Tour de France stage 13 Live - The race leaves the Alps

Just a few hundred metres to kilometre zero, so we'll soon be off and we should see a fair fight for the breakaway.

It's another hot day out there. Here are the yellow and green jerseys, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert, wearing ice vests on the podium a little earlier.

We're on the move. The riders are rolling through the neutral zone and the stage will be properly underway in around 15 minutes.

After two days of high-mountain drama, the Tour exits the Alps now and starts to make its way over to the Pyrenees. The first of these transition stages takes us to the city of Saint-Etienne, where the sprinters will be eyeing success after a week of suffering so far.

However, it won't be easy for them. There are no big climbs but the terrain is rugged and they'll still accrue nearly 2000 metres of elevation. That will give hope to the breakaway men, and it remains to be seen whether the sprinters' teams can keep things under control.

Even if they do, there's plenty of uphill in the final 50km, where the more versatile riders could potentially look to ride the pure sprinters out of contention. It's all to play for.