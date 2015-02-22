Mezgec wins stage 2 of Tour du Haut Var
Ben Gastauer seals overall victory
Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) opened his account for 2015 with victory on the second and final stage of the Tour du Haut Var in Draguignan, while Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished safely in the front group to seal the overall win.
The rugged terrain around Draguignan and the rapid pace made for a typically tough afternoon of racing, and Mezgec had to battle simply to remain in contention for the final sprint on the keenly-contested approach to the finish.
"It was hard today and at first look at the stage profile I didn't think I could be present at the finish but coach Aike [Visbeek] and the team had confidence in me and looked after me all day so I have to thank them all," Mezgec said.
The day was marked by a nine-man move that went clear after 50 kilometres, with the AG2R team of Gastauer forced to lead the chase. Johan Le Bon (FDJ) struck out alone from the break in the final hour of racing and held a lead of 1:10 entering the final 20 kilometres but he was swept up soon afterwards.
Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) launched a fierce attack on the Côte des Tuilières in the company of Julien Loubet, but they were pegged back on the undulating approach to the line, with AG2R eager to control affairs.
In the eventual bunch finish, Mezgec timed his effort well to see off the twin challenges of Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole). Gastauer was well-placed throughout and after his solo stage win yesterday, that was enough for the Luxembourger to seal overall victory.
"This morning I was really motivated. But, I was also under pressure The gap with the others riders was not very important but the whole team perfectly controlled the race The team was really fantastic," Gastauer said. "I'm very proud of this week-end. First of all, it's my first victory and the first for Ag2r-La Mondiale this year. It's encouraging ahead of next weekend in Drôme - Ardèche and Paris-Nice."
For Mezgec, there was relief at opening his account for the season. "I knew from feelings and the analysis of the numbers in training that I am at a higher level compared to last year but you always need a big result to confirm this for the confidence, so it’s good that I’ve got this win so early in the season," he said.
Mezgec was forced to chase back on after being dropped in the finale, and he praised the efforts of American Chad Haga in setting him up for the sprint. "Together with two others I attacked from the second group and managed to jump across to the leaders where Chad was already present," he said. "It was a big effort but I managed to recover just before the sprint. Chad then got me into the right wheel and I could do a really good sprint."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:03:06
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre
|13
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|19
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|22
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|26
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|28
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|29
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|32
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|34
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:20
|40
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|42
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|47
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|48
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|50
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|52
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|53
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|54
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|55
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|56
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|59
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|61
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|62
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|63
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|64
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|65
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|80
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:21
|81
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|82
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|0:04:51
|83
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:11
|84
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:07
|86
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:39
|88
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|89
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|90
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|92
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|93
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|94
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|98
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|99
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|102
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|105
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|106
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:28
|107
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|109
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|111
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Chetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo
|DNF
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|DNF
|Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|DNF
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|DNF
|Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|DNF
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|DNS
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|9:14:21
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|13
|Brent Bookwalter United States BMC Racing Team
|14
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|15
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Chad Haga United States Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|23
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|25
|Joseph Rosskopf United States BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:00
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Lawrence Warbasse United States IAM Cycling
|31
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:14
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|34
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:42
|35
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|36
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|37
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|42
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|45
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:40
|50
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|51
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|53
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|54
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:48
|55
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:02
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:28
|57
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|0:04:48
|58
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:57
|59
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:05:02
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:04
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:37
|62
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:43
|63
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:50
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:30
|65
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:53
|66
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:06:58
|67
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|0:07:00
|68
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
|71
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|72
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|73
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
|0:08:31
|75
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:46
|76
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|77
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
|78
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|0:09:50
|79
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:07
|80
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:21
|81
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:10
|82
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:11:18
|84
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|0:11:23
|85
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:12:08
|86
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|87
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:45
|88
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|89
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:47
|92
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:19
|93
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|96
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|97
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:14:08
|98
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:14:15
|99
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:34
|100
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:14:37
|101
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|102
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:05
|103
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|104
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|105
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:16:58
|106
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:18
|107
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:17:24
|108
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:17:32
|109
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|110
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:19:04
|111
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:19:53
|112
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|29
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|6
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|7
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|8
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|12
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|48
|pts
|2
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|24
|3
|Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
|16
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|5
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|6
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|10
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|9
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre
|9:14:28
|2
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|4
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|0:01:35
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:41
