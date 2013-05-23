Trending

Greipel wins second straight stage at Tour of Belgium

Lotto Belisol German remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 20

Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), left, won stage 2 in a photo finish ahead of Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM), right, and Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 20

The Tour of Belgium peloton in action during stage 2 from Knokke-Heist to Ninove

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 20

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the front of the early break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 20

Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) now leads the sprint classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 20

By the slimmest of margins, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), left, won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 20

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 20

Cyclo-cross star Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) gets some road racing miles in his legs at the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) looks across at Tom Boonen and Danny van Poppel on the finish line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 20

No arms were raised at the finish to stage 2 at the Tour of Belgium as it wasn't immediately clear who had won between Andre Greipel, Tom Boonen and Danny van Poppel

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 20

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) is the mountains classification leader

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 20

Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young rider classification

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 20

It was a drag race to the finish line in Ninove after a threatening three-man break was caught inside the final kilometre.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 20

Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), left, powers to the finish line in Ninove where he would win his second straight stage.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) remains in the lead of the Tour of Belgium after stage 2.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 20

Jurgen Van De Walle (Lotto Belisol) at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 20

Sébastien Turgot (Team Europcar) on the attack in the early five-man break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) dons the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 20

Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is congratulated by a teammate

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 20

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the front of the early break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) also leads the points classification at the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium with a photo finish victory ahead of Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). With the time bonuses factored in Greipel extends his general classification lead slightly to 10 seconds ahead of Boonen and 14 seconds on van Poppel.

A field sprint finale didn't seem to be the likely outcome to the second stage of the Tour of Belgium, 181km from Knokke-Heist to Ninove on a route which featured part of the Tour of Flanders parcours, as a dangerous three-man break jumped away from the peloton with 12km remaining. Soon after Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), the last survivor of the day's early five-man escape, was brought back after he crested the Bosberg in the lead, world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) attacked and threatened to ride away with the stage honours.

Their lead on the peloton steadily increased and with 4km to go the trio's advantage topped out at 25 seconds. Cooperation between the escapees, however, wasn't maintained as Terpstra opted to let Gilbert and Gavazzi do the work. One kilometre later their lead was reduced to 14 seconds by a Lotto Belisol-led peloton and within the final kilometre their attack was neutralised.

Entering the finishing straight Boonen launched his sprint down the center of the road, with van Poppel on the left and Greipel on the right. The Lotto Belisol German, however, proved too strong as he powered his way along the barrier to take his second victory in as many days.

"Two out of two is of course a good result," said Greipel. "The guys did an awesome job, especially in the chase on those last three escapees. In the sprint I couldn't shift my gear to the 11, so I couldn't go full from the start.

"The weather wasn't good today, which didn't make the job any easier, but everyone did their best to defend my leader's jersey."

Within the final hour of racing, while the lead of the early five-man break containing Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Europcar teammates Sébastien Turgot and Alexandre Pichot plus Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) was steadily coming down, Omega Pharma-QuickStep shattered the peloton in a crosswind section with approximately 33km remaining in the stage. The Belgian WorldTour squad put seven riders on the front in a move designed to put race leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in trouble, but the German was attentive and made the split, albeit rather isolated for the time being in the initial selection.

As all but Ignatyev were swept up by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-pace group with 22km remaining, chasers made their way back on and once the peloton crested the Bosberg for the second time the group's numbers had swelled to nearly 60.

Gilbert, Terpstra and Gavazzi nearly stole the show with an attack 12km out, but once again at the Tour of Belgium a field sprint decided the stage.

"In the final we tried to split the group," said Boonen, third on the stage. "It worked for a little bit, but not perfectly. Then in the end I jumped a little bit too early for the sprint because I made a mistake yesterday and I didn't want to do it twice. I think if the finish line was 20 meters earlier I would have made it. So, I just need to improve a little bit more."

