by 35 seconds.

Follow all the action with Cyclingnews' start to finish live blog and subsequent report, news and analysis.