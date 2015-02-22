Image 1 of 4 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) celebrates winning the overall (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 The podium of Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) with his winners trophy (Image credit: Sirotti)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) opened his account for 2015 with victory on the second and final stage of the Tour du Haut Var in Draguignan, while Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished safely in the front group to seal the overall win.

The rugged terrain around Draguignan and the rapid pace made for a typically tough afternoon of racing, and Mezgec had to battle simply to remain in contention for the final sprint on the keenly-contested approach to the finish.

"It was hard today and at first look at the stage profile I didn't think I could be present at the finish but coach Aike [Visbeek] and the team had confidence in me and looked after me all day so I have to thank them all," Mezgec said.

The day was marked by a nine-man move that went clear after 50 kilometres, with the AG2R team of Gastauer forced to lead the chase. Johan Le Bon (FDJ) struck out alone from the break in the final hour of racing and held a lead of 1:10 entering the final 20 kilometres but he was swept up soon afterwards.

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) launched a fierce attack on the Côte des Tuilières in the company of Julien Loubet, but they were pegged back on the undulating approach to the line, with AG2R eager to control affairs.

In the eventual bunch finish, Mezgec timed his effort well to see off the twin challenges of Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole). Gastauer was well-placed throughout and after his solo stage win yesterday, that was enough for the Luxembourger to seal overall victory.

"This morning I was really motivated. But, I was also under pressure The gap with the others riders was not very important but the whole team perfectly controlled the race The team was really fantastic," Gastauer said. "I'm very proud of this week-end. First of all, it's my first victory and the first for Ag2r-La Mondiale this year. It's encouraging ahead of next weekend in Drôme - Ardèche and Paris-Nice."

For Mezgec, there was relief at opening his account for the season. "I knew from feelings and the analysis of the numbers in training that I am at a higher level compared to last year but you always need a big result to confirm this for the confidence, so it’s good that I’ve got this win so early in the season," he said.

Mezgec was forced to chase back on after being dropped in the finale, and he praised the efforts of American Chad Haga in setting him up for the sprint. "Together with two others I attacked from the second group and managed to jump across to the leaders where Chad was already present," he said. "It was a big effort but I managed to recover just before the sprint. Chad then got me into the right wheel and I could do a really good sprint."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:03:06 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre 13 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 14 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 19 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 21 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 22 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 26 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 28 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:07 29 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 32 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 34 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 36 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:20 40 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 41 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 42 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 43 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 44 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 47 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 48 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 49 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 50 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 52 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 53 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 54 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 55 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 56 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 58 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 59 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 61 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 62 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 63 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 64 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 65 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 71 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 76 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 79 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 80 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:21 81 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 82 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 0:04:51 83 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:11 84 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:07 86 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:39 88 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 89 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 90 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 92 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 93 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 94 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 98 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 99 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 102 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 105 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 106 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:28 107 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 109 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 111 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNF Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Chetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNF Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre DNF Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNF Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Dirk Finders (Ger) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi DNF Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team DNF Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo DNF Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo DNF Jon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo DNF Henrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo DNF Halvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo DNF Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo DNS Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNS Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNS Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 9:14:21 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 13 Brent Bookwalter United States BMC Racing Team 14 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 15 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre 16 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 19 Chad Haga United States Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:00:14 23 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 25 Joseph Rosskopf United States BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 26 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:00 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Lawrence Warbasse United States IAM Cycling 31 Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:14 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 34 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar 0:01:42 35 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 36 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 37 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 42 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 45 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:40 50 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:03:41 51 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 52 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre 53 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 54 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:03:48 55 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:02 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:28 57 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 0:04:48 58 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:57 59 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:05:02 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:04 61 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:37 62 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:43 63 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:50 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:30 65 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:06:53 66 Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:06:58 67 Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93 0:07:00 68 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre 71 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 72 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 73 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 74 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo 0:08:31 75 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:46 76 Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 77 Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93 78 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93 0:09:50 79 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:07 80 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:21 81 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:10 82 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre 0:11:18 84 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 0:11:23 85 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:12:08 86 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:43 87 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:45 88 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93 89 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:47 92 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:19 93 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 96 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:13:46 97 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:14:08 98 Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:14:15 99 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:34 100 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:14:37 101 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:15:03 102 Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:05 103 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 104 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 105 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:16:58 106 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:18 107 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:17:24 108 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:17:32 109 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:19:02 110 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:19:04 111 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:19:53 112 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:59

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 pts 2 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 29 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 29 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 6 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 7 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 15 8 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 12 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 10 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM 48 pts 2 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi 24 3 Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93 16 4 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 5 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 14 6 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 7 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 10 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 9 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 8