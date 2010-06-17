Image 1 of 36 Stage three winner and new leader Marc DeMaar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis). (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 2 of 36 Construction workers wonder what all the fuss is about this bike caper... (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 3 of 36 Construction workers had the best 'seats' along this road during stage three. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 4 of 36 Climber Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) gets up on the bike as he climbs one of the several mountains of stage three. Kobzarenko was part of the main break. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com) Image 5 of 36 Equipe Quebec's Laurent Dallaire in a fast corner. Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) was the only rider to succeed in catching and passing a six-man breakaway to take the victory of the queen stage three atop Mont Megantic at the Tour de Beauce. Derrick St-John (Garneau Club Chaussures) held on for second place ahead of his breakaway companion Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1) in third.

"It was a really hard finish especially the first and the last kilometre of that climb," De Maar said. "I felt bad today and felt guilty because I was riding in the last 10 of the bunch all day. As soon as the last climb came I felt better. There were 15 of us left from the field part way up and I saw Ben Day was not looking comfortable and knew this was my time to attack."

"I went full gas to the finish line," he added. "Luckily I passed the breakaway riders but I wasn’t sure if I had won because I didn’t know if there were more guys ahead still."

As expected, Mont Megantic’s nine-kilometre ascent was tough enough to rearrange the general classification, now topped by the new race leader de Maar. Runner up St-John sits in second place followed by Kobzarenko in third.

"I think I can win the overall, anything is possible," De Maar said. "It is going to be hard because Ben Day is a strong time trialist and one of the most dangerous competitors. The last two days are hard but we are going to try."

A slugfest to the top of Mont Megantic

The six riders entered the Mont Megantic National Park and were greeted with a steep two kilometres of twisting narrow road up the side of the mountain. The breakaway riders included former overall race winner Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1), Jeff Louder (BMC Racing), Sergiy Grechyn (Amore e Vita), Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia), Bjorne Papstein (SC Wledenbruck 2000) and Derrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussures).

Kobzarenko was no stranger to the famed ascent having competed in the Tour de Beauce on seven previous occasions. "I know this climb very well because I’ve raced this so many times," Kobzarenko said. "I’ve gotten third on the climb twice and I won the overall once. I did everything I could today."

St-John was the first to make his move on the steep pitches at the base of the climb. He opened up a narrow lead and surprised himself when the chasers were unable to close the gap. "I shocked myself a little," St-John said. "I’ve done this race four times before so I knew the climb. I’m not really a climber but it is super hard, a slog, a fight, kind of like a wrestling match which is what I’m good at."

Papstein, Louder, Kobzarenko and Rolfe followed on the heels of St-John. However, the trio rode just off the back for the duration of ascent. "I felt that the time was right and I didn’t think," St-John said. "I rode for as long as I could and as hard as I could and it turned out to be second best. I think that’s good on this climb."

St John continued on and when it looked like he might have been the first rider to make it to the prestigious finish line, De Maar came flying passed him with 200 metres to go to take the victory. "I was surprised Marc de Maar had passed me but that’s good on him," St-John said. "I’m still happy with this. We will take what we gained today because it was a good ride and let the cards fall after tomorrow."

Breakaway tackles Beauce rollers

The peloton lined up under overcast skies and a light drizzle for the start of the queen stage three at the Tour de Beauce. The race got underway in the city of Saint-Georges and headed on a 154 km route toward the daunting Mont Megantic.

The point-to-point stage included two Sprint zones and three King of the Mountain (KOM). Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) increased his lead in the Sprint competition when he won the first dash to the line ahead of Canadian rivals Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) and Nic Hamilton (Team Canada).

The early portion of the race was highly active but none of the attempted breakaways lasted for more than a few seconds. One breakaway gained roughly two minutes that included former overall race winner Kobzarenko, Louder, Grechyn, Rolfe, Papstein and St-John.

Kobzarenko stretched his legs over the first KOM to take the points ahead of Grechyn. The six-man group gained a three minutes on the descent down to Lac-Drolet. Overall race leader Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Heraklio-Murcia) used his four teammates to maintain the breakaway’s gap at a manageable two to three minutes.

"Some people were not working but that is normal," Kobzarenko said. "Louder had a good climber in the back and Rolfe too. But four of us were working. Maybe I wasn’t the best guy for the break but the Spanish guys didn’t have enough good guys to work for the leader."

