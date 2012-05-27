Image 1 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) wins the final stage in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 31 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 31 Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 31 Andr (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 31 Andr (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancour leads Philippe Gilbert and Kevin Pauwels to the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 31 Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 31 Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 31 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 31 Overall winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) topped the overall podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 31 The final push to the line (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 31 Andr (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 31 Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) is congratulated after the stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 31 Andr (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 31 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) finishes up (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 31 Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) topped the overall podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 31 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 31 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 31 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) after the stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crosses the finish line on the final stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 31 Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 31 Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 31 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) races toward the stage victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 31 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be)

German riders for Belgian teams dominated the Tour of Belgium, as Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) defended his lead on the final stage to take the overall title. Martin had won the previous day's time trial, while his countryman Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had won the first three stages.

Sunday's closing stage was won by Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone), who outsprinted Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo). The three finished only seconds ahead of an escape group which was caught almost on the line.

The final stage was the race's queen stage. A group of riders had broken away, including Carlos Barredo (Rabobank), who was a threat to Martin's leader's jersey. The German personally led the chase, working alone at the head of the chase group to defend his lead, but he also had help from Lotto Belisol. He finished seventh on the stage, only eight seconds behind the winner.

“I knew the day would be tough with all those hills,” he told sporza.be. “The team worked hard but when Barredo was gone and I was along, I was lucky enough to get a little help form my friend Griepel. That's what friends are for.”

"The whole stage was pretty hard, like expected," Martin said according to his team. "The profile, I think it was 16 climbs, really hard climbs from the Ardennes Classics, so we knew it would be a hard stage. But we really had a strong team here. We controlled the race right from the beginning, and then in the final I took the risk to stay in front, so that the gap in front couldn't get far away. It was really hard, but I have to say thank you to the whole team. The whole week they always protected me. I am happy for this team that we could win this race here."

"It was an important race for me. I didn't have a win yet. I had some physical problems due to the crash, and it takes always a while to get with a new team and get used to everything, but I think we are now in a really good way. It's important to get confidence for the future." He heads next to the Critérium du Dauphiné as next step, in preparation for the Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5:04:18 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:02 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:08 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 9 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:11 10 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:17 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 13 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 14 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 16 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:22 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 22 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 23 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 24 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:52 26 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 27 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:20 28 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 30 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:52 31 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:23 32 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:27 33 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 0:02:29 35 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:30 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:00 38 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:31 40 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:10:33 41 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 43 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 44 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 45 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 48 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 49 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 52 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 53 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:52 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:15 55 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:02 56 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 57 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 58 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 60 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 61 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 63 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 65 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 66 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 67 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 68 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 71 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 72 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 73 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 75 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 78 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 79 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 81 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 82 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 83 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 84 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 87 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 88 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 91 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 92 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 94 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 95 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 98 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 100 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 101 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:12:17 103 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:12:42 104 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 105 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:59 106 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 107 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:09 108 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 109 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:22 DSQ Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano DNF Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNF Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNF Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor DNF Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNF Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium DNF Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium DNF Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium DNF Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium DNF Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium DNS Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's DNS Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo

Sprint 1 - Super sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9

Sprint 2 - Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 30 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 25 3 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 22 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 8 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 12 9 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 10 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 10

Most combative 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 4 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 5 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Most combative 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 3 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 8 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4

Most combative 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 5:04:18 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:17 3 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:00:19 4 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22 5 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:23 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 0:02:29 8 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:10:33 9 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:12:02 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 15 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 16 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 18 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 21 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 23 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 24 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 25 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 31 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 32 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 33 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 35 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:12:17 36 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 37 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:42 38 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 0:13:09 39 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:22 DNF Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano DNF Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea DNF Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNF Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor DNF Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNF Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium DNF Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium DNF Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium DNF Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rusvelo 15:13:37 2 Landbouwkrediet 0:00:03 3 Katusha Team 0:00:12 4 BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 5 Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 6 Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:27 8 Acqua & Sapone 0:10:09 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:54 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:33 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:40 12 Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:50 13 Sunweb - Revor 0:23:23 14 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:23:43 15 Argos-Shimano 0:24:21 16 BKCP - Powerplus 0:32:25 17 Telenet - Fidea 0:35:23 18 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 19 Belgium 0:37:10 DNF An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16:51:28 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 3 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:02 4 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:11 5 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 6 Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:38 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:01:47 9 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:58 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:14 12 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:16 13 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 14 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:02:35 15 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:40 16 Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:42 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:06 18 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:09 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:13 21 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:20 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:24 24 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:27 25 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:35 26 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 0:03:40 28 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:41 29 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:04:04 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:19 31 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:08 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:44 33 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:13 34 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:03 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:52 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:57 37 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:52 38 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:53 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:59 40 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:12:11 41 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:12:15 42 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:16 43 Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:21 44 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:40 45 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:12:43 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:55 47 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:03 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:13:04 49 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:35 50 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:49 51 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:13:52 52 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:58 53 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:05 54 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:14:10 56 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:12 57 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:14:16 58 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:14:17 59 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo 0:14:22 60 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:23 61 Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:14:26 62 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:33 63 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:14:34 64 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:14:36 65 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:42 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 68 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:14:44 69 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:57 70 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:14:58 71 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:09 72 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:14 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:17 74 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:15:21 75 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:28 76 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:15:30 77 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:15:36 78 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:15:43 79 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:15:47 80 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:15:49 81 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:50 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:51 83 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:15:52 84 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:15:55 85 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:15:57 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:59 87 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:13 88 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:16 89 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:23 90 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:27 91 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:16:29 92 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:16:30 93 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 0:16:46 95 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:16:49 96 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:05 97 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:10 98 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 99 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:17:12 100 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:17:39 101 Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:17:49 102 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:18:18 103 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:35 104 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:52 105 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:12 106 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:39 107 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:42 108 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:39 109 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 0:25:14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 90 pts 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 75 3 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 4 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 39 9 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo 33 10 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 30 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 12 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 25 13 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 25 14 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 15 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 18 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 22 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 21 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 15 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 24 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 13 25 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo 12 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 12 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 12 28 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 29 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 30 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 10 31 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 10 32 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 9 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 9 34 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 35 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -5

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 43 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 35 4 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 26 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 6 Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 9 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 16 10 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 14 11 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 13 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 14 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 7 15 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 7 16 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16:54:08 2 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:26 3 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:40 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano 0:01:00 5 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:01:01 6 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:39 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:33 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:15 9 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:11:12 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:25 11 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:32 12 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:11:36 13 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:11:37 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:43 15 Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:54 16 Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:56 17 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:02 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:12:18 21 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:12:41 22 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:12:50 23 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:12:56 24 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:13:09 25 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:11 26 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:13:15 27 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:17 28 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:19 29 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:47 30 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium 0:13:50 31 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea 0:14:09 32 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:30 33 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 34 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:14:32 35 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium 0:14:59 36 Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:15:38 37 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:55 38 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:02 39 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium 0:22:34