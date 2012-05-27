Trending

Betancur sprints to final stage win in Belgium

Martin claims overall victory

Image 1 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) wins the final stage in Belgium

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) wins the final stage in Belgium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 31

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) after the finish

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) after the finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 31

Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 31

Andr

Andr
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 31

Andr

Andr
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancour leads Philippe Gilbert and Kevin Pauwels to the finish

Carlos Alberto Betancour leads Philippe Gilbert and Kevin Pauwels to the finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 31

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 31

Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 31

Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Leonardo Fabio Duque (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 31

Overall winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Overall winner Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) topped the overall podium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) topped the overall podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 31

The final push to the line

The final push to the line
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 31

Andr

Andr
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 31

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) is congratulated after the stage

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) is congratulated after the stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 31

Andr

Andr
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 31

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) finishes up

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) finishes up
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 31

Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) topped the overall podium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) topped the overall podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 31

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) after the finish

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor) after the finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 31

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Revor)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 31

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) after the stage

Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) after the stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crosses the finish line on the final stage

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crosses the finish line on the final stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 31

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 31

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)

Podium: Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil), Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step), Carlos Barredo (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 31

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) races toward the stage victory

Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Acqua & Sapone) races toward the stage victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after the finish

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after the finish
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 31

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

German riders for Belgian teams dominated the Tour of Belgium, as Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) defended his lead on the final stage to take the overall title. Martin had won the previous day's time trial, while his countryman Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had won the first three stages.

Sunday's closing stage was won by Colombian Carlos Alberto Betancur (Acqua & Sapone), who outsprinted Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) and Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo). The three finished only seconds ahead of an escape group which was caught almost on the line.

The final stage was the race's queen stage. A group of riders had broken away, including Carlos Barredo (Rabobank), who was a threat to Martin's leader's jersey. The German personally led the chase, working alone at the head of the chase group to defend his lead, but he also had help from Lotto Belisol. He finished seventh on the stage, only eight seconds behind the winner.

“I knew the day would be tough with all those hills,” he told sporza.be. “The team worked hard but when Barredo was gone and I was along, I was lucky enough to get a little help form my friend Griepel. That's what friends are for.”

"The whole stage was pretty hard, like expected," Martin said according to his team. "The profile, I think it was 16 climbs, really hard climbs from the Ardennes Classics, so we knew it would be a hard stage. But we really had a strong team here. We controlled the race right from the beginning, and then in the final I took the risk to stay in front, so that the gap in front couldn't get far away. It was really hard, but I have to say thank you to the whole team. The whole week they always protected me. I am happy for this team that we could win this race here."

"It was an important race for me. I didn't have a win yet. I had some physical problems due to the crash, and it takes always a while to get with a new team and get used to everything, but I think we are now in a really good way. It's important to get confidence for the future." He heads next to the Critérium du Dauphiné as next step, in preparation for the Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5:04:18
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:02
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:08
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:11
10Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
13Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
15Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
20Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
22Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
23Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
24Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:52
26Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
27Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:20
28Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
30Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:52
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:23
32Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:27
33Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano0:02:29
35Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:30
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:00
38Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:31
40Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:10:33
41Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
43Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
44Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
45Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
48Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
52Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
53Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:15
55Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:02
56Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
57Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
58Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
60Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
61Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
63Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
65Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
67James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
70Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
71Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
72Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
73Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
75Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
78Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
79Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
81Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
82Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
87Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
90Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
91Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
92Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
94Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
95Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
98Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
100Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
101Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:12:17
103Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:12:42
104Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
105Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:59
106Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
107Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:09
108Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium
109Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:22
DSQAndy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSergey Renev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
DNFWim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFRob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFHilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFKarl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFBart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNFRadomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
DNFSven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFPhilippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFSteve Schets (Bel) Belgium
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
DNFBert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
DNSStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSAlexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo

Sprint 1 - Super sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24pts
2Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9

Sprint 2 - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone30pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor25
3Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo22
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
6Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony15
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
8Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo12
9Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team11
10Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team10

Most combative 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
4Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team5
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Most combative 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
3Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team8
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4

