Australian road champion Ruth Corset (Australia) powered to victory in stage two, a 3.5km time trial and the first of two stages on the day. Corset covered the route in 5:32 and topped runner-up Christel Ferrier Bruneau (France) by eight seconds. Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) rounded out the top three, also finishing eight seconds off the pace of Corset.

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) finished fourth, 12 seconds back, and took over the race lead from stage one winner Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam). Laws stopped the clock in fifth place, one second down on Whitelaw, and now trails Whitelaw by the same margin on general classification.

Ruth Corset moves into third place overall, 1:29 down on Whitelaw.

The peloton faces a 90km stage in the afternoon from Vals les Bains to Le Teil.

Full Results 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:05:32 2 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 0:00:08 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:12 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:13 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 7 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:14 8 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 9 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 10 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:17 12 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:18 13 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 14 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:00:19 15 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 16 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 17 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 0:00:22 18 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:23 19 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 0:00:24 20 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 0:00:25 21 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 22 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:29 23 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:00:30 24 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:31 25 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:00:32 26 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 27 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 28 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:00:33 29 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:00:35 30 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 31 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 32 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:00:36 33 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 34 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 35 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:00:37 36 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:38 37 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:00:39 38 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 39 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:40 40 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 41 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:00:43 42 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 43 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 44 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 45 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:00:44 46 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 47 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:45 48 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:46 49 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:00:47 50 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 51 Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:00:48 52 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 53 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 54 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 55 Alna Burato (Fra) France 0:00:49 56 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:50 57 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 58 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 59 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:00:51 60 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:00:52 61 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 62 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 63 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:00:53 64 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:54 65 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 66 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 67 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:55 68 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:56 69 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:57 70 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 71 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 0:00:59 72 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:00 73 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:01:01 74 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:01:02 75 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 76 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:01:04 77 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:01:05 78 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:01:09 79 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 0:01:10 80 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:01:14 81 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:01:15 82 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:01:16 83 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:01:17 84 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:01:20 85 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:01:23 86 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:01:26 87 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:01:30 88 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:01:31 89 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:01:33 90 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:03:19

Points 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 12 pts 2 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 10 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 6 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 5 7 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 4 8 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 3 9 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 10 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1

Teams 1 Lotto Ladies Team 0:17:15 2 Cervelo Test Team 3 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:16 4 De Sprinters Malderen 0:00:40 5 Netherlands 0:00:41 6 Australia 0:00:43 7 Rapha Condor 0:00:48 8 Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 9 France 0:00:52 10 Norway 0:00:55 11 Lithuania 0:00:56 12 Belgium 0:00:59 13 Switzerland 0:01:01 14 Bike-Aid 0:01:18 15 Bourgogne Cyclisme Feminin 0:02:31 16 Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:03:06

General classification after stage 2 1 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 2:54:38 2 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:01 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 0:01:29 4 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 0:01:37 5 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:42 7 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:43 8 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 9 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 10 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 11 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:46 12 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:47 13 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 14 Andréa Graus (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:01:48 15 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands 16 Lise Noestvold (Nor) Norway 17 Karine Aune (Swe) De Sprinters Malderen 0:01:51 18 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:52 19 Anna Fischer (Ger) Rapha Condor 0:01:53 20 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 0:01:54 21 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 22 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:58 23 Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:01:59 24 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:02:00 25 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:01 26 Rosane Kirch (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 27 Alli Holland (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:02:02 28 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 0:02:04 29 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Switzerland 30 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Bike-Aid 31 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:02:05 32 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 33 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 34 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:02:06 35 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:07 36 Elena Eggl (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:02:08 37 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Norway 38 Jessica Schneeberger (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:09 39 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgium 40 Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:02:12 41 Ine Beyen (Bel) Belgium 42 Emma Silversides (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 43 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:14 44 Annelies Visser (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:15 45 Urte Joudvalkite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:02:16 46 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Netherlands 47 Laure Werner (Bel) Belgium 0:02:17 48 Egle Zablockyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:02:19 49 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 50 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 51 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:02:20 52 Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:02:21 53 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:02:22 54 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 0:02:23 55 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 56 Daniela Gass (Ger) Bike-Aid 57 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:24 58 Liselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:25 59 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:26 60 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 61 Fabienne Schauss (Lux) De Sprinters Malderen 0:02:28 62 Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:29 63 Natasha Perry (Aus) Rapha Condor 0:02:30 64 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:02:31 65 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 0:02:33 66 Marie Voreland (Nor) Norway 0:02:39 67 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 0:02:44 68 Mireille Robin (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:03:02 69 Fabienne Sommer (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:15 70 Katarina Hranaiova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:04:48 71 Désirée Schuler (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:05:18 72 Emma Grant (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:05:19 73 Rebecca Curley (GBr) Rapha Condor 74 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:05:22 75 Amelie Rivat (Fra) France 0:05:23 76 Steffi Meizer (Ger) Bike-Aid 77 Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France 0:05:27 78 Sylvie Gaillon (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 79 Manon Parisot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:05:37 80 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:05:40 81 Sylvie Quittot (Fra) Bourgogne Cyclisme Féminin 0:06:03 82 Line Foss (Nor) Norway 0:07:06 83 Elke Bolangier (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:08:13 84 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) Australia 0:08:30 85 Tina Heinzmann (Ger) Bike-Aid 0:08:36 86 Alna Burato (Fra) France 0:08:37 87 Lucie Macikova (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:09:05 88 Roberta Barzdaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:09:08 89 Andrea Chlumska (Cze) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:09:18 90 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Czech-Slovak Mixed Team 0:34:25

Points classification 1 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 18 pts 2 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 17 3 Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 16 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 12 5 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 6 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) France 10 7 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 8 8 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 5 9 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Belgium 5 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 4 11 Latoya Brulee (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 3 12 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 3 13 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 2 14 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1 15 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgium 1