Tour de France 2022 stage 20 time trial start times

By published

Lanterne Rouge Caleb Ewan kicks off stage at 1:05 p.m., Pogačar faces Vingegaard at 5 p.m.

Wout van Aert in the opening time trial of the Tour de France
Wout van Aert in the opening time trial of the Tour de France (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency)

Just 40.7 kilometres remain of the Tour de France before the ceremonial final day to Paris and its explosive sprint finish. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be the last man down the ramp in Lacapelle-Marival as he seeks to cement his place in history as the winner of the 2022 edition.

Hours before the showdown between the top contenders, the last-placed rider in the race, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will head off for the individual time trial. Ewan will be saving his legs for the final stage, but some early starters will likely put their mark on the stage.

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was the surprise winner of the opening time trial in Copenhagen, and is the 17th rider to start on Saturday. World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will seek to re-establish himself at the top of the TT hierarchy when he heads out in slot 41.

Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are outside contenders for the stage win, but all eyes will be on Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who has shown superhuman strength in the race's final week. He heads off at 4:16 p.m. ahead of the GC contenders.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Vingegaard will head off as the last three riders to arrive in Rocamadour and, with huge gaps opened up between them and the rest of the top 10, there's little change expected for them.

For places five through seven, there will be a battle between Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe), who are separated by 35 seconds.

Follow all the action with Cyclingnews' start to finish live blog and subsequent report, news and analysis.

Tour de France stage 20 start times (CET)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13:05:00
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 13:06:30
3Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Lotto Soudal 13:08:00
4Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:09:30
5Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:11:00
6Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:12:30
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies 13:14:00
8Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:15:30
9Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:17:00
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 13:18:30
11Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 13:20:00
12Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:21:30
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:23:00
14Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:24:30
15Jack Bauer (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:26:00
16Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious 13:27:30
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:29:00
18Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM 13:30:30
19Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies 13:32:00
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 13:33:30
21Peter Sagan (Svk) TotalEnergies 13:35:00
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:36:30
23Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13:38:00
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:39:30
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:41:00
26Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 13:42:30
27Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:44:00
28Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:45:30
29Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:47:00
30Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 13:48:30
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13:50:00
32John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM 13:51:30
33Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 13:53:00
34Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM 13:54:30
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:56:00
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco 13:57:30
37Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 13:59:00
38Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 14:00:30
39Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:02:00
40Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:03:30
41Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:05:00
42Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:06:30
43Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:08:00
44Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:09:30
45Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 14:11:00
46Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:12:30
47Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:14:00
48Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 14:15:30
49Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 14:17:00
50Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:18:30
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:20:00
52Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 14:21:30
53Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic 14:23:00
54Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:24:30
55Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 14:26:00
56Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:27:30
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14:29:00
58Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:30:30
59Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:32:00
60Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech 14:33:30
61Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:35:00
62Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 14:36:30
63Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 14:38:00
64Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:39:30
65Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:41:00
66Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 14:42:30
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 14:44:00
68Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 14:45:30
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:47:00
70Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 14:48:30
71Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 14:50:00
72Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 14:51:30
73Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 14:53:00
74Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 14:54:30
75Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 14:56:00
76Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14:57:30
77Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 14:59:00
78Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix 15:00:30
79Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:02:00
80Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 15:03:30
81Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 15:05:00
82Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:06:30
83Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 15:08:00
84Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 15:10:00
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15:12:00
86Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:14:00
87Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:16:00
88Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 15:18:00
89Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15:20:00
90Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 15:22:00
91Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:24:00
92Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:26:00
93Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:28:00
94Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 15:30:00
95Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 15:32:00
96Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic 15:34:00
97Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:36:00
98Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 15:38:00
99Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:40:00
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:42:00
101Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 15:44:00
102Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 15:46:00
103Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 15:48:00
104Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 15:50:00
105Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 15:52:00
106Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 15:54:00
107Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM 15:56:00
108Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 15:58:00
109Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:00:00
110Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:02:00
111Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 16:04:00
112Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team 16:06:00
113Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 16:08:00
114Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 16:10:00
115Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16:12:00
116Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:14:00
117Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 16:16:00
118Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 16:18:00
119Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 16:20:00
120Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 16:22:00
121Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 16:24:00
122Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 16:26:00
123Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:28:00
124Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:30:00
125Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 16:32:00
126Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:34:00
127Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 16:36:00
128Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team 16:38:00
129Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:40:00
130Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:42:00
131Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:44:00
132Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16:46:00
133Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:48:00
134Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:50:00
135Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 16:52:00
136David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:54:00
137Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:56:00
138Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16:58:00
139Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 17:00:00

