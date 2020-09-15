Tour de France stage 16 - Live coverage

Refresh

Looking at today's stage, Procycling have described it as 'rugged', which is about right. It's a Gerard Butler of Tour de France stages, except it's probably got more depth to it when it comes to possible performance.

Here's what Pro had to say about the stage:



The third week begins with a rugged stage to Villard-de-Lans. This is a rare incursion for the Tour into the Vercors, a region of tough, narrow roads, deceptively difficult climbs and deep gorges rising from the east bank of the Rhône.

More damage can be done in the repetitive obstacles of the middle mountains than at high altitude. In the 1987 Tour, Jeff Bernard won the Mont Ventoux time trial, building what looked like a race-winning lead of 2:34 over Stephen Roche, in second. It took a day for Roche, in tandem with Pedro Delgado, to overturn that lead, with an aggressive ride in the Vercors, combined with bad luck for Bernard.

Stage 16 provides five categorised climbs, including the finish atop Villard-de-Lans - Côte 2000, popular in the winter for skiing. The mountaintop finish is preceded by the 14.6km category 1 Montée de Sainte-Nizier-du-Moucherotte, which then provides a rolling downhill section of approximately 20km to set up the final 2.3km climb.

Riders wishing to emulate Roche will have identified today’s stage as the ideal territory on which to overturn leads. However, there’s a warning from history that there’s a fine line between success and failure - the République du Vercors lasted less than a month.