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:11:29
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
11Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
21Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
26Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
28Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
33Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
35Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
37Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
40Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
43Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
49Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
50Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
51Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
53Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
54Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
55Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:10
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:18
60Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:25
61Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:00
62Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:02
63Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:11
64Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
65Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
66Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
68Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
69Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:14
71Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
72Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:04:00
73Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:02
74Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
75Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
76Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
77William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
78Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:27
79Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:06:38
80Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
81Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
82Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
83Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
84Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
85Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
87Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
92Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
93Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
94Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
95Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
96Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
97Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
98Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
99Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
101Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
102Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
103Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
104Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
105Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
106Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
107Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
108Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
110Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
111James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
112Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
114Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
115Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
116Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
117Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
118Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
119Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
120Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
122Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
123Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
124Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
125Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
126Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
127Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
129Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
130Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
132Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
133Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:07:01
135Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
136Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
137Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
138Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
139Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
140David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:06
141Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
142Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
143Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
145Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
146Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
147Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
148Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
149Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
150Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:10
152Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:00
153Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:12:39
154Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
DNSSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha19
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha13
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10

SuperSprint - 174km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team24pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9

Sprint 1 - 78.8km
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony15pts
2Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha11
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar9
5Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar7

Sprint 2 - 103.3km
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony15pts
2Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar13
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha11
4Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar9
5Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7

Sprint 3 - 139.3km
1Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha9
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar7
5Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar5

Mountain 1 - Bosberg, 110.1km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar7
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Congoberg, 116.5km
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha7
3Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
4Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 3 - Bosberg, 161.6
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Congoberg, 166.7km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:34:27
2Katusha
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Lotto Belisol
8Team Argos-Shimano
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10BMC Racing Team
11Team Europcar
12RadioShack Leopard
13Crelan-Euphony
14RusVelo0:04:39
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:11
16Wallonie-Bruxelles0:06:38
17An Post-Chainreaction0:09:49
18To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:17:16
19BKCP-Powerplus0:17:44
20Telenet-Fidea0:20:17

General classification after stage 2
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol8:46:02
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:16
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:18
8Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:19
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
18Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
30Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
31Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
33Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
36Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
37Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
38Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
40Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
45Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
50Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
52Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
54Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
55Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
56Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:54
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:02
60Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:45
61Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:20
62Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:31
63Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
64Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
68Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:03:34
69Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
70Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:46
71Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:03:55
72Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:04:20
73Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:22
74Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
75Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
76Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
77William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
78Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:47
79Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
80Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
81Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
82Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
83Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
84Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
85Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
86Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
89Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
90Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
91Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
93Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
94Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
95Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
96Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
100Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
101Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
102Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
103Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
105Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
109Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
111Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:07:21
113Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
114Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:22
115Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
116Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
117Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
119Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
120Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
121Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
122Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
124Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
125Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
127Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
128Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
129Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
130Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
131David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:26
132Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
134Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
135Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
136Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
137Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
138Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:30
139Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:45
140Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
141Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
142Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
143Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:46
144Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:07:50
145Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
146Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:08:16
147Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:20
148Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:08:29
149Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:38
150Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:10:10
152Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:12:59
153Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:13:23
154Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:31

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol60pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step47
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team44
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38
5Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano32
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol24
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha19
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
11Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
12Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
13Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar15
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
15Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha13
16Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony11
18Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
20Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty-10

Sprint classification
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony41pts
2Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise33
4Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles31
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha31
6Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction29
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar29
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar21
9Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team19
10Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team4
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Mountains classification
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha27pts
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar6
7Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony5
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8:46:16
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:02
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
8Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
9Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
14Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
18Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:31
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
20Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
22Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:03:41
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:08
24Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:04:34
25Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:06:44
26Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
27Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
28Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
29Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
30Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
32Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
33Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
35Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
36Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
37Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
38Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
40Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:07:08
41Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
42Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
43Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
44Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
45Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
46Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
47David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:12
48Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
49Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
50Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:16
51Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:07:31
52Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:07:36
53Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:08:02
54Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:08:15
55Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:24
56Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:13:09

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step26:19:06
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Katusha
4Team Argos-Shimano
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Lotto Belisol
7Astana Pro Team
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9BMC Racing Team
10Team Europcar
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12RadioShack Leopard
13Crelan-Euphony
14RusVelo0:04:39
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:11
16Wallonie-Bruxelles0:06:38
17An Post-Chainreaction0:09:49
18To Win-Josan Cycling Team0:17:40
19BKCP-Powerplus0:17:44
20Telenet-Fidea0:20:17

