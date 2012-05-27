Betancur sprints to final stage win in Belgium
Martin claims overall victory
German riders for Belgian teams dominated the Tour of Belgium, as Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) defended his lead on the final stage to take the overall title. Martin had won the previous day's time trial, while his countryman Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had won the first three stages.
Sunday's closing stage was won by Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone), who outsprinted Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo). The three finished only seconds ahead of an escape group which was caught almost on the line.
The final stage was the race's queen stage. A group of riders had broken away, including Carlos Barredo (Rabobank), who was a threat to Martin's leader's jersey. The German personally led the chase, working alone at the head of the chase group to defend his lead, but he also had help from Lotto Belisol. He finished seventh on the stage, only eight seconds behind the winner.
“I knew the day would be tough with all those hills,” he told sporza.be. “The team worked hard but when Barredo was gone and I was along, I was lucky enough to get a little help form my friend Griepel. That's what friends are for.”
"The whole stage was pretty hard, like expected," Martin said according to his team. "The profile, I think it was 16 climbs, really hard climbs from the Ardennes Classics, so we knew it would be a hard stage. But we really had a strong team here. We controlled the race right from the beginning, and then in the final I took the risk to stay in front, so that the gap in front couldn't get far away. It was really hard, but I have to say thank you to the whole team. The whole week they always protected me. I am happy for this team that we could win this race here."
"It was an important race for me. I didn't have a win yet. I had some physical problems due to the crash, and it takes always a while to get with a new team and get used to everything, but I think we are now in a really good way. It's important to get confidence for the future." He heads next to the Critérium du Dauphiné as next step, in preparation for the Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5:04:18
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:02
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:08
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|9
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:11
|10
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|18
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|22
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|23
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|24
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:52
|26
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|27
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:20
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:52
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:23
|32
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:27
|33
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|0:02:29
|35
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:30
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:00
|38
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:31
|40
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:10:33
|41
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|43
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|44
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|45
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:52
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:15
|55
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:02
|56
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|58
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|60
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|61
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|62
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|63
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|65
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|67
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|71
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|72
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|75
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|78
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|79
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|82
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|83
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|87
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|91
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|92
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|94
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|95
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|98
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|101
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:12:17
|103
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:12:42
|104
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|105
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:59
|106
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|107
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|108
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|109
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|DSQ
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Steve Schets (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|DNS
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNS
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|25
|3
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|22
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|8
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|9
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|10
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|4
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|3
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|5:04:18
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|3
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:00:19
|4
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|5
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:23
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|0:02:29
|8
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:10:33
|9
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:12:02
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|15
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|18
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|21
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|25
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|31
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|32
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|33
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:12:17
|36
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|37
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:42
|38
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:13:09
|39
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rusvelo
|15:13:37
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:03
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:00:12
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|5
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:27
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:09
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:33
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:40
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:50
|13
|Sunweb - Revor
|0:23:23
|14
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:23:43
|15
|Argos-Shimano
|0:24:21
|16
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:32:25
|17
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:35:23
|18
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Belgium
|0:37:10
|DNF
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16:51:28
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:11
|5
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:38
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|9
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:14
|12
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:16
|13
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|14
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:02:35
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:40
|16
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:42
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:06
|18
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:09
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:13
|21
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:20
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:24
|24
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:27
|25
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:35
|26
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:40
|28
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:03:41
|29
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:04:04
|30
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:19
|31
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:08
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|33
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:13
|34
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:03
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:52
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:57
|37
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:52
|38
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:53
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:59
|40
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:11
|41
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:12:15
|42
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:16
|43
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:21
|44
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:40
|45
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:12:43
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|47
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:04
|49
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:35
|50
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:49
|51
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:13:52
|52
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:58
|53
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:05
|54
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:10
|56
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:12
|57
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:14:16
|58
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:14:17
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:22
|60
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|61
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:14:26
|62
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:33
|63
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:14:34
|64
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:14:36
|65
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:42
|67
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|68
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:14:44
|69
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:57
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:14:58
|71
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:09
|72
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:14
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:17
|74
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:15:21
|75
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|76
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:15:30
|77
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:15:36
|78
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:15:43
|79
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:15:47
|80
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:15:49
|81
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:50
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:51
|83
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:15:52
|84
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:15:55
|85
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:57
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:59
|87
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|88
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|89
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:23
|90
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:27
|91
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:29
|92
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:16:30
|93
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|0:16:46
|95
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:49
|96
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:05
|97
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|98
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:17:12
|100
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:17:39
|101
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:17:49
|102
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:18:18
|103
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:35
|104
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:52
|105
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:12
|106
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:39
|107
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:42
|108
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:39
|109
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:25:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|pts
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|75
|3
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|4
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|39
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|33
|10
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|30
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|12
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|25
|13
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|25
|14
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|15
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|24
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|18
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|21
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|15
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|24
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|13
|25
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|12
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|12
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|12
|28
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|29
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|30
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|10
|31
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|10
|32
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|9
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|9
|34
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|35
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|35
|4
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|26
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|9
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|10
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|14
|11
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|13
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|14
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|7
|15
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|7
|16
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16:54:08
|2
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:26
|3
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:00
|5
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:01:01
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:39
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:33
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|9
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:11:12
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:25
|11
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:32
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:11:36
|13
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:11:37
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|15
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:54
|16
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:56
|17
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:02
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:12:18
|21
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:12:41
|22
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:12:50
|23
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:12:56
|24
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:13:09
|25
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|26
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:13:15
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:17
|28
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:19
|29
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:47
|30
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
|0:13:50
|31
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:14:09
|32
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|33
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:14:32
|35
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
|0:14:59
|36
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:15:38
|37
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:55
|38
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|39
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:22:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rusvelo
|50:39:05
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|4
|Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:35
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:47
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:23
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:54
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:37
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:33
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:37
|13
|Argos-Shimano
|0:25:59
|14
|Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:26:30
|15
|Sunweb - Revor
|0:29:23
|16
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:37:22
|17
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:40:03
|18
|Belgium
|0:41:40
|19
|Telenet - Fidea
|0:41:49
