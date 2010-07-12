Trending

Bell leads Kelly podium sweep

Veilleux and Brown take overall titles

Image 1 of 6

The break in the women's, with Webcor's Angela McClure in the middle.

The break in the women's, with Webcor's Angela McClure in the middle.
(Image credit: Tour de Delta)
Image 2 of 6

The men's overall podium (l-r): Svein Tuft, David Veilleux and Zach Bell.

The men's overall podium (l-r): Svein Tuft, David Veilleux and Zach Bell.
(Image credit: Tour de Delta)
Image 3 of 6

Women's overall winner Laura Brown (Total Restoration Cycling Team) on the podium.

Women's overall winner Laura Brown (Total Restoration Cycling Team) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tour de Delta)
Image 4 of 6

Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins the Delta road race.

Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins the Delta road race.
(Image credit: Tour de Delta)
Image 5 of 6

The Delta road race men's podium (l-r): David Veilleux, Zach Bell and Ryan Anderson.

The Delta road race men's podium (l-r): David Veilleux, Zach Bell and Ryan Anderson.
(Image credit: Tour de Delta)
Image 6 of 6

The Delta road race women's podium (l-r): Laura Brown, Claire Cameron and Jasmin Glaesser.

The Delta road race women's podium (l-r): Laura Brown, Claire Cameron and Jasmin Glaesser.
(Image credit: Tour de Delta)

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies3:18:43
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:09
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
5Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:10
6Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
7Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
8Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
9Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
10Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman LLP0:00:11
11Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
13Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
14Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP
15Roman vanUden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
16Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
17Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent0:00:12
18Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
19Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
20Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions
21Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
22Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:00:13
23Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee
24Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
25Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:00:14
26Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
27Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
28Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP0:00:16
29Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
30Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:17
31Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
32Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:18
33Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:43
34Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:00
35Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:11
36Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
37Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
38Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo
39David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal0:01:12
40Bob Welbourn (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:01:13
41Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal0:02:26
42Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:55
43Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution0:02:57
44Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution0:04:26
45William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:04:30
46Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
47Colter Young (Can) ERTC
48Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
49Stephen Meyer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:04:31
50Dave Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:05:18
51Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
52Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution0:07:36
53Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution0:09:12
54Ian Terry (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
55Chris Christie (Can) Suarez/Christie-images.com
56Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:09:13
57Emile de Rosnay (Can) Organic Athlete Victoria p/b Green Cuisine
58Geoff Macdonald (Can) ERTC Revolution0:09:44
59Mike Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride Racing0:09:45
60Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:10:44
61Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution0:10:54
62Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:17:01
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Garmin – Transitions
DNFRoman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
DNFChris McNeil (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFTyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFAdam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBoris Martin (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFJason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
DNFDavid Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFKeith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFChristopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
DNFRory McAdams (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMaurice Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
DNFChris Worsfold (Can) Team Coastal
DNFScott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFPaul Berry (Can) spoke
DNFBailey Mcknight (Can) Synergy
DNFStephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/top gear
DNFCody Campbell (Can) Trek-Livestrong U23

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Cameron (Can) Mighty Riders2:22:27
2Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team
4Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback0:00:02
5Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo0:00:03
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:59
7Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club
8Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
9Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
10Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity0:01:00
11Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
12Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
13Jean Ann Mckirdy (Can) Local Ride Racing
14Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:01:01
15Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
16Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
17Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
18Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:02:50
19Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:03:21
20Tannille Stickley (Can) Kelowna Cycle
21Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:03:22
22Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
23Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing
24Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:03:23
DNFNaomi Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFHeather Kay (Can) United Cycle
DNFSarah Coney (Can) Independent
DNFShawn Wenger (Can) Interior Grasslands Cycling Club

Final general classification - Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies4:36:14
2Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin – Transitions0:00:05
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
5Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:43
6Will Routley (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:48
7Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:00:49
8Mike Sidic (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:00:50
9Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution0:00:52
10Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:54
11Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
12Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
13Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy0:00:55
14Roman vanUden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:56
15Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
16Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
17Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
18Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman LLP0:00:58
19Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
20Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman LLP0:00:59
21Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
22Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling0:01:01
23Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:04
24Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:01:05
25Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:07
26Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
27Shawn Bunnin (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:09
28Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:01:10
29Marvin Guzman (Can) Independent0:01:15
30Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
31Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman LLP0:01:18
32Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:24
33Justin Kerr (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:01:42
34Mike Rothengatter (Can) dEVo0:01:56
35Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
36David Stephens (Can) Team Coastal0:02:01
37Dan MacDonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:02:09
38Mike Laxdal (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:02:16
39Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal0:03:26
40Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:03:48
41Christopher McGarity (Can) Garneau Evolution0:03:55
42Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:05:19
43Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy0:05:22
44Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:05:30
45Stephen Meyer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee0:05:31
46Matthew O'Hagan (Can) Garneau Evolution
47William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:05:33
48Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:06:06
49Dave Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:06:18
50Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution0:08:25
51Chris Christie (Can) Suarez/Christie-images.com0:10:08
52Mark MacDonald (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:10:11
53Ian Terry (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
54Jeffrey Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution0:10:13
55Mike Berkenpas (Can) Local Ride Racing0:10:47
56Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:11:27
57Bradley Clifford (Can) ERTC Revolution0:11:39
58Galen Mittermann (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:18:07

Final general classification - Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team3:24:20
2Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:09
3Amy Dearden (Can) Keller Rohrback0:00:26
4Angela McClure (Aus) Webcor/ Alto Velo0:00:42
5Claire Cameron (Can) Mighty Riders0:00:46
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:10
7Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:20
8Leah Guloien (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
9Jean Ann Mckirdy (Can) Local Ride Racing0:01:25
10Rachel Mcbride (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:01:26
11Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:01:29
12Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Cycling Club0:01:30
13Annie Ewart (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:35
14Courtney Albert (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:36
15Jessica Hannah (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:38
16Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders0:01:40
17Andrea Bunnin (Can) dEVo Escape Velocity0:01:41
18Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:03:34
19Shoshauna Laxson (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:03:59
20Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing0:04:01
21Marie-Claude Gagnon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:04:07
22Tannille Stickley (Can) Kelowna Cycle0:04:18
23Leslie Vice (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:05:38
24Margaret Pugh (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports0:05:53