Most combative 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone5:04:18
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
3Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:00:19
4Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
5Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:23
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano0:02:29
8Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:10:33
9Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:12:02
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
15Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
18Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
21Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
22Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium
25Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano
31Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
32Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
33Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
35Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:12:17
36Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
37Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:42
38Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium0:13:09
39Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:22
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Argos - Shimano
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNFPhilipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
DNFSven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Belgium
DNFBert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Belgium
DNFMoreno De Pauw (Bel) Belgium

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rusvelo15:13:37
2Landbouwkrediet0:00:03
3Katusha Team0:00:12
4BMC Racing Team0:01:10
5Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
6Astana Pro Team0:08:40
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:27
8Acqua & Sapone0:10:09
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:54
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:33
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:40
12Lotto Belisol Team0:22:50
13Sunweb - Revor0:23:23
14Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:23:43
15Argos-Shimano0:24:21
16BKCP - Powerplus0:32:25
17Telenet - Fidea0:35:23
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Belgium0:37:10
DNFAn Post - Sean Kelly
DNFUnitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16:51:28
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
3Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:02
4Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:11
5Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
6Francesco Reda (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:38
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:01:47
9Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:58
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:14
12Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:02:16
13Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
14Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:02:35
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:40
16Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:42
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:06
18Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:09
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:13
21Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:20
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:24
24Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:27
25Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:35
26Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano0:03:40
28Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:03:41
29Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:04:04
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:04:19
31Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:08
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:44
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:13
34Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:03
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:52
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:57
37Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
38Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:53
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:59
40Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:12:11
41Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:12:15
42André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:16
43Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:21
44Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:12:40
45Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:12:43
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:55
47Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:03
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:13:04
49Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:35
50Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:49
51Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:13:52
52Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:58
53Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:05
54Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:14:10
56Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:12
57Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:14:16
58Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:14:17
59Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo0:14:22
60Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
61Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:14:26
62Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:33
63Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:14:34
64Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:14:36
65Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
66Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:42
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
68Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:14:44
69Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:57
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:14:58
71Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:09
72Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:14
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:17
74Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:15:21
75Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:28
76Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:15:30
77Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:15:36
78Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:15:43
79James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:15:47
80Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:15:49
81Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:50
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:51
83Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:15:52
84Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:15:55
85Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:15:57
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:59
87Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:13
88Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
89Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:23
90Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:27
91Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:29
92Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:16:30
93Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano0:16:46
95Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:16:49
96Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:17:05
97Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:10
98Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:17:12
100Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:17:39
101Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:17:49
102Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:18:18
103Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:35
104Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:52
105Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:12
106Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:39
107Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:42
108Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:39
109Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium0:25:14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team90pts
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone75
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team58
4Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team53
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep43
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team42
7Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
8Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team39
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo33
10Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone30
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator30
12Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor25
13Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano25
14Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team24
15Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony24
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep22
18Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team22
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
21Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony15
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team13
24Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium13
25Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) RusVelo12
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano12
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony12
28Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team11
29Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team10
30Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony10
31Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea10
32Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano9
34Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
35Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-5

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne87pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team43
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano35
4Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone26
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
6Jay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team19
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
9Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team16
10Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone14
11Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team13
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
14Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea7
15Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony7
16Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team6

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16:54:08
2Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:26
3Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:40
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos - Shimano0:01:00
5Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:01:01
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:01:39
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:33
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:15
9Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:11:12
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:25
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:32
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:11:36
13Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:11:37
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:43
15Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:54
16Kevin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:56
17Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:02
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:12:18
21Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:12:41
22Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:12:50
23Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:12:56
24Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:13:09
25Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:11
26Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:13:15
27Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:17
28Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:19
29Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:47
30Timothy Dupont (Bel) Belgium0:13:50
31Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:14:09
32Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:30
33Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:14:32
35Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Belgium0:14:59
36Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:15:38
37Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:55
38Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:02
39Niels Vandyck (Bel) Belgium0:22:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rusvelo50:39:05
2Katusha Team0:01:06
3BMC Racing Team0:02:17
4Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
5Landbouwkrediet0:04:35
6Astana Pro Team0:09:47
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:27
8Acqua & Sapone0:12:23
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:54
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:37
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:33
12Lotto Belisol Team0:25:37
13Argos-Shimano0:25:59
14Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:26:30
15Sunweb - Revor0:29:23
16BKCP - Powerplus0:37:22
17Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:40:03
18Belgium0:41:40
19Telenet - Fidea0:41:49

 

Latest on Cyclingnews