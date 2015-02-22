Trending

Mezgec wins stage 2 of Tour du Haut Var

Ben Gastauer seals overall victory

Image 1 of 4

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 2

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) celebrates winning the overall

Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) celebrates winning the overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 4

The podium of Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

The podium of Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team), Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jonathan Hivert (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 4

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) with his winners trophy

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) with his winners trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) opened his account for 2015 with victory on the second and final stage of the Tour du Haut Var in Draguignan, while Ben Gastauer (AG2R-La Mondiale) finished safely in the front group to seal the overall win.

The rugged terrain around Draguignan and the rapid pace made for a typically tough afternoon of racing, and Mezgec had to battle simply to remain in contention for the final sprint on the keenly-contested approach to the finish.

"It was hard today and at first look at the stage profile I didn't think I could be present at the finish but coach Aike [Visbeek] and the team had confidence in me and looked after me all day so I have to thank them all," Mezgec said.

The day was marked by a nine-man move that went clear after 50 kilometres, with the AG2R team of Gastauer forced to lead the chase. Johan Le Bon (FDJ) struck out alone from the break in the final hour of racing and held a lead of 1:10 entering the final 20 kilometres but he was swept up soon afterwards.

Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) launched a fierce attack on the Côte des Tuilières in the company of Julien Loubet, but they were pegged back on the undulating approach to the line, with AG2R eager to control affairs.

In the eventual bunch finish, Mezgec timed his effort well to see off the twin challenges of Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Baptiste Planckaert (Roubaix Lille Metropole). Gastauer was well-placed throughout and after his solo stage win yesterday, that was enough for the Luxembourger to seal overall victory.

"This morning I was really motivated. But, I was also under pressure The gap with the others riders was not very important but the whole team perfectly controlled the race The team was really fantastic," Gastauer said. "I'm very proud of this week-end. First of all, it's my first victory and the first for Ag2r-La Mondiale this year. It's encouraging ahead of next weekend in Drôme - Ardèche and Paris-Nice."

For Mezgec, there was relief at opening his account for the season. "I knew from feelings and the analysis of the numbers in training that I am at a higher level compared to last year but you always need a big result to confirm this for the confidence, so it’s good that I’ve got this win so early in the season," he said.

Mezgec was forced to chase back on after being dropped in the finale, and he praised the efforts of American Chad Haga in setting him up for the sprint. "Together with two others I attacked from the second group and managed to jump across to the leaders where Chad was already present," he said. "It was a big effort but I managed to recover just before the sprint. Chad then got me into the right wheel and I could do a really good sprint."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin5:03:06
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre
13Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
18Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
19Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
21Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
22Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
28Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:07
29Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
30Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:53
32Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
34Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:20
40Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
41Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
42Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
47Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
48Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
49Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
50Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
52Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
53Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
54Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
55Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
56Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
58Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
59Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
61Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
62Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
63Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
64Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
65Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
66Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
67Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
78Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
79David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
80César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:04:21
81Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
82Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo0:04:51
83Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:05:11
84Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:07
86Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:39
88Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
89Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
90Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
92Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 93
93Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
94Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
98Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
99Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
105Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
106Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:28
107Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
109Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
111Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFClement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBenoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFMelvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFDamien Garcia (Fra) Team Froy Oslo
DNFHenrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
DNFJon Soeveras Breivold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
DNFHalvor Tandrevold (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
DNFAnders Kristoffersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo
DNSRick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSFabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSGustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSMichael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSMartin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale9:14:21
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
7Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
12Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
13Brent Bookwalter United States BMC Racing Team
14Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
15Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
19Chad Haga United States Team Giant-Alpecin
20Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:14
23Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
25Joseph Rosskopf United States BMC Racing Team0:00:21
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:00
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Lawrence Warbasse United States IAM Cycling
31Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:14
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
34Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:42
35Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
36Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:35
37Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
41Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
42Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
44Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
45Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
49Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:40
50Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:41
51Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Yoann Barbas (Fra) Armee de Terre
53Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
54Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:48
55Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:02
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:28
57César Bihel (Fra) Auber 930:04:48
58Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:57
59David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:05:02
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:04
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:37
62Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:43
63Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:05:50
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:30
65Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:53
66Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:06:58
67Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 930:07:00
68Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Jerome Mainard (Fra) Armee de Terre
71Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
72Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
73Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Team Froy Oslo0:08:31
75Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:46
76Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
77Pierre Gouault (Fra) Auber 93
78Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 930:09:50
79Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:07
80Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:21
81Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:10
82Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:11:18
84Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 930:11:23
85Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:12:08
86Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
87Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:45
88Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
89Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:47
92Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:19
93Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
96Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:13:46
97Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:14:08
98Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:14:15
99Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:34
100Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:14:37
101Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:15:03
102Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:05
103Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
104Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
105Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:16:58
106Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:18
107Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:17:24
108Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:17:32
109Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:19:02
110Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:19:04
111Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:19:53
112Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:59

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team36pts
2Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale29
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement29
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin25
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr22
6Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole20
7Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha15
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM12
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM48pts
2Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi24
3Julien Guay (Fra) Auber 9316
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
5Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14
6Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
7Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM10
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
9Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr10
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement8

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Pacher (Fra) Armee de Terre9:14:28
2Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
4Romain Combaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar0:01:35
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
10Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:41

 

