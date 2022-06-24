Tour de France 2022 - Stage 17 preview

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 17 (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Map of stage 17 (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes

Date: July 20, 2022

Distance: 129.7km

Stage timing: 13:15 - 16:50 CEST

Stage type: Mountain

This is the shortest mountain stage of the Tour, but four hard climbs make it a crucial one in the GC fight. The first 53km are flat before the first-category Col d'Aspin begins. Climbing 785 metres over 12km, the hardest part at 9.5% comes after seven kilometres.

A fast eight-kilometre downhill takes the peloton to the foot of the second-category Hourquette d'Ancizan. This irregular 8.2-kilometre climb begins with 4km at 7.5%, but the gradient is often steeper than that. A descent and false flat precede the final ramp at between 6 and 7.4%.

10km of descending and seven kilometres of flat road bring riders to the first category, 10.7-kilometre Col de Val Louron-Azet. Starting with the three easiest kilometres at 5.1, 2.5, and 6.2%, the climb then only dips below 7.1% once (a kilometre from the top), with the gradient often between 8 and 9%.

7km of descending are followed by a five-kilometre flat section before the first-category climb to the finish in Peyragudes begins. Eight kilometres in length, it starts easy with a kilometre at 4.5% before kicking up to between 7.9 and 8.7% for the next four kilometres. Then there is a brief respite at six% followed by a 9% ramp and another kilometre at six%. The final kilometre is the hardest at 13% with a brief section reaching 16%.

The GC contenders will probably save their attacks for the final climb, meaning that a strong breakaway could go all the way.