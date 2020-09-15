Trending

Tour de France stage 16 - Live coverage

All the race action as we head back into the mountains

Looking at today's stage, Procycling have described it as 'rugged', which is about right. It's a Gerard Butler of Tour de France stages, except it's probably got more depth to it when it comes to possible performance. 

Here's what Pro had to say about the stage:

The third week begins with a rugged stage to Villard-de-Lans. This is a rare incursion for the Tour into the Vercors, a region of tough, narrow roads, deceptively difficult climbs and deep gorges rising from the east bank of the Rhône. 

More damage can be done in the repetitive obstacles of the middle mountains than at high altitude. In the 1987 Tour, Jeff Bernard won the Mont Ventoux time trial, building what looked like a race-winning lead of 2:34 over Stephen Roche, in second. It took a day for Roche, in tandem with Pedro Delgado, to overturn that lead, with an aggressive ride in the Vercors, combined with bad luck for Bernard. 

Stage 16 provides five categorised climbs, including the finish atop Villard-de-Lans - Côte 2000, popular in the winter for skiing. The mountaintop finish is preceded by the 14.6km category 1 Montée de Sainte-Nizier-du-Moucherotte, which then provides a rolling downhill section of approximately 20km to set up the final 2.3km climb.

Riders wishing to emulate Roche will have identified today’s stage as the ideal territory on which to overturn leads. However, there’s a warning from history that there’s a fine line between success and failure - the République du Vercors lasted less than a month.

We are about an hour away from the roll out with the official start scheduled for just a few minutes after that. Riders are currently signing on but the big news is that all the tests have come back negative for COVID-19. Not a single positive at the Tour, which remarkable but welcome news. This means that we should finish in Paris on Sunday. Here's our story on the tests. Remember we have four positives last week, five if you include grand fromage, Christian Prudhomme. 

Hello and welcome back to our live race coverage from the Tour de France. I hope you're all rested from your day off and that you're ready for another blockbuster day in the mountains as we head from La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans. 164km and five categorised climbs, it's another day for the GC riders.

