No COVID-19 positive tests emerge during Tour de France second rest day

Tour de France organiser ASO has confirmed that no riders or staff tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus on the second rest day, meaning all the riders and teams can now continue in the race with the goal of reaching Paris next Sunday.

ASO said 785 tests were carried out on the second rest day in the Alps.

The only risk to teams is if cases of COVID-19 emerge via daily questionnaires that riders and staff complete each day or if the symptomatic cases emerge. However team and the race organisation continue to enforce a strict medical protocol to protect riders and officials in the so-called ‘race bubble.’

On Monday, the CCC Team pulled Łukasz Wiśniowski from Tirreno-Adriatico before the finals time trial stage after the Polish rider developed mild symptoms for the COVID-19 then tested positive in a rapid test on Sunday evening.

On the first Tour de France rest day, four staff members from Ineos Grenadiers team, Mitchelton-Scott, AG2R La Mondiale, and Cofidis tested positive for COVID-19 and left the race.

Race director Christian Pruhoome also tested positive and spent a week at home respecting the new French 7-day quarantine rule. He returned to the Tour de FRance on Tuesday for stage 16 to Villard de Lans.