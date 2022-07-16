Tour de France stage 14 Live - Mende uphill finish perfect for attacks

Refresh

170km to go The riders are on a rolling plateau for 50km or so and that will make it difficult for Ewan and any chasers. The Australian sprinter is already 5:00 down.

The Roglic group is 1:00 down. If the attacks keep coming, he might not get back up front. The Jumbo-Visma team seems to be scattered across different groups.

The attacks keep coming but Vingegaard is wisely sat on van Aert's wheel.

Roglic is in a chase group that is 30-seconds down on the Vingegaard peloton. Froome is also suffering, with Caleb Ewan already 3:00 behind. His race could be over.

The two have just a 12-second lead.

As the riders reach the top of the Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont, Neilson Powless (EF) and Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco) are away but the peloton is chasing them.

Vingegaard has marked Pogacar and the other GC have come up to them. Is that it from Pogacar? Or will there be more attacks?

Pogacar has dragged the strongest riders up to the break. The race is on!

Van Aert is with Vingegaard after they chased Pogacar. The group is reforming but Pogacar goes again!

Dani Martinez attacks ands crosses to the attack.

Well, Tadej Pogacar is on the move. He is in a group of counter attackers, forcing Jumbo to work early in the stage.

The peloton is chasing, with Jumbo on the front to keep the pace high. Why?

The Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont is 7.7km long at 3.9%. Perfect to make your rivals hurt and get away from the peloton.

185km to go The riders are still in the suburbs of Saint-Etienne but the Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont come very soon.

There 18 riders in the attack and they have a 30-second gap already. Is this the move of the day?

Bauke Mollema is there and typical of the riders expected to go on the attack today.

190km to go There are a dozen or so riders in the attack but more are coming.

The road descends for a moment and that adds speed to racing.

Attack! The first to surge away is by B&B Hotels but more are joining the move.

Here we go! The flag drops and the stage is underway.

2Km to the official start.

It's interesting to see Caleb Ewan talking to the race judges after being fined for motor-pacing yesterday. He is giving his version of what happened.

Everyone looks serious in the peloton. There's tension and determination about getting in the break.

The Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont comes after just 14.2km is an ideal place for the attacks to go clear. Indeed, the stage is up and down all day. There are only 8km of flat roads during the whole 192.5km stage.

There is a slight tailwind for much of the stage but the attacks will be the big driving force today. We're expecting attacks to get into the break of the day.

It is 25C at the start but expected to be much hotter along the route across central France.

C'est Parti. The riders are on their way.

Now the jersey wearers take their place on the front row of the grid. Jonas Vingegaard is in yellow, Wout van Aert in green, Simon Geschke in polka-dot and Tadej Pogacar in the best young rider's white jersey. Stage 13 winner Mads Pedersen also has a place up front.

The riders are lining up at the start line. They will soon roll out.

Pogacar spoke briefly on the sign-on podium. "It's not a climb to gain a lot of time but I'll give my best as always," he said, perhaps hiding his intentions. "The Pyrenees are the big target," he added. (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates is the latest team to sign-on, with Tadej Pogacar smiling and waving to the crowd. Will he try an attack on the final steep climb to the finish above Mende?

In Saint-Etienne the sun is out and temperatures are high as riders sign-on before stage 14. As always, we'll have all the action from the stage.