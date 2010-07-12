Bell leads Kelly podium sweep
Veilleux and Brown take overall titles
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:18:43
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:09
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|5
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:10
|6
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|7
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|8
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|9
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|10
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|0:00:11
|11
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|13
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|14
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP
|15
|Roman vanUden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|16
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|17
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
|0:00:12
|18
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|19
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|21
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|22
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:00:13
|23
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|24
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|25
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|26
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|27
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|28
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|0:00:16
|29
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|30
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|31
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|32
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:18
|33
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:43
|34
|Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:00
|35
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|36
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|37
|Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|38
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
|39
|David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
|0:01:12
|40
|Bob Welbourn (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:01:13
|41
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|0:02:26
|42
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:02:55
|43
|Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:02:57
|44
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:04:26
|45
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:04:30
|46
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|47
|Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|48
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|49
|Stephen Meyer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|0:04:31
|50
|Dave Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:05:18
|51
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|52
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|0:07:36
|53
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:09:12
|54
|Ian Terry (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|55
|Chris Christie (Can) Suarez/Christie-images.com
|56
|Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:09:13
|57
|Emile de Rosnay (Can) Organic Athlete Victoria p/b Green Cuisine
|58
|Geoff Macdonald (Can) ERTC Revolution
|0:09:44
|59
|Mike Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride Racing
|0:09:45
|60
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:10:44
|61
|Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
|0:10:54
|62
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:17:01
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|DNF
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Boris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|DNF
|David Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Christopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|DNF
|Rory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Maurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|DNF
|Chris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
|DNF
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|Paul Berry (Can) spoke
|DNF
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
|DNF
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
|DNF
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Cameron (Can) Mighty Riders
|2:22:27
|2
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|4
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
|0:00:02
|5
|Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
|0:00:03
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:59
|7
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
|8
|Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|9
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|10
|Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
|0:01:00
|11
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|12
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|13
|Jean Ann Mckirdy (Can) Local Ride Racing
|14
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:01:01
|15
|Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|16
|Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|17
|Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|18
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:02:50
|19
|Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:03:21
|20
|Tannille Stickley (Can) Kelowna Cycle
|21
|Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:03:22
|22
|Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|23
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
|24
|Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:03:23
|DNF
|Naomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Heather Kay (Can) United Cycle
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Shawn Wenger (Can) Interior Grasslands Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4:36:14
|2
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
|0:00:05
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:39
|5
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:43
|6
|Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:48
|7
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|8
|Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:00:50
|9
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:00:52
|10
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:54
|11
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|12
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|13
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|0:00:55
|14
|Roman vanUden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:56
|15
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|16
|Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|17
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|18
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|0:00:58
|19
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|20
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP
|0:00:59
|21
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|22
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|23
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:04
|24
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:05
|25
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:07
|26
|Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|27
|Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|28
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|0:01:10
|29
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent
|0:01:15
|30
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:17
|31
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|0:01:18
|32
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:24
|33
|Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:01:42
|34
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
|0:01:56
|35
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|36
|David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal
|0:02:01
|37
|Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|38
|Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:02:16
|39
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|0:03:26
|40
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:03:48
|41
|Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:03:55
|42
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:19
|43
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:22
|44
|Colter Young (Can) ERTC
|0:05:30
|45
|Stephen Meyer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
|0:05:31
|46
|Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
|47
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:05:33
|48
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:06:06
|49
|Dave Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:06:18
|50
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|0:08:25
|51
|Chris Christie (Can) Suarez/Christie-images.com
|0:10:08
|52
|Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:10:11
|53
|Ian Terry (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|54
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:10:13
|55
|Mike Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride Racing
|0:10:47
|56
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:11:27
|57
|Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution
|0:11:39
|58
|Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:18:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3:24:20
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback
|0:00:26
|4
|Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo
|0:00:42
|5
|Claire Cameron (Can) Mighty Riders
|0:00:46
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:10
|7
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|8
|Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|9
|Jean Ann Mckirdy (Can) Local Ride Racing
|0:01:25
|10
|Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:01:26
|11
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:01:29
|12
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
|0:01:30
|13
|Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:35
|14
|Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:36
|15
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|16
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|0:01:40
|17
|Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity
|0:01:41
|18
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:03:34
|19
|Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:03:59
|20
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
|0:04:01
|21
|Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:04:07
|22
|Tannille Stickley (Can) Kelowna Cycle
|0:04:18
|23
|Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:05:38
|24
|Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|0:05:53
