Trending

Tour Cycliste International de la Guadeloupe past winners

Champions from 2001 to 2010

Past winners
2010Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Heraklion Kastro-Murcia
2009Nicolas Dumont (Fra) ONLY USL
2008Flobert Pena Pena (Col) Union Cycliste Capesterrienne
2007José Flobert Pena Pena (Col) Union Cycliste Capesterre
2006Martin Prazdnovsky (Svk) Team Sparbanken Vest
2005Flober Pena (Col) L. Optiq/ F. Telecom
2004Flober Pena Pena (Col) LOFT
2003Daniel Bernal (Col) US Lamentin
2002Frédéric Delalande (AS Police)
2000Daniel Bernal (Col)
2001Rodolfo Camacho (Ven) Venezuela

Latest on Cyclingnews