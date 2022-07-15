Live coverage
Tour de France stage 13 Live - The race leaves the Alps
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on a day that could see a bunch sprint or a breakaway win
Tour de France 2022 complete guide
How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Tour de France 2022 stage 13 preview
Stage 12 report, results, photos
Race notes
- The Tour leaves the Alps for a transition stage to Saint-Etienne
- Sprinters have a chance but rugged terrain will interest the breakaway men
- Vingegaard in yellow after drama in the Alps
Nils Politt is the next to try and force the issue.
Mads Pedersen kicks things off but pretty much every one else accelerates too
We're off!
Christian Prudhomme rises from the sunroof, waves his flag, and we are underway
Just a few hundred metres to kilometre zero, so we'll soon be off and we should see a fair fight for the breakaway.
It's another hot day out there. Here are the yellow and green jerseys, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert, wearing ice vests on the podium a little earlier.
Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, photos from another brilliant stage in the Alps.
We're on the move. The riders are rolling through the neutral zone and the stage will be properly underway in around 15 minutes.
After two days of high-mountain drama, the Tour exits the Alps now and starts to make its way over to the Pyrenees. The first of these transition stages takes us to the city of Saint-Etienne, where the sprinters will be eyeing success after a week of suffering so far.
However, it won't be easy for them. There are no big climbs but the terrain is rugged and they'll still accrue nearly 2000 metres of elevation. That will give hope to the breakaway men, and it remains to be seen whether the sprinters' teams can keep things under control.
Even if they do, there's plenty of uphill in the final 50km, where the more versatile riders could potentially look to ride the pure sprinters out of contention. It's all to play for.
The last of the riders are signing on in Bourg d'Oisins and we'll be rolling out shortly.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 13 of the Tour de France
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Weehoo Turbo Recumbent bike trailer reviewA great way to keep kids engaged when they want but let them sleep when they need, while keeping healthy and ditching the car
-
Tour de France stage 13 Live - The race leaves the AlpsAll the action on a day that could see a bunch sprint or a breakaway win
-
Where can I buy Tom Pidcock's tyres? A video of the Briton's incredible descentWatch what happens when an Olympic mountain bike champion attacks on the descent of the Col du Galibier
-
Tour de France COVID-19 tests not carried out properly, alleges Belgian medical body'If ASO reports that there are no positive cases, then that message should be taken with a bag of salt'
-
Just how fast would cycling great Beryl Burton be today?New book by Jeremy Wilson unravels enigma of the cycling great, including how modern aerodynamic advances would transform her times
-
Warren Barguil out of Tour de France after COVID-19 positive testFrenchman the sixth rider to abandon the Tour due to the virus
-
Dog in Tour de France peloton causes Yves Lampaert's stage 12 crash'Please keep your dog at home' says stage 1 winner alongside picture displaying large wound on right thigh
-
Meintjes so close but so far in emotional second place on Alpe d'Huez'It's been a few difficult years so to finally be up there is nice'
-
Fireworks on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France - VideoHighlights from stage 12's iconic summit finish