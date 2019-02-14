Trending

Tour Colombia: Molano wins stage 3

Uran moves back into the overall lead

Image 1 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 in Tour Colombia

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 in Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Serio Henao (UAE Team Emirates)

Serio Henao (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) steps onto the podium stage after winning stage 3 at Tour Colombia

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) steps onto the podium stage after winning stage 3 at Tour Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at stage 3 Tour of Colombia

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at stage 3 Tour of Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) is back in the leader's jersey at Tour of Colombia

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) is back in the leader's jersey at Tour of Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE) wins stage 3 in Colombia

Sebastian Molano (UAE) wins stage 3 in Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Overnight leader Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) loses time on stage 3

Overnight leader Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) loses time on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) is back in the leader's jersey at Tour of Colombia

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) is back in the leader's jersey at Tour of Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Movistar and Nairo Quintana

Movistar and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg with his teammates

Alvaro Hodeg with his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) during stage 3 at Tour of Colombia

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) during stage 3 at Tour of Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana

Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Nairo and Dayer Quintana

Nairo and Dayer Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) before the stage

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) before the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) takes victory on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) takes victory on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the blue jersey awarded to each stage winner at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the blue jersey awarded to each stage winner at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) takes over as the leader of the points competition after his stage win at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) takes over as the leader of the points competition after his stage win at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) puts his head down and goes for the win on stage 3 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) puts his head down and goes for the win on stage 3 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

Sebastian Molano captured his first victory for UAE Team Emirates from a small group sprint to win stage 3 at the Tour Colombia 2.1. The Colombian was the fastest of the group that emerged after the last climb, winning the sprint ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Diego Ochoa (Manzana Postobon).

It was a tactical battle over the final climb before the finish in Llanogrande. Riders within a shot of the overall lead pushed the paces to bring back the day's decisive breakaway with in 10km to go.

Attacks came from Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Richard Carapaz, along with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), all of whom tried to gain small gaps, but all efforts were short-lived as the dwindled peloton raced under the kilometre-to-go banner, setting up for the sprint finish.

Urán finished in the front group and took back the overall lead as the Tour Colombia heads into stage 4.

"It was a beautiful moment, to get my first win with my new team and doing so here in Colombia – it's fantastic," Molano said after taking over as the team's protected sprinter following Fernando Gaviria's illness. "Gaviria unfortunately was not well. I had a big responsibility and I was able to repay the enormous trust given to me by the team.

"I felt great all day, on the climbs my legs were good and I found myself secure in the finishing straight for the sprint. The work of my teammates getting there was perfect all day. I want to thank the team who kept me going throughout the stage."

How it unfolded

The third stage in Colombia took place on a 167.6km loop that took the peloton through Llanogrande por Rionegro, San Antonio de Pereira, La Ceja and Don Diego. The third category Alto el Nano, which featured 195 metres of elevation gain over 3.5km, topped out at 2,355 metres and was a serious obstacle for the sprinters.

The first prize on offer during the stage was the Alto el Nano KOM at 25.3km. Three intermediate sprints at 41.9, 83.3 and 125.7km followed to liven up the day with time bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second for the first three to cross the line.

Before the stage started, UAE Team Emirates revealed the Fernando Gaviria, who won three stages at the 2018 Oro y Paz, would not start due to a respiratory illness.

Escape attempts flew early, but nothing was able to stick, and the peloton approached the first KOM together. Astana Miguel Angel Lopez took top honours there ahead of Movistar's Richard Carapaz and Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles).

After the KOM and starting the second circuit, a group of six riders broke away that included Carapaz, Lopez, Cristian Muñoz (Paisa Pride), Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli) and Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles). The dangerous move immediately drew the attention from the field, and the escapees were quickly back in the fold early during the second lap.

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) proved himself the fastest sprinter in the race again at the first intermediate test, where he beat Team Sky's Egan Bernal and Jhonatan Narvaez. Bernal boosted his GC potential with a two-second time bonus.

