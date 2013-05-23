Greipel wins second straight stage at Tour of Belgium
Lotto Belisol German remains in leader's jersey
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his second straight stage at the Tour of Belgium with a photo finish victory ahead of Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). With the time bonuses factored in Greipel extends his general classification lead slightly to 10 seconds ahead of Boonen and 14 seconds on van Poppel.
A field sprint finale didn't seem to be the likely outcome to the second stage of the Tour of Belgium, 181km from Knokke-Heist to Ninove on a route which featured part of the Tour of Flanders parcours, as a dangerous three-man break jumped away from the peloton with 12km remaining. Soon after Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), the last survivor of the day's early five-man escape, was brought back after he crested the Bosberg in the lead, world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) attacked and threatened to ride away with the stage honours.
Their lead on the peloton steadily increased and with 4km to go the trio's advantage topped out at 25 seconds. Cooperation between the escapees, however, wasn't maintained as Terpstra opted to let Gilbert and Gavazzi do the work. One kilometre later their lead was reduced to 14 seconds by a Lotto Belisol-led peloton and within the final kilometre their attack was neutralised.
Entering the finishing straight Boonen launched his sprint down the center of the road, with van Poppel on the left and Greipel on the right. The Lotto Belisol German, however, proved too strong as he powered his way along the barrier to take his second victory in as many days.
"Two out of two is of course a good result," said Greipel. "The guys did an awesome job, especially in the chase on those last three escapees. In the sprint I couldn't shift my gear to the 11, so I couldn't go full from the start.
"The weather wasn't good today, which didn't make the job any easier, but everyone did their best to defend my leader's jersey."
Within the final hour of racing, while the lead of the early five-man break containing Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha), Arman Kamyshev (Astana), Europcar teammates Sébastien Turgot and Alexandre Pichot plus Stijn Steels (Crelan-Euphony) was steadily coming down, Omega Pharma-QuickStep shattered the peloton in a crosswind section with approximately 33km remaining in the stage. The Belgian WorldTour squad put seven riders on the front in a move designed to put race leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in trouble, but the German was attentive and made the split, albeit rather isolated for the time being in the initial selection.
As all but Ignatyev were swept up by the Omega Pharma-QuickStep-pace group with 22km remaining, chasers made their way back on and once the peloton crested the Bosberg for the second time the group's numbers had swelled to nearly 60.
Gilbert, Terpstra and Gavazzi nearly stole the show with an attack 12km out, but once again at the Tour of Belgium a field sprint decided the stage.
"In the final we tried to split the group," said Boonen, third on the stage. "It worked for a little bit, but not perfectly. Then in the end I jumped a little bit too early for the sprint because I made a mistake yesterday and I didn't want to do it twice. I think if the finish line was 20 meters earlier I would have made it. So, I just need to improve a little bit more."
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:11:29
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|26
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|40
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|49
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|50
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|51
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|55
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|58
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:10
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:18
|60
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:25
|61
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:00
|62
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:02
|63
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:11
|64
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|65
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|66
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|68
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:14
|71
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|72
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:02
|74
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|76
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:27
|79
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:06:38
|80
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|83
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|85
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|87
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|93
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|94
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|95
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|97
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|98
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|99
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|102
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|103
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|105
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|106
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|107
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|110
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|111
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|112
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|114
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|115
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|117
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|118
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|119
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|120
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|122
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|126
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|127
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|129
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|133
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:07:01
|135
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|136
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|137
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|138
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|139
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|140
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:06
|141
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|142
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|143
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|145
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|146
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|147
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|148
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|149
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|150
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:10
|152
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:00
|153
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:12:39
|154
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNS
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|19
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|pts
|2
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|5
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|4
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|5
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|1
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|9
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|5
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|7
|3
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:34:27
|2
|Katusha
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|14
|RusVelo
|0:04:39
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:11
|16
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:06:38
|17
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:49
|18
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|19
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:17:44
|20
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:20:17
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8:46:02
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:18
|8
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:19
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|31
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|33
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|40
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|45
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|50
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|52
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|54
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|55
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|56
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:54
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:02
|60
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:45
|61
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:20
|62
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:31
|63
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|68
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:34
|69
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:46
|71
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:55
|72
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|73
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:22
|74
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|76
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|77
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:47
|79
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|80
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|81
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|82
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|84
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|89
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|90
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|93
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|94
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|96
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|101
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|102
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|103
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|105
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|109
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|111
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|113
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|114
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:22
|115
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|116
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|117
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|119
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|121
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|122
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|124
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|125
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|128
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|131
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:26
|132
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|134
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|135
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|136
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|137
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|138
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:30
|139
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:45
|140
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|141
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|142
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|143
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:46
|144
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:07:50
|145
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|146
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:08:16
|147
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:20
|148
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|149
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:38
|150
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:10
|152
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:12:59
|153
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:13:23
|154
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:31
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|60
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|5
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|19
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|11
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|12
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|13
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|15
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|15
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|16
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|18
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|20
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|-10
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|pts
|2
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|4
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|31
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|31
|6
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|29
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|8
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|9
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|27
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|7
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|5
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8:46:16
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:02
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|18
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:31
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:17
|20
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|22
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:03:41
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:08
|24
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:04:34
|25
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:06:44
|26
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|27
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|29
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|32
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|33
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|36
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post-Chainreaction
|37
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|38
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|40
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|41
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|42
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|43
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|44
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|45
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|47
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:12
|48
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|49
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
|50
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:16
|51
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:07:31
|52
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:07:36
|53
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|54
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:08:15
|55
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:24
|56
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:13:09
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26:19:06
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lotto Belisol
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Team Europcar
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|14
|RusVelo
|0:04:39
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:11
|16
|Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:06:38
|17
|An Post-Chainreaction
|0:09:49
|18
|To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|19
|BKCP-Powerplus
|0:17:44
|20
|Telenet-Fidea
|0:20:17