Five of the six riders were placed 23 seconds or less behind Serrano Fernandez in the GC. Grechyn the highest placed at 15 seconds back and Louder was the lowest placed in the overall classification at nearly four and half minutes back.

Shortly after Grechyn won the second KOM, race officials neutralized the breakaway and led the peloton through a two kilometre dirt road section that wrapped around the scenic Lac-Megantic. Both parties regrouped exiting of the dirt road. Officials restarted the breakaway, followed by the peloton three and half minutes later.

Grechyn went on to win the final sprint of the day ahead of Kobzarenko, located close to the base of the final climb to Mont Megantic. They hit the climb and attacked one another but it was St-John who opened the several second margin he needed to get to the top the quickest.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3:50:05 2 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:08 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:00:16 4 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:00:19 5 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:26 7 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:34 8 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:39 10 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:41 11 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 12 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 13 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:53 14 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:59 15 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:06 16 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:19 17 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 18 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:25 19 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 0:01:32 21 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:33 22 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:41 23 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:01:51 25 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:54 26 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:02:00 27 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:06 28 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:02:08 29 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:12 30 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 31 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:02:18 32 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:02:21 33 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:02:33 34 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:39 35 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:02:41 36 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 37 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:47 38 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:51 39 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:02:53 40 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 41 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:02:55 42 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 43 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:03:07 44 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:16 45 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:03:34 46 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:44 47 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:03:56 48 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 49 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 0:04:32 50 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:04:41 51 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 0:04:48 52 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:05:02 53 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 54 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 0:05:26 55 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:05:29 56 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 57 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:05:40 58 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:05:49 59 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:06:08 60 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:06:13 61 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:06:19 62 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:06:21 63 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:06:24 64 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:06:54 65 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 66 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 67 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:07:10 68 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:07:19 69 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:07:24 70 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:07:46 71 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 72 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:35 73 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 74 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 75 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:08:49 76 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 77 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:08:54 78 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:09:28 79 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:10:17 80 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:10:44 81 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:11:04 82 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 83 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 84 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 85 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:11:08 86 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:11:13 87 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:11:44 88 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:11:51 89 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:12:07 90 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:12:12 91 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:12:16 92 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 94 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:12:19 95 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 96 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:12:30 97 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:34 98 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:12:42 99 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 0:13:26 100 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:13:48 101 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 0:14:30 102 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:14:49 103 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:15:34 104 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:15:42 105 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 106 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:15:48 107 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:15:54 108 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:16:06 109 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:19:41 DNF Robbie Squire (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 DNF Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy DNF Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Garneau Club Chaussures

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3 pts 2 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 2 3 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 3 pts 2 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 2 3 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 15 pts 2 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 14 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 13 4 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 12 5 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 10 7 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 8 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 8 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 7 10 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 6 11 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 5 12 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 13 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 14 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 2 15 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 7 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 3 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 4 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 5 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 10 pts 2 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 8 3 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 6 4 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 5 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 6 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 8 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 20 pts 2 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 16 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 13 4 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 10 5 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 7 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 4 8 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3 9 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 10 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fly V Australia 11:32:01 2 Unitedhealthcare 0:00:21 3 Team Type 1 0:00:30 4 Spidertech / Planet Energy 0:00:47 5 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:07 6 Bmc Racing Team 0:02:32 7 Sc Wledenbruck 2000 0:05:12 8 Bahati Foundation 0:05:56 9 Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:06:19 10 Garneau Club Chaussures 0:06:23 11 Restore Cycling Team Holland 0:06:37 12 Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:07:50 13 Dcm 0:08:05 14 Équipe Québec 0:09:04 15 Équipe Canadienne 0:15:08 16 Heraklio-Murcia 0:17:27 17 Ckt Champion System 0:17:34 18 Global Cycling Team 0:19:16