Astana set the pace the second time up Alto Nano, setting a pace meant to make the sprinters pay, but a second group sneaked away over the top, where William Munoz (Strogman Bicycles) took maximum points ahead of Fabio Duarte (Medellin) and Brayan Ramirez (Coldeportes Zenu). Also in the group were Jose Castro (GW Shimano) and Marvin Angarita (Colombia).

The new leaders built a gap of 4:20 to the bunch 82km into the stage. The gap grew to five minutes just 8km later as the bunch appeared confident it could pull the escapees back. Angarita took the top bonus at the second sprint, followed by Ramirez and Duarte as the gap held above five minutes.

The third time up Alto Nano dislodged Castro from the group, leaving Munoz, Duarte Ramirez and Angarita off the front. Munoz took top honours again on the climb, followed this time by Duarte and Angarita.

The peloton split in two on the climb, with all of the top GC riders in the front group. Hodeg was in the second group, two minutes behind the bunch and looked to be ceding his leader's jersey.

EF Education First came forward with Team Sky to help power the chase, and soon the leaders' gap was down to a more manageable 2:20. The quartet started the final 41.9km circuit with less than two minutes' advantage on the group.

With 32km remaining, the gap to the leaders had fallen to 1:25. By 20km the advantage was down to just 40 seconds. Their efforts came to an end with roughly 10km to go when the small field containing many of the best climbers in the world began attacking one another on the winding ascent toward Llanogrande.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates3:42:52
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
6Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
7Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
10Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
12Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
13Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
14Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
16Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
17Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
21Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
22Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
23Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
24Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
25Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
26Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
28Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
29Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
30Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
31Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
32Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
33Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
34Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
35Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
36German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
37Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
38Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
39Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
40Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
41Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
42Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
43Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
44Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
45Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
46Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
47Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
48Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
49Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
50Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
51Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
52Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
53Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
54Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
55Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
56Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
57Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
58Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
59Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
60Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
61Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
62Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
63Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:36
64Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
65Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
66Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
67Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
68Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
69Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
70Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
71Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
72Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
73Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
75Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:03:08
76Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
77Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
78Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
79Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
80Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
81Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
82Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
84Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
85Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
86Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
87Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
88Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
89Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
90Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
91Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
92Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
93Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
94Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
95Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
96Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
97Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
98Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
99Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
100Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
101Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
102Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
103Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
104Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
105Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
106Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:04:40
107Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
108Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
109Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
110Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:54
111Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
112Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
114Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
115Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:10:00
116Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
117Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
118Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
119Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
120Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
122Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
124Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
125Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
126Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
127Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:41
128Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
129Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
130Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
132Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
134Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
136Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
137Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
138Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
139Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
140Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
141Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
142Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
143Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
144Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
145Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
146Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
147Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
148Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:35
149Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:16:15
150Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:27
151Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
152Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
153Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
154Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
155Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
156Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo0:22:10
157Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:27:39
158Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3pts
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
3Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia3pts
2Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu2
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia3pts
2William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
3Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates15pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
3Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon10
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky9
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
6Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy6
7Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
8Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
9Juan Arango (Col) Colombia4
10Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
11Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
12Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
13Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
14William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
15Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky1
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
3Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman3pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin2
3Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman3pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin2
3Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3pts
2Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3:42:52
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
3Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
5Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
6Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
7Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
8Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
9Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
11Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
12Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
13Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
14German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
15Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
16Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
17Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
18Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
19Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
20Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
21Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
22Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
24Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:36
25Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
26Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
27Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
28Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
29Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:03:08
30Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
31Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
32Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
33Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
34Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
35Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
37Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
38Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
39Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy0:04:40
40João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:00
41Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
42Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
43Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:41
44Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
45Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
46Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
47Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
48Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
49Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:12:35
50Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:16:15
51Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:27
52Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
53Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
54Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo0:22:10
55Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:27:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manzana Postobon11:08:36
2Team Sky
3Coldeportes Zenu
4Colombia
5Astana Pro Team
6Orgullo Paisa
7Coldeportes Bici Strongma
8Medellin
9Movistar Team
10EF Education First
11Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
12UAE Team Emirates
13EPM
14Ecuador0:01:36
15Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
16Team Illuminate
17GW Shimano0:03:08
18Neri-Sotolli Selle Italia0:06:16
19IAM Excelsior
20Israel Cycling Academy
21Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:52
22Efapel0:09:24
23Betplay Cycling Team
24DQT0:10:00
25Deprisa Team
26Italy0:19:29
27Bardiani-CSF0:22:43
28Aevolo0:30:44

