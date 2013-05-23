Image 1 of 20 Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), left, won stage 2 in a photo finish ahead of Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM), right, and Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 20 The Tour of Belgium peloton in action during stage 2 from Knokke-Heist to Ninove (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the front of the early break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 20 Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) now leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 20 By the slimmest of margins, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), left, won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 20 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 20 Cyclo-cross star Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) gets some road racing miles in his legs at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) looks across at Tom Boonen and Danny van Poppel on the finish line (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 20 No arms were raised at the finish to stage 2 at the Tour of Belgium as it wasn't immediately clear who had won between Andre Greipel, Tom Boonen and Danny van Poppel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) is the mountains classification leader (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 20 Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 20 It was a drag race to the finish line in Ninove after a threatening three-man break was caught inside the final kilometre. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 20 Tour of Belgium leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol), left, powers to the finish line in Ninove where he would win his second straight stage. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) remains in the lead of the Tour of Belgium after stage 2. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 20 Jurgen Van De Walle (Lotto Belisol) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 20 Sébastien Turgot (Team Europcar) on the attack in the early five-man break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) dons the Tour of Belgium leader's jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 20 Stage 2 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is congratulated by a teammate (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 20 Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the front of the early break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) also leads the points classification at the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium with a photo finish victory ahead of Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). With the time bonuses factored in Greipel extends his general classification lead slightly to 10 seconds ahead of Boonen and 14 seconds on van Poppel.

A field sprint finale didn't seem to be the likely outcome to the second stage of the Tour of Belgium, 181km from Knokke-Heist to Ninove on a route which featured part of the Tour of Flanders parcours, as a dangerous three-man break jumped away from the peloton with 12km remaining. Soon after Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), the last survivor of the day's early five-man escape, was brought back after he crested the Bosberg in the lead, world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) attacked and threatened to ride away with the stage honours.

Their lead on the peloton steadily increased and with 4km to go the trio's advantage topped out at 25 seconds. Cooperation between the escapees, however, wasn't maintained as Terpstra opted to let Gilbert and Gavazzi do the work. One kilometre later their lead was reduced to 14 seconds by a Lotto Belisol-led peloton and within the final kilometre their attack was neutralised.

Entering the finishing straight Boonen launched his sprint down the center of the road, with van Poppel on the left and Greipel on the right. The Lotto Belisol German, however, proved too strong as he powered his way along the barrier to take his second victory in as many days.

"Two out of two is of course a good result," said Greipel. "The guys did an awesome job, especially in the chase on those last three escapees. In the sprint I couldn't shift my gear to the 11, so I couldn't go full from the start.

"The weather wasn't good today, which didn't make the job any easier, but everyone did their best to defend my leader's jersey."

Within the final hour of racing, while the lead of the early five-man break containing Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Europcar teammates Sébastien Turgot and Alexandre Pichot plus Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) was steadily coming down, Omega Pharma-QuickStep shattered the peloton in a crosswind section with approximately 33km remaining in the stage. The Belgian WorldTour squad put seven riders on the front in a move designed to put race leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in trouble, but the German was attentive and made the split, albeit rather isolated for the time being in the initial selection.

As all but Ignatyev were swept up by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-pace group with 22km remaining, chasers made their way back on and once the peloton crested the Bosberg for the second time the group's numbers had swelled to nearly 60.

Gilbert, Terpstra and Gavazzi nearly stole the show with an attack 12km out, but once again at the Tour of Belgium a field sprint decided the stage.

"In the final we tried to split the group," said Boonen, third on the stage. "It worked for a little bit, but not perfectly. Then in the end I jumped a little bit too early for the sprint because I made a mistake yesterday and I didn't want to do it twice. I think if the finish line was 20 meters earlier I would have made it. So, I just need to improve a little bit more."