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 12:01:38 2 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:00:07 3 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:00:14 4 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:00:19 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:24 6 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 7 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:39 9 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:41 10 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 11 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 12 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:53 13 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:00:59 14 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:01:06 15 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:19 16 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:25 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM 0:01:32 18 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:01:33 19 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 20 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:53 21 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:54 22 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:01:55 23 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:02:00 24 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:02:10 25 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:02:18 26 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:02:20 27 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:02:21 28 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 0:02:26 29 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:41 30 Alex Hagman (USA) Bahati Foundation 31 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 32 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:47 33 Jason Donald (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:51 34 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:02:57 35 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:00 36 Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:03:02 37 Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:03:10 38 Raphael Gagné (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:11 39 Travis Allen (RSA) DCM 40 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:24 41 Yannick Bédard (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:03:25 42 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 0:03:34 43 Oliver Johr (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:03:44 44 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:04:03 45 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:25 46 Pascal Bussières (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:04:49 47 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:04:57 48 Deon Locke (Aus) CKT Champion System 0:05:01 49 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:05:06 50 Vincent Quirion (Can) Équipe Québec 0:05:10 51 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 0:05:16 52 Antoine Matteau (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:05:20 53 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:05:23 54 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 0:05:55 55 Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:06:09 56 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:06:37 57 Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:06:42 58 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:07:33 59 Keir Plaice (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:47 60 Nathan O'neil (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:07:55 61 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 0:08:08 62 Jean-François Racine (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:08:11 63 Pieter Seyfert (RSA) DCM 0:08:41 64 Rodney Green (RSA) DCM 0:08:47 65 Erik Kooiman (Ned) Global Cycling Team 66 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:08:48 67 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:09:03 68 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:09:06 69 Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:09:11 70 Dennis Klemme (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:09:47 71 Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT Champion System 0:10:22 72 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:10:57 73 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:11:03 74 Jar Deutschmann (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:11:37 75 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:11:44 76 Benjamin Stauder (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:11:53 77 Fausto Fognini (Ita) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:11:57 78 Danny Vrolijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:11:59 79 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 0:12:12 80 Hector Gonzalez Baeza (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:12:34 81 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 82 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:12:48 83 Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM 0:12:54 84 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:13:14 85 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 0:13:18 86 Max Durtschi (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:13:26 87 Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:14:03 88 Aroussen Laflamme (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:14:19 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:14:35 90 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) CKT Champion System 0:15:47 91 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 92 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 0:17:10 93 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Équipe Québec 0:17:31 94 Michael Joannisse (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:40 95 Marvin Guzman (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:17:56 96 Laurent Dallaire (Can) Équipe Québec 0:18:32 97 Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 0:18:51 98 Jamie Ball (RSA) DCM 0:19:07 99 Hendrik Werner (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 0:19:36 100 Vincent Veilleux (Can) Team Spirit-Cibc Wood Gundy 0:20:12 101 William Blackburn (Can) Équipe Québec 0:21:10 102 Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 0:25:31 103 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:25:39 104 Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:26:57 105 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:37:36 106 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:38:52 107 Chris Heiberg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:48:22 108 Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned) Global Cycling Team 0:48:40 109 Marc Den Hoed (Ned) Restore Cycling Team 0:52:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 28 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 3 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 26 4 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 25 5 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 20 6 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 19 7 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 15 8 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 15 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 14 10 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 14 11 Jorne Videler (Ned) Global Cycling Team 12 12 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 12 13 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 12 14 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Type 1 11 15 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 16 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 10 17 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 10 18 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 9 19 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 9 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8 21 Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Champion System 8 22 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 23 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 8 24 Jamie Sparling (Can) Canadian National Team 6 25 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Hugo Houle (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 6 27 Caleb Fairly (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 6 28 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 6 29 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 5 30 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Équipe Québec 4 31 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 32 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 3 33 Holger Slevers (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 3 34 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 35 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 36 Alex Howes (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 37 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 2 38 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 2 39 André Tremblay (Can) Équipe Québec 1 40 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 1 41 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 1 42 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Nic Hamilton (Can) Canadian National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Serrano Fernandez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 28 pts 2 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 28 3 Derrick St-John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 21 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 20 5 Björn Papstein (Ger) SC Wledenbruck 2000 19 6 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 18 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 17 8 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 16 9 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 14 10 Will Routley (Can) Canadian National Team 12 11 François Parisien (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 12 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 9 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Heraklio-Murcia 7 15 Walker Savidge (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin U23 5 16 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 17 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Restore Cycling Team 4 19 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 3 20 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Garneau Club Chaussures 3 21 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 3 22 Chris Baldwin (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 2 23 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Bobby Lea (USA) Bahati Foundation 2 25 Benjamin Day (Aus) Fly V Australia 2 26 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1 27 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 28 David Boily (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 1