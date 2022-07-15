Live coverage

Tour de France stage 13 Live - The race leaves the Alps

All the action on a day that could see a bunch sprint or a breakaway win

Race notes

- The Tour leaves the Alps for a transition stage to Saint-Etienne

- Sprinters have a chance but rugged terrain will interest the breakaway men

- Vingegaard in yellow after drama in the Alps

Refresh

Nils Politt is the next to try and force the issue.

Mads Pedersen kicks things off but pretty much every one else accelerates too

We're off!

Christian Prudhomme rises from the sunroof, waves his flag, and we are underway

Just a few hundred metres to kilometre zero, so we'll soon be off and we should see a fair fight for the breakaway.

It's another hot day out there. Here are the yellow and green jerseys, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert, wearing ice vests on the podium a little earlier.

SAINTETIENNE FRANCE JULY 15 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium Green Points Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey during the team presentation prior to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 13 a 1926km stage from Le Bourg dOisans to SaintEtienne 488m TDF2022 WorldTour on July 15 2022 in SaintEtienne France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, photos from another brilliant stage in the Alps.

We're on the move. The riders are rolling through the neutral zone and the stage will be properly underway in around 15 minutes.

After two days of high-mountain drama, the Tour exits the Alps now and starts to make its way over to the Pyrenees. The first of these transition stages takes us to the city of Saint-Etienne, where the sprinters will be eyeing success after a week of suffering so far.

However, it won't be easy for them. There are no big climbs but the terrain is rugged and they'll still accrue nearly 2000 metres of elevation. That will give hope to the breakaway men, and it remains to be seen whether the sprinters' teams can keep things under control. 

Even if they do, there's plenty of uphill in the final 50km, where the more versatile riders could potentially look to ride the pure sprinters out of contention. It's all to play for. 

The last of the riders are signing on in Bourg d'Oisins and we'll be rolling out shortly. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 13 of the Tour de France

