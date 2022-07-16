New Zealand champion Olivia Ray says she took performance enhancing drugs

Olivia Ray, who was removed from the roster of Human Powered Health earlier this year, has said in an interview with a New Zealand newspaper that she took performance enhancing substances while racing professionally in the United States last year.

The 24-year-old told the NZ Herald that she didn’t take the Clenbuterol and anabolic steroid Anavar to win but to gain her boyfriend's approval, whilst in the midst of a tumultuous relationship.

It was in late May 2021, the paper reported, that Ray said she took her first Clenbuterol tablet – a banned substance that can increase lean muscle mass and reduce body fat – and six months later tried it again.

"Like, it interested me, only because it's so taboo," Ray told the Weekend Herald. "It's not something that's talked about and when it is, it's so negative. It sort of changed my perspective on why people do it . . . I didn't necessarily choose to take these, but I wasn't necessarily forced.

"I'm not denying it. I'm very open that I did drugs. I'm just coming to deal with the consequences now."

The NZ Herald said the rider had two phone interviews with the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) this year, telling them that she admitted to taking Anavar and Clenbuterol late last year.

"I took stuff from about November to December, just the month of November."

Ray added: "In my head it was, I didn't hurt anyone and I did it when I wasn't racing, I wasn't tested, I've never tested positive, I will have it out of my system before I get tested again."

Cyclingnews has reached out to Olivia Ray and Human Powered Health for comment, but had not received a reply at the time of writing. Cyclingnews has also contacted USADA, which replied that it would not comment on whether there was an ongoing investigation or case.

Concerns over the use of performance enhancing substances first came to light as part of a seperate US court case reportedly in February triggering the USADA investigation, with the organisation able to impose sanctions alongside Drug Free Sport NZ.

Ray had stepped into road cycling as a professional in 2021, racing with Rally Cycling and was set to continue with the team into 2022 as it shifted into the Women’s WorldTour and changed its name to Human Powered Health.

The only UCI classified race on her results list is however the New Zealand Road Championships in January, where she came across the line first in a windswept race, with last minute course changes implemented that reduced the amount of climbing after the remnants of Cyclone Dovi delivered wild weather.

As the road season got underway, however, Ray did not return to racing overseas in the silver fern clad jersey of the New Zealand champion but was dropped from the roster in March. No explanation was given by the team for her removal from the roster at that time.