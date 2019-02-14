Image 1 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 3 in Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Serio Henao (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) steps onto the podium stage after winning stage 3 at Tour Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Chris Froome (Team Sky) at stage 3 Tour of Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) is back in the leader's jersey at Tour of Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE) wins stage 3 in Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Overnight leader Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) loses time on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) is back in the leader's jersey at Tour of Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Movistar and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) during stage 3 at Tour of Colombia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Egan Bernal (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Nairo and Dayer Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) before the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) takes victory on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the blue jersey awarded to each stage winner at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) takes over as the leader of the points competition after his stage win at the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) puts his head down and goes for the win on stage 3 of the Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)

Sebastian Molano captured his first victory for UAE Team Emirates from a small group sprint to win stage 3 at the Tour Colombia 2.1. The Colombian was the fastest of the group that emerged after the last climb, winning the sprint ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Diego Ochoa (Manzana Postobon).

It was a tactical battle over the final climb before the finish in Llanogrande. Riders within a shot of the overall lead pushed the paces to bring back the day's decisive breakaway with in 10km to go.

Attacks came from Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Richard Carapaz, along with Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), all of whom tried to gain small gaps, but all efforts were short-lived as the dwindled peloton raced under the kilometre-to-go banner, setting up for the sprint finish.

Urán finished in the front group and took back the overall lead as the Tour Colombia heads into stage 4.

"It was a beautiful moment, to get my first win with my new team and doing so here in Colombia – it's fantastic," Molano said after taking over as the team's protected sprinter following Fernando Gaviria's illness. "Gaviria unfortunately was not well. I had a big responsibility and I was able to repay the enormous trust given to me by the team.

"I felt great all day, on the climbs my legs were good and I found myself secure in the finishing straight for the sprint. The work of my teammates getting there was perfect all day. I want to thank the team who kept me going throughout the stage."

How it unfolded

The third stage in Colombia took place on a 167.6km loop that took the peloton through Llanogrande por Rionegro, San Antonio de Pereira, La Ceja and Don Diego. The third category Alto el Nano, which featured 195 metres of elevation gain over 3.5km, topped out at 2,355 metres and was a serious obstacle for the sprinters.

The first prize on offer during the stage was the Alto el Nano KOM at 25.3km. Three intermediate sprints at 41.9, 83.3 and 125.7km followed to liven up the day with time bonuses of three seconds, two seconds and one second for the first three to cross the line.

Before the stage started, UAE Team Emirates revealed the Fernando Gaviria, who won three stages at the 2018 Oro y Paz, would not start due to a respiratory illness.

Escape attempts flew early, but nothing was able to stick, and the peloton approached the first KOM together. Astana Miguel Angel Lopez took top honours there ahead of Movistar's Richard Carapaz and Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles).

After the KOM and starting the second circuit, a group of six riders broke away that included Carapaz, Lopez, Cristian Muñoz (Paisa Pride), Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli) and Oscar Quiroz (Strongman Bicycles). The dangerous move immediately drew the attention from the field, and the escapees were quickly back in the fold early during the second lap.

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) proved himself the fastest sprinter in the race again at the first intermediate test, where he beat Team Sky's Egan Bernal and Jhonatan Narvaez. Bernal boosted his GC potential with a two-second time bonus.

Astana set the pace the second time up Alto Nano, setting a pace meant to make the sprinters pay, but a second group sneaked away over the top, where William Munoz (Strogman Bicycles) took maximum points ahead of Fabio Duarte (Medellin) and Brayan Ramirez (Coldeportes Zenu). Also in the group were Jose Castro (GW Shimano) and Marvin Angarita (Colombia).

The new leaders built a gap of 4:20 to the bunch 82km into the stage. The gap grew to five minutes just 8km later as the bunch appeared confident it could pull the escapees back. Angarita took the top bonus at the second sprint, followed by Ramirez and Duarte as the gap held above five minutes.