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:11:29 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 26 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 29 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 33 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 35 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 40 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 41 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 47 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 49 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 50 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 51 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 53 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 54 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 55 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:10 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:18 60 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:25 61 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:00 62 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:02 63 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:11 64 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 65 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 66 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 68 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 69 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:14 71 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 72 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:04:00 73 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:02 74 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 75 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 76 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 77 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 78 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:27 79 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:06:38 80 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 81 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 82 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 83 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 84 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 85 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 86 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 87 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 90 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 92 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 93 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 94 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 95 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 96 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 97 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 98 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 99 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 101 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 102 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 103 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 104 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 105 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 106 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 107 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 108 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 109 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 110 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 111 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 112 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 114 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 115 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 117 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 118 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 119 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 120 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 122 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 123 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 126 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 127 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 129 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 130 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 133 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 0:07:01 135 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 136 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 137 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 138 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 139 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 140 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:07:06 141 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 142 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 143 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 145 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 146 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 147 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 148 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 149 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 150 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:10 152 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:00 153 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:12:39 154 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus DNF Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus DNS Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 19 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 6 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10

SuperSprint - 174km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9

Sprint 1 - 78.8km 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 pts 2 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 11 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 9 5 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 7

Sprint 2 - 103.3km 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 pts 2 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 13 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 11 4 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 9 5 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7

Sprint 3 - 139.3km 1 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 9 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 7 5 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 5

Mountain 1 - Bosberg, 110.1km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 7 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Congoberg, 116.5km 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 7 3 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 4 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 3 - Bosberg, 161.6 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Congoberg, 166.7km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12:34:27 2 Katusha 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Lotto Belisol 8 Team Argos-Shimano 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Team Europcar 12 RadioShack Leopard 13 Crelan-Euphony 14 RusVelo 0:04:39 15 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:05:11 16 Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:06:38 17 An Post-Chainreaction 0:09:49 18 To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:17:16 19 BKCP-Powerplus 0:17:44 20 Telenet-Fidea 0:20:17

General classification after stage 2 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8:46:02 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:10 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:16 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:18 8 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:19 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 18 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 30 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 31 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 33 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 37 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 38 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 40 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 45 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 50 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 51 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 54 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 55 Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 56 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:54 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:02 60 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:45 61 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:20 62 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:31 63 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 64 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 68 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:34 69 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:46 71 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:03:55 72 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:04:20 73 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:22 74 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 75 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 76 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 77 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 78 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:47 79 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 80 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 81 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 82 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 83 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 84 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 85 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 86 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 89 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 90 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 93 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 94 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 95 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 96 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 98 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 100 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 101 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 102 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 103 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 105 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 109 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 111 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:07:21 113 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 114 Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:22 115 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 116 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 117 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 119 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 121 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 122 Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 123 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 124 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 125 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 128 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 130 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 131 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:07:26 132 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 134 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 135 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 136 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 137 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 138 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:30 139 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:07:45 140 Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 141 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 142 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 143 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:46 144 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:07:50 145 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 146 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:08:16 147 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:20 148 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:08:29 149 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:38 150 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:10:10 152 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:12:59 153 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:13:23 154 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:31

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 60 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 5 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 32 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 19 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 11 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 12 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 13 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 15 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 15 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 16 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 18 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 20 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty -10

Sprint classification 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 pts 2 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 4 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 31 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 31 6 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 29 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 29 8 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 21 9 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 19 10 Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 4 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Mountains classification 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 27 pts 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 6 7 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 5 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8:46:16 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:02 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 9 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:40 18 Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:31 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 20 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 22 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:03:41 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:08 24 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 0:04:34 25 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:06:44 26 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 27 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 28 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 29 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 30 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony 32 Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 33 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 35 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 36 Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction 37 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 38 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 40 Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:07:08 41 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 42 Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 43 Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 44 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 45 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 46 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction 47 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:07:12 48 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 49 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo 50 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:16 51 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:07:31 52 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 0:07:36 53 Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:08:02 54 Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team 0:08:15 55 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:24 56 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:13:09