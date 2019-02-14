Tour Colombia: Molano wins stage 3
Uran moves back into the overall lead
Sebastian Molano captured his first victory for UAE Team Emirates from a small group sprint to win stage 3 at the Tour Colombia 2.1. The Colombian was the fastest of the group that emerged after the last climb, winning the sprint ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Diego Ochoa (Manzana Postobon).
It was a tactical battle over the final climb before the finish in Llanogrande. Riders within a shot of the overall lead pushed the paces to bring back the day's decisive breakaway with in 10km to go.
Attacks came from Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Richard Carapaz, along with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), all of whom tried to gain small gaps, but all efforts were short-lived as the dwindled peloton raced under the kilometre-to-go banner, setting up for the sprint finish.
Urán finished in the front group and took back the overall lead as the Tour Colombia heads into stage 4.
"It was a beautiful moment, to get my first win with my new team and doing so here in Colombia – it's fantastic," Molano said after taking over as the team's protected sprinter following Fernando Gaviria's illness. "Gaviria unfortunately was not well. I had a big responsibility and I was able to repay the enormous trust given to me by the team.
"I felt great all day, on the climbs my legs were good and I found myself secure in the finishing straight for the sprint. The work of my teammates getting there was perfect all day. I want to thank the team who kept me going throughout the stage."
How it unfolded
The third stage in Colombia took place on a 167.6km loop that took the peloton through Llanogrande por Rionegro, San Antonio de Pereira, La Ceja and Don Diego. The third category Alto el Nano, which featured 195 metres of elevation gain over 3.5km, topped out at 2,355 metres and was a serious obstacle for the sprinters.
The first prize on offer during the stage was the Alto el Nano KOM at 25.3km. Three intermediate sprints at 41.9, 83.3 and 125.7km followed to liven up the day with time bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second for the first three to cross the line.
Before the stage started, UAE Team Emirates revealed the Fernando Gaviria, who won three stages at the 2018 Oro y Paz, would not start due to a respiratory illness.
Escape attempts flew early, but nothing was able to stick, and the peloton approached the first KOM together. Astana Miguel Angel Lopez took top honours there ahead of Movistar's Richard Carapaz and Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles).
After the KOM and starting the second circuit, a group of six riders broke away that included Carapaz, Lopez, Cristian Muñoz (Paisa Pride), Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli) and Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles). The dangerous move immediately drew the attention from the field, and the escapees were quickly back in the fold early during the second lap.
Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) proved himself the fastest sprinter in the race again at the first intermediate test, where he beat Team Sky's Egan Bernal and Jhonatan Narvaez. Bernal boosted his GC potential with a two-second time bonus.
Astana set the pace the second time up Alto Nano, setting a pace meant to make the sprinters pay, but a second group sneaked away over the top, where William Munoz (Strogman Bicycles) took maximum points ahead of Fabio Duarte (Medellin) and Brayan Ramirez (Coldeportes Zenu). Also in the group were Jose Castro (GW Shimano) and Marvin Angarita (Colombia).
The new leaders built a gap of 4:20 to the bunch 82km into the stage. The gap grew to five minutes just 8km later as the bunch appeared confident it could pull the escapees back. Angarita took the top bonus at the second sprint, followed by Ramirez and Duarte as the gap held above five minutes.
The third time up Alto Nano dislodged Castro from the group, leaving Munoz, Duarte Ramirez and Angarita off the front. Munoz took top honours again on the climb, followed this time by Duarte and Angarita.
The peloton split in two on the climb, with all of the top GC riders in the front group. Hodeg was in the second group, two minutes behind the bunch and looked to be ceding his leader's jersey.
EF Education First came forward with Team Sky to help power the chase, and soon the leaders' gap was down to a more manageable 2:20. The quartet started the final 41.9km circuit with less than two minutes' advantage on the group.
