Corset captures time trial win
Whitelaw assumes race lead
Australian road champion Ruth Corset (Australia) powered to victory in stage two, a 3.5km time trial and the first of two stages on the day. Corset covered the route in 5:32 and topped runner-up Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) by eight seconds. Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) rounded out the top three, also finishing eight seconds off the pace of Corset.
Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) finished fourth, 12 seconds back, and took over the race lead from stage one winner Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam). Laws stopped the clock in fifth place, one second down on Whitelaw, and now trails Whitelaw by the same margin on general classification.
Ruth Corset moves into third place overall, 1:29 down on Whitelaw.
The peloton faces a 90km stage in the afternoon from Vals les Bains to Le Teil.
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:05:32
|2
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|0:00:08
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|9
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|10
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:18
|13
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:00:19
|15
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|17
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:22
|18
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:23
|19
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|0:00:24
|20
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:25
|21
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:29
|23
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:00:30
|24
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:31
|25
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:00:32
|26
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|28
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:00:33
|29
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:00:35
|30
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|31
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|32
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:00:36
|33
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|34
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:37
|36
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:38
|37
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:00:39
|38
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|39
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:40
|40
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|41
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:00:43
|42
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|43
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|44
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|45
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:00:44
|46
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|47
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:45
|48
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:46
|49
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:00:47
|50
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|51
|Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:00:48
|52
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|53
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|55
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|0:00:49
|56
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:50
|57
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|59
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:51
|60
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:00:52
|61
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|62
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|63
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:00:53
|64
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:54
|65
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|66
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|67
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:55
|68
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:56
|69
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:57
|70
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|71
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:59
|72
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:00
|73
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:01:01
|74
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:01:02
|75
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|76
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:01:04
|77
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:05
|78
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:09
|79
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|0:01:10
|80
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:14
|81
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:01:15
|82
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:01:16
|83
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:01:17
|84
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:01:20
|85
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:01:23
|86
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:01:26
|87
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:01:30
|88
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|0:01:31
|89
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:01:33
|90
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:03:19
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|12
|pts
|2
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|10
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|8
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|3
|9
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|10
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|1
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:17:15
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:16
|4
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:40
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:41
|6
|Australia
|0:00:43
|7
|Rapha Condor
|0:00:48
|8
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|9
|France
|0:00:52
|10
|Norway
|0:00:55
|11
|Lithuania
|0:00:56
|12
|Belgium
|0:00:59
|13
|Switzerland
|0:01:01
|14
|Bike-Aid
|0:01:18
|15
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:02:31
|16
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:03:06
|1
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|2:54:38
|2
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|0:01:37
|5
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|9
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|10
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|11
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:46
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:47
|13
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:01:48
|15
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway
|17
|Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:01:51
|18
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:52
|19
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor
|0:01:53
|20
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:54
|21
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:58
|23
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:01:59
|24
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:02:00
|25
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:01
|26
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|27
|Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:02:02
|28
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|0:02:04
|29
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland
|30
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid
|31
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:05
|32
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|33
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|34
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:06
|35
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:07
|36
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:02:08
|37
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway
|38
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:09
|39
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:12
|41
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium
|42
|Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|43
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:14
|44
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:15
|45
|Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:16
|46
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands
|47
|Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:17
|48
|Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:02:19
|49
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|51
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:20
|52
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:21
|53
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:02:22
|54
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:02:23
|55
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|56
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid
|57
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:24
|58
|Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:25
|59
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:26
|60
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|61
|Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:02:28
|62
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:29
|63
|Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor
|0:02:30
|64
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:02:31
|65
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:02:33
|66
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway
|0:02:39
|67
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|0:02:44
|68
|Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:03:02
|69
|Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:15
|70
|Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:04:48
|71
|Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:05:18
|72
|Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:05:19
|73
|Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|74
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:05:22
|75
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) France
|0:05:23
|76
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid
|77
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:05:27
|78
|Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|79
|Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:05:37
|80
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:05:40
|81
|Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin
|0:06:03
|82
|Line Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:07:06
|83
|Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:08:13
|84
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia
|0:08:30
|85
|Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid
|0:08:36
|86
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|0:08:37
|87
|Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:09:05
|88
|Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:09:08
|89
|Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:09:18
|90
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:34:25
|1
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|17
|3
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|12
|5
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|6
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France
|10
|7
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|9
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium
|5
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|4
|11
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|3
|12
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|3
|13
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|2
|14
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1
|15
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium
|1
|1
|Lotto Ladies Team
|8:47:19
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:57
|4
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:02:21
|5
|Netherlands
|0:02:22
|6
|Australia
|0:02:24
|7
|Rapha Condor
|0:02:29
|8
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|9
|France
|0:02:33
|10
|Norway
|0:02:36
|11
|Lithuania
|0:02:37
|12
|Belgium
|0:02:40
|13
|Switzerland
|0:02:42
|14
|Bike-Aid
|0:02:59
|15
|Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin
|0:10:24
|16
|Czech-Slovak Mixed Team
|0:11:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy