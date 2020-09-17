Trending

Tour de France stage 18 - Live coverage

By

All the action from the final mountain stage in the Alps

The profile of stage 18 of the 2020 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)
Due to the different time gap on the Col de la Loze, this is how the new top ten on GC looks: 

Roglic now leads Pogacar by 57 seconds. Lopez is third at 1:26, with a close battle for the other places in the top 5. 

General Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma74:56:04
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:57
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team00:01:26
4Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:03:05
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:03:14
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:03:24
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:03:27
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:18
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:07:23
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:09:31

This was the top ten at the summit of the Col de la Loze.

Stage 17
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team04:49:08
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:15
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates00:00:30
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:56
5Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo00:01:01
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:12
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren00:01:20
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:20
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:01:59
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:13

To read our full stage 17 report and to see the full results and our 50-image photo gallery, click this link. 

Tour de France: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 atop Col de la Loze

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo Visma wearing the yellow jersey pictured in action during stage 17 of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze 170 km in France Wednesday 16 September 2020 This years Tour de France was postponed due to the worldwide Covid19 pandemic The 2020 race starts in Nice on Saturday 29 August and ends on 20 September BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

As you may have seen, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed the queen stage 17 of the Tour de France on the Col de la Loze on Wednesday, powering away from a select group on the punishingly steep slopes of the ascent to the Méribel ski station to celebrate the stage victory and a new third-place position in the overall standings.

As the Colombian powered away, Roglič cagily waited until Kuss looked back and waited, leaping across to the American and then jumping away from the only remaining rivals: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who were unable to respond.

Roglič could not quite catch Lopez, finishing the stage 15 seconds behind, but importantly taking the time bonus and another 15 seconds on the best young rider and second-placed Pogačar to extend his advantage to a slightly more comfortable 57 seconds.

MERIBEL FRANCE SEPTEMBER 16 Arrival Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 17 a 170km stage from Grenoble to Mribel Col de la Loze 2304m TDF2020 LeTour on September 16 2020 in Mribel France Photo by Benoit Tessier PoolGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

This is what the riders face today.

Marc Hirschi is just one of the stronger riders looking to get in the early attack.

He won stage 12 to Sarran and could be a threat  today.

We're expecting to see a real fight to get in the break of the day as soon as the flag drops and the stage begins. Later there could also be attacks on the key climbs before the fast descent to the finish in La Roche-sur-Foron, close to the border with Switzerland. 

Today's stage is 175km long but the riders face a 21km neutralised sector as they descent the valley from Meribel. The stage will actually start in Moutiers.

AS always, we will have all the live action as the final Alpine stage offers a last chance for Tadej Pogacar to attack race leader Primoz Roglic and for other riders to move up  the GC.  

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height over the Alps, the riders are signing on the stunning ski resort of Meribel.

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 18 of the Tour de France.