With 32km remaining, the gap to the leaders had fallen to 1:25. By 20km the advantage was down to just 40 seconds. Their efforts came to an end with roughly 10km to go when the small field containing many of the best climbers in the world began attacking one another on the winding ascent toward Llanogrande.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:42:52
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|11
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|12
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|13
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|14
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|16
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|17
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|21
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|22
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|23
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|24
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|25
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|26
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|28
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|29
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|30
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|31
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|32
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|33
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|34
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|35
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|36
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|37
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|38
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|39
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|41
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|42
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|44
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|45
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|46
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|48
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|49
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|50
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|51
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|53
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|55
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|56
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|58
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|59
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|61
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|63
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:36
|64
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|65
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|66
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|67
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|68
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|69
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|70
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|71
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|72
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|73
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|75
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|76
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|77
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|78
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|79
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|80
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|81
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|82
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|84
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|85
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|86
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|87
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|88
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|89
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|90
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|91
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|92
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|93
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|94
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|95
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|96
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|97
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|98
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|99
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|100
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|101
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|102
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|103
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|106
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:04:40
|107
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|108
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|109
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|110
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:07:54
|111
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|112
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|114
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:10:00
|116
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|117
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|118
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|122
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|124
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|125
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|126
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|127
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:41
|128
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|129
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|130
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|132
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|134
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|136
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|137
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|138
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|139
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|140
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|141
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|142
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|143
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|144
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|145
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|147
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|148
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:35
|149
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:16:15
|150
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:27
|151
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|152
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|153
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|154
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|155
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|156
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|0:22:10
|157
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:27:39
|158
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|pts
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|2
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|3
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|3
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|9
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|7
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|8
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|9
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|4
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|12
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|13
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|14
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|15
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|1
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|2
|3
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3:42:52
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|5
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|6
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|9
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|12
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|13
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|15
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|16
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|17
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|18
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|19
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|20
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|22
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:36
|25
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|26
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|27
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|29
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|30
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|31
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|32
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|33
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|34
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|35
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|36
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|37
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|38
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|39
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|0:04:40
|40
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:00
|41
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|42
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|43
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:41
|44
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|45
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|46
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|47
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|48
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|49
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:12:35
|50
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:16:15
|51
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:27
|52
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|53
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|54
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|0:22:10
|55
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:27:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manzana Postobon
|11:08:36
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Coldeportes Zenu
|4
|Colombia
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Orgullo Paisa
|7
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|8
|Medellin
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|EF Education First
|11
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|EPM
|14
|Ecuador
|0:01:36
|15
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16
|Team Illuminate
|17
|GW Shimano
|0:03:08
|18
|Neri-Sotolli Selle Italia
|0:06:16
|19
|IAM Excelsior
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:52
|22
|Efapel
|0:09:24
|23
|Betplay Cycling Team
|24
|DQT
|0:10:00
|25
|Deprisa Team
|26
|Italy
|0:19:29
|27
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:22:43
|28
|Aevolo
|0:30:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|7:19:30
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:20
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|17
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|18
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|20
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|22
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|26
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|27
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|28
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|29
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:00
|30
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|31
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|32
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|33
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|35
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|36
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|37
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:10
|38
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|39
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|40
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|41
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|42
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|43
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|44
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|45
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|46
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|47
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|48
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|49
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|50
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|51
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|52
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|53
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|54
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|55
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:01:30
|56
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|57
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|58
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|60
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:01:40
|61
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|62
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:02:30
|63
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|64
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|65
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:40
|67
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:50
|68
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:00
|69
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|70
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|71
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:30
|72
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|0:03:50
|73
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|0:04:00
|74
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:10
|75
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:20
|76
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|77
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|78
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|80
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|81
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|82
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|83
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|84
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:30
|85
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|86
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|87
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|88
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|89
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|90
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:04:40
|91
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|92
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|93
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|94
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|95
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:05:20
|97
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:05:30
|98
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:00
|100
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|101
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:06:30
|102
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|103
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:50
|104
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:07:00
|105
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:30
|106
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:09:00
|107
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:09:10
|108
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:09:50
|111
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:10:00
|112
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:10:10
|113
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:10:50
|114
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:11:00
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:11:10
|116
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|117
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|118
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:20
|119
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:40
|120
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|121
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:50
|122
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|0:12:10
|123
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:12:20
|124
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:50
|125
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:00
|127
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|128
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|129
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:10
|130
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|131
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:13:20
|132
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|133
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|134
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:50
|135
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|0:14:40
|136
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|0:15:10
|137
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|138
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:18:30
|139
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:18:40
|140
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:19:10
|141
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|0:19:20
|142
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|143
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:50
|144
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:00
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:20:40
|147
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|0:20:50
|148
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:00
|149
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|0:23:30
|150
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:50
|151
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:20
|152
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|153
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|154
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|155
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:31:30
|156
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:35:20
|157
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:37:10
|158
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:38:10
|159
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:43:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|12
|6
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|8
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|9
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|11
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|12
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|13
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|14
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|15
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|16
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|17
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|4
|18
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|19
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|20
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|3
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|22
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|23
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|24
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|25
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|3
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|4
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|3
|6
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|3
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|9
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|10
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|1
|11
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|1
|12
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|4
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|5
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|6
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|7
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|3
|8
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|2
|9
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|2
|10
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|7:19:30
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|4
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|8
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|9
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:01:00
|10
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|11
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|12
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|13
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|15
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:10
|16
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|17
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|18
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:01:20
|19
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|20
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|21
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:30
|22
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:02:30
|25
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:50
|26
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:00
|27
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|28
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:03:30
|29
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:04:20
|30
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:04:30
|31
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|32
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|34
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|35
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|36
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:05:30
|37
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:00
|38
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|39
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:07:00
|40
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:11:20
|41
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:40
|42
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:00
|43
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|44
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|45
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:13:10
|46
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:13:50
|47
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:18:30
|48
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:19:10
|49
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|0:23:30
|50
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:50
|51
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:26:20
|52
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|53
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:31:30
|54
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:35:20
|55
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:43:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|21:28:41
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|5
|Medellin
|0:00:40
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|7
|EPM
|0:00:52
|8
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|0:00:53
|9
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|10
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:03
|11
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:05
|12
|Colombia
|0:01:13
|13
|Androni-Giocattoli Sidermec
|0:01:26
|14
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:37
|15
|Ecuador
|0:02:57
|16
|Team Illuminate
|0:03:00
|17
|GW Shimano
|0:04:11
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:21
|19
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|0:07:26
|20
|IAM Excelsior
|0:07:31
|21
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:07
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:10:08
|23
|Efapel
|0:10:55
|24
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|25
|Deprisa Team
|0:11:36
|26
|Italy
|0:20:45
|27
|Bardiani CSF
|0:23:53
|28
|Aevolo
|0:32:02
