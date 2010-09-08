Trending

Image 1 of 13

Ruth Corset (Australia) awaits the start of her time trial.

Ruth Corset (Australia) awaits the start of her time trial.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 13

Daphny Van Den Brand (Netherlands)

Daphny Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 3 of 13

Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)

Vilija Sereikaite (Lithuania)
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 4 of 13

Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) finished third, eight seconds off the pace.

Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team) finished third, eight seconds off the pace.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 5 of 13

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) en route to a fourth place finish.

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) en route to a fourth place finish.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 6 of 13

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) finishes in fifth place.

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) finishes in fifth place.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 7 of 13

Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France)

Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France)
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 8 of 13

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) leads the points classification.

Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 9 of 13

Jessica Schneeberger (Switzerland) leads the mountains classification.

Jessica Schneeberger (Switzerland) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 13

Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) leads the combination classification.

Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) leads the combination classification.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 11 of 13

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) is the new race leader.

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) is the new race leader.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 12 of 13

Ruth Corset (Australia)

Ruth Corset (Australia)
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 13 of 13

Christine Majerus (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)

Christine Majerus (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion)
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Australian road champion Ruth Corset (Australia) powered to victory in stage two, a 3.5km time trial and the first of two stages on the day. Corset covered the route in 5:32 and topped runner-up Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) by eight seconds. Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) rounded out the top three, also finishing eight seconds off the pace of Corset.

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) finished fourth, 12 seconds back, and took over the race lead from stage one winner Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam). Laws stopped the clock in fifth place, one second down on Whitelaw, and now trails Whitelaw by the same margin on general classification.

Ruth Corset moves into third place overall, 1:29 down on Whitelaw.

The peloton faces a 90km stage in the afternoon from Vals les Bains to Le Teil.

Full Results
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:05:32
2Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France0:00:08
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:12
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:13
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:14
8Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
9Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
10Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:17
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:18
13Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
14Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:00:19
15Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
16Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
17Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen0:00:22
18Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:23
19Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor0:00:24
20Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium0:00:25
21Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
22Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:00:29
23Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor0:00:30
24Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:31
25Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:00:32
26Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
27Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
28Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor0:00:33
29Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:00:35
30Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
31Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
32Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:00:36
33Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
34Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
35Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:00:37
36Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:38
37Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:00:39
38Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
39Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland0:00:40
40Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
41Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:00:43
42Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
43Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
44Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
45Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:00:44
46Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
47Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands0:00:45
48Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:00:46
49Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:00:47
50Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
51Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid0:00:48
52Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
53Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
54Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
55Alna Burato (Fra) France0:00:49
56Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:50
57Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
58Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
59Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:00:51
60Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:00:52
61Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
62Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
63Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:00:53
64Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:54
65Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
66Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
67Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland0:00:55
68Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:00:56
69Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:00:57
70Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
71Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen0:00:59
72Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:00
73Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor0:01:01
74Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:01:02
75Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
76Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:01:04
77Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:01:05
78Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:01:09
79Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway0:01:10
80Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:01:14
81Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:01:15
82Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:01:16
83Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:01:17
84Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:01:20
85Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:01:23
86Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:01:26
87Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:01:30
88Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia0:01:31
89Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:01:33
90Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:03:19

Points
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia12pts
2Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France10
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team7
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team6
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team5
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team4
8Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen3
9Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
10Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1

Teams
1Lotto Ladies Team0:17:15
2Cervelo Test Team
3Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:16
4De Sprinters Malderen0:00:40
5Netherlands0:00:41
6Australia0:00:43
7Rapha Condor0:00:48
8Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
9France0:00:52
10Norway0:00:55
11Lithuania0:00:56
12Belgium0:00:59
13Switzerland0:01:01
14Bike-Aid0:01:18
15Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:02:31
16Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:03:06

General classification after stage 2
1Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team2:54:38
2Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:01
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia0:01:29
4Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France0:01:37
5Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:42
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:43
8Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
9Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
10Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
11Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:46
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:47
13Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
14Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:01:48
15Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
16Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
17Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen0:01:51
18Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:52
19Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor0:01:53
20Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium0:01:54
21Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
22Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:01:58
23Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor0:01:59
24Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:02:00
25Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:02:01
26Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
27Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor0:02:02
28Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France0:02:04
29Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
30Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
31Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:05
32Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
33Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
34Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:02:06
35Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:07
36Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid0:02:08
37Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
38Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland0:02:09
39Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
40Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:12
41Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
42Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
43Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands0:02:14
44Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands0:02:15
45Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:16
46Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
47Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium0:02:17
48Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:02:19
49Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
50Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
51Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway0:02:20
52Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:21
53Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:02:22
54Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:02:23
55Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
56Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
57Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland0:02:24
58Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team0:02:25
59Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:02:26
60Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
61Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen0:02:28
62Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:29
63Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor0:02:30
64Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:02:31
65Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:02:33
66Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway0:02:39
67Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia0:02:44
68Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:03:02
69Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland0:03:15
70Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:04:48
71Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid0:05:18
72Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor0:05:19
73Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
74Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:05:22
75Amelie Rivat (Fra) France0:05:23
76Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
77Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:05:27
78Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
79Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:05:37
80Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:05:40
81Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin0:06:03
82Line Foss (Nor) Norway0:07:06
83Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:08:13
84Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia0:08:30
85Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid0:08:36
86Alna Burato (Fra) France0:08:37
87Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:09:05
88Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:09:08
89Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:09:18
90Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:34:25

Points classification
1Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team18pts
2Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team17
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team16
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia12
5Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
6Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France10
7Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania8
8Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team5
9Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium5
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion4
11Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen3
12Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway3
13Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania2
14Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1
15Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium1

Teams classification
1Lotto Ladies Team8:47:19
2Cervelo Test Team
3Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:57
4De Sprinters Malderen0:02:21
5Netherlands0:02:22
6Australia0:02:24
7Rapha Condor0:02:29
8Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
9France0:02:33
10Norway0:02:36
11Lithuania0:02:37
12Belgium0:02:40
13Switzerland0:02:42
14Bike-Aid0:02:59
15Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin0:10:24
16Czech-Slovak Mixed Team0:11:06

