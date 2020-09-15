Bernal's collapse, Jungels on Higuita, and when is the right time to ask doping questions – Tour de France podcast

Egan Bernal suffers on the climb of the Grand Colombier

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Sportful and Pinarello – we look back at the critical stage 15 of the Tour de France and hear from Egan Bernal and Bob Jungels.

We look at where things went wrong for Ineos Grenadiers in this year’s Tour de France and where they go next.

The top-ten on GC in the race has taken shape but Tadej Pogačar is breathing down Primož Roglič’s neck as the race heads into the Alps, and we play out where the race could be won and who else might challenge for a step on the podium.

Jungels talks about the incident in which he crashed Sergio Higuita out of the race and we also hear from Geraint Thomas who finished on the podium in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Finally, we ask, ‘when is the right time to ask questions relating to doping?’

This topic took centre stage on the rest-day when Michael Rasmussen accused a journalist of raising a stupid question in which Roglič was asked why his performances should be believed. The perfectly reasonable question may have caused a stir for some but we debate the delicate nature of asking tough questions and elaborate on why cyclists are asked about the topic in the first place.

