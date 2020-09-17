Live coverage
Tour de France stage 18 - Live coverage
All the action from the final mountain stage in the Alps
Due to the different time gap on the Col de la Loze, this is how the new top ten on GC looks:
Roglic now leads Pogacar by 57 seconds. Lopez is third at 1:26, with a close battle for the other places in the top 5.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|74:56:04
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:57
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:26
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:03:05
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:14
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:03:24
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:27
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:18
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:07:23
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:09:31
This was the top ten at the summit of the Col de la Loze.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|04:49:08
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:15
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:30
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:56
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:01
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:12
|7
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:20
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:20
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:59
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:02:13
To read our full stage 17 report and to see the full results and our 50-image photo gallery, click this link.
Tour de France: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 atop Col de la Loze
As you may have seen, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed the queen stage 17 of the Tour de France on the Col de la Loze on Wednesday, powering away from a select group on the punishingly steep slopes of the ascent to the Méribel ski station to celebrate the stage victory and a new third-place position in the overall standings.
As the Colombian powered away, Roglič cagily waited until Kuss looked back and waited, leaping across to the American and then jumping away from the only remaining rivals: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who were unable to respond.
Roglič could not quite catch Lopez, finishing the stage 15 seconds behind, but importantly taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on the best young rider and second-placed Pogačar to extend his advantage to a slightly more comfortable 57 seconds.
This is what the riders face today.
5 categorised ascents and many more lumps... Have a look at the detailed gradient from a climbing-packed Stage 18 of #TDF2020 #TDFdata | @GlobalNTT pic.twitter.com/D2UEIi4A16September 17, 2020
Marc Hirschi is just one of the stronger riders looking to get in the early attack.
He won stage 12 to Sarran and could be a threat today.
🎙🇨🇭 @MarcHirschi "J'espère que ce sera ma journée. J'espère être dans l'échappée puis on verra ce que nous pouvons faire."#TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/0lphG7E0wvSeptember 17, 2020
We're expecting to see a real fight to get in the break of the day as soon as the flag drops and the stage begins. Later there could also be attacks on the key climbs before the fast descent to the finish in La Roche-sur-Foron, close to the border with Switzerland.
Le terrain de jeu du jour 🤩Playground of the day 🤩#CofidisMyTeam #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/V0woTBK3fOSeptember 17, 2020
Today's stage is 175km long but the riders face a 21km neutralised sector as they descent the valley from Meribel. The stage will actually start in Moutiers.
AS always, we will have all the live action as the final Alpine stage offers a last chance for Tadej Pogacar to attack race leader Primoz Roglic and for other riders to move up the GC.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over the Alps, the riders are signing on the stunning ski resort of Meribel.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 18 of the Tour de France.
