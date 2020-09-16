Tour de France stage 17 - Live coverage

Refresh

-162km Van Baarle is brought back, and the process begins all over again. A lot of riders are very keen on getting up the road early today, and it could take some time for the break to form. Thomas De Gendt is again pushing on the front, trying to shake a group loose.

-164km Dylan van Baarle (Ineos) clips off the front and opens a small gap. He will hope for some company, otherwise this move will be snuffed out rapidly.

-165km That 20-man group has been more or less brought back, but the peloton is strung out in a long line with plenty of gaps emerging. A trio of Ineos Grenadiers riders are now towards the front, trying to force a break clear.

A sizeable group of 20 or so riders has a small gap, including Sam Bennett, Sagan, Matteo Trentin, as well as the original attacker De Gendt. Sagan knows there is an unclassified climb of Saint-Pierre-d'Allevard (7.3km at 3.7%) after 30km or so, and he will be desperate to try to shed the Irishman there.

Peter Sagan is among the riders trying to get across, and the green jersey of Sam Bennett is stuck like a limpet to his rear wheel.

De Gendt, Krists Neilands (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) get a gap of 5 seconds or so, but there are plenty of teams eager to chase behind on this uncategorised drag out of Grenoble.

Ben Hermans (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) are among the men trying to push clear in the opening kilometre.

-170km Francois Lemarchand waves the flag, and stage 17 of the Tour de France is formally underway. The attacks comes immediately...

Primoz Roglic carries a lead of 40 seconds over his compatriot Tadej Pogacar into today's stage, but he knows the final climb could change the complexion of their duel. "I think it’s the Queen stage of the Tour, we finish at the highest point of the race this year and it’s just crazy hard," Roglic said. "The last five kilometres are really difficult, it’ll be a fight for every second. "Tadej is the closest rival, and I expect he’ll try to attack," Roglic said. "The other guys will probably look after each other. Looking back at the mountain stages, normally Tadej was the strongest, so I need to focus on the best guys, focus on myself to do the best job, and that’s all I can do." Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Madeleine, the Col de la Loze and - especially - those vicious final kilometres dominate most people's thoughts, there will be another race within a race in the opening kilometres. Sam Bennett still has a 45-point lead over Peter Sagan in the points competition, and the Slovakian will surely look to make inroads into that buffer at the intermediate sprint at La Rochette after 45.5km. It could be a high-octane opening hour...

The peloton is assembling on the start line in Grenoble for the roll out in a few minutes, at 12.15 CET. After a neutralised zone of 6.5km, they are due to reach kilometre zero at 12.30

The sting comes in the tail of this stage. The steepest part of the Col de la Loze comes in the final 4km, when the road has already climbed above 1800m. “It's quite unlike anything that's found in the Alps,” Patrick Fletcher writes of the dramatic finale to this stage. “Suddenly the Loze path begins and everything changes. “There are hairpins, and there are longer straight sections, but above all there are nasty ramps that jut up almost vertiginously. This is far beyond the more irregular gradients found in the Pyrenees, and race director Christian Prudhomme has spoken of "a series of walls". He even name-dropped the Mur de Huy – the ultra-steep climb used at the end of Flèche Wallonne. "You go around a hairpin, and you're coming up to a 'wall', but you're on a false flat – it's a continual changing of rhythm," Prudhomme said. "It's going to be an incredible finale because we've never had that kind of breaking-up of gradient, at that altitude. It doesn't exist – or it didn't, until now." Read Patrick’s thoughtful preview of the stage and analysis of the GC situation here.

Stage 17 is 170km in length and brings the Tour to its highest point at the finish line. There are just two climbs on the route, but they are brutes. The 2,000m-high summit of the hors categorie Col de la Madeleine (17.1km at 8.4%) comes after 107.5km, while the finish atop the Col de la Loze is some 2,304m above sea level and comes after a vicious hors categorie ascent that is 21.5km in length with an average gradient of 7.8%. The first man to the top claims the stage honours and the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, and the climb might just decide the outcome of the 2020 Tour.

Bernal had been lying 16th overall after yesterday's stage. The revised general classification looks like this ahead of stage 17: 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 70:06:47 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:40 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:34 4 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:45 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:03 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:13 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:16 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:15 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:19 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:05:43 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:06:45 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:06:52 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 00:09:09 14 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:17:23 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:18:16 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 00:30:03 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:35:06 18 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:44:23 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:58:58 20 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 01:01:58