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First7:19:30
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
10Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
11Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
13Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
15Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
16Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
17Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
18Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
19Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
20Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:50
22Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
25Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
26Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
27Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
28Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
29Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:01:00
30Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
31Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
32Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
33Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
34Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
35Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
36Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
37Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:10
38Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
39Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
40Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
41Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
42German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
43Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
44Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
45Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
46Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
47Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
48Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
49Juan Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:20
50Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
51Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
52Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
53Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
54Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
55Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental0:01:30
56Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
57Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
58Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
60Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team0:01:40
61Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
62Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:02:30
63Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
64Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
65Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:40
67Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:50
68Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:00
69Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
70Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
71Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:30
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin0:03:50
73Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM0:04:00
74Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:10
75Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:20
76Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
77Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
78Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
79Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
80Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
81Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
82Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
83Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
84Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:30
85Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
86Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
87Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
88Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
89Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
90Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel0:04:40
91Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
92Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:05:10
93Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
94Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
95Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:05:20
97Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:05:30
98Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
99Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:00
100Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
101Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:06:30
102Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:06:40
103Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:50
104Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:00
105Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:30
106Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:09:00
107Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:09:10
108Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
109Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano0:09:50
111Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:10:00
112Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:10:10
113William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:10:50
114Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:11:00
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:11:10
116Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
117Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
118João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:20
119Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:40
120Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:50
122Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel0:12:10
123Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:12:20
124Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:50
125Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:13:00
127Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
128Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
129Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:10
130Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
131Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team0:13:20
132Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:13:40
133Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
134Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:13:50
135Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano0:14:40
136Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia0:15:10
137Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
138Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:18:30
139Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:18:40
140Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:19:10
141Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:19:20
142Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
143Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:19:50
144Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:20:00
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:20:40
147Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel0:20:50
148Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:00
149Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo0:23:30
150Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:50
151Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:20
152Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
153Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
154Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
155Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:31:30
156Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:35:20
157Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:37:10
158Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:38:10
159Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:43:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates25pts
2Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky12
5Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental12
6Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon10
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team8
8Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy8
9Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
10Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy6
11Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
12Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6
13Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6
14Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
15Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec5
16Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
17Juan Arango (Col) Colombia4
18Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
19Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
20Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky3
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
22Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
23Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
24Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
25William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman6pts
2Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
3Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin4
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
5Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon3
6Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman3
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1
9Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1
10Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First1
11Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu1
12Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia6pts
2Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
4Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
5Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
6Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
7Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu3
8Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky2
9William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman2
10Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky1
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First7:19:30
2Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky0:00:10
3Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
4Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
5Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
6Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
7Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
8Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
9Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:01:00
10Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
11Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
12Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
13Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
14Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
15Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:10
16German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
17Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
18Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:01:20
19Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
20Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
21Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:30
22Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
24Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:02:30
25Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:50
26Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:00
27Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
28Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:03:30
29Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:04:20
30Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:30
31Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
32Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
34Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
35Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:05:10
36Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:05:30
37Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:00
38Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
39Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:07:00
40João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:20
41Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:40
42Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior0:13:00
43Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
44Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
45Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:10
46Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:13:50
47Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:18:30
48Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:19:10
49Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo0:23:30
50Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:50
51Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:26:20
52Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
53Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:31:30
54Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:35:20
55Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:43:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First21:28:41
2Team Sky0:00:10
3Astana Pro Team0:00:22
4UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
5Medellin0:00:40
6Movistar Team0:00:44
7EPM0:00:52
8Coldeportes Bici Strongma0:00:53
9Manzana Postobon0:00:54
10Coldeportes Zenu0:01:03
11Orgullo Paisa0:01:05
12Colombia0:01:13
13Androni-Giocattoli Sidermec0:01:26
14Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:37
15Ecuador0:02:57
16Team Illuminate0:03:00
17GW Shimano0:04:11
18Israel Cycling Academy0:07:21
19Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia0:07:26
20IAM Excelsior0:07:31
21Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:07
22Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:08
23Efapel0:10:55
24Betplay Cycling Team0:11:22
25Deprisa Team0:11:36
26Italy0:20:45
27Bardiani CSF0:23:53
28Aevolo0:32:02