The third time up Alto Nano dislodged Castro from the group, leaving Munoz, Duarte Ramirez and Angarita off the front. Munoz took top honours again on the climb, followed this time by Duarte and Angarita.

The peloton split in two on the climb, with all of the top GC riders in the front group. Hodeg was in the second group, two minutes behind the bunch and looked to be ceding his leader's jersey.

EF Education First came forward with Team Sky to help power the chase, and soon the leaders' gap was down to a more manageable 2:20. The quartet started the final 41.9km circuit with less than two minutes' advantage on the group.

With 32km remaining, the gap to the leaders had fallen to 1:25. By 20km the advantage was down to just 40 seconds. Their efforts came to an end with roughly 10km to go when the small field containing many of the best climbers in the world began attacking one another on the winding ascent toward Llanogrande.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:42:52 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 11 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 12 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 13 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 14 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 16 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 21 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 22 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 23 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 24 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 25 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 26 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 28 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 29 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 30 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 31 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 32 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 33 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 34 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 35 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 36 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 37 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 38 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 39 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 40 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 41 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 42 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 43 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 44 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 45 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 46 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 48 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 49 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 50 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 51 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 52 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 53 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 54 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 55 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 56 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 57 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 58 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 59 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 61 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 62 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 63 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:36 64 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 65 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 66 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 67 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 68 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 69 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 70 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 71 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 72 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 73 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 74 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 75 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:03:08 76 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 77 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 78 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 79 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 80 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 81 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 82 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 84 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 85 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 86 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 87 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 88 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 89 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 90 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 91 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 92 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 93 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 94 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 95 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 96 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 97 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 98 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 99 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 100 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 101 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 102 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 103 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:04:40 107 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 108 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 109 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 110 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:54 111 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 112 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 114 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:10:00 116 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 117 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 118 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 119 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 120 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 122 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 124 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 125 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 126 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 127 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:41 128 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 129 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 130 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 131 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 132 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 134 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 136 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 137 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 138 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 139 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 140 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 141 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 142 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 143 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 144 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 145 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 147 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 148 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:35 149 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:16:15 150 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:27 151 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 152 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 153 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 154 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 155 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 156 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 0:22:10 157 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:27:39 158 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 pts 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 3 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 2 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 3 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 3 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 9 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 6 7 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 8 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 9 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 4 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 11 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 12 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 13 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 14 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 15 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 1 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 3 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 3 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 2 3 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 3 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 2 3 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 pts 2 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3:42:52 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 5 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 6 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 9 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 11 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 12 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 13 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 15 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 16 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 17 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 18 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 19 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 20 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 22 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:36 25 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 26 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 27 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 29 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:03:08 30 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 31 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 32 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 33 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 34 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 35 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 36 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 37 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 38 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 39 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 0:04:40 40 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:00 41 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 42 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 43 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:41 44 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 45 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 46 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 47 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 48 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 49 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:12:35 50 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:16:15 51 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:27 52 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 53 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 54 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 0:22:10 55 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:27:39

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manzana Postobon 11:08:36 2 Team Sky 3 Coldeportes Zenu 4 Colombia 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Orgullo Paisa 7 Coldeportes Bici Strongma 8 Medellin 9 Movistar Team 10 EF Education First 11 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 UAE Team Emirates 13 EPM 14 Ecuador 0:01:36 15 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 Team Illuminate 17 GW Shimano 0:03:08 18 Neri-Sotolli Selle Italia 0:06:16 19 IAM Excelsior 20 Israel Cycling Academy 21 Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:52 22 Efapel 0:09:24 23 Betplay Cycling Team 24 DQT 0:10:00 25 Deprisa Team 26 Italy 0:19:29 27 Bardiani-CSF 0:22:43 28 Aevolo 0:30:44

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 7:19:30 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 17 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 18 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 19 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 20 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:00:50 22 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 26 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 27 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 28 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 29 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:01:00 30 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 31 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 32 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 33 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 35 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 36 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 37 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:10 38 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 39 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 40 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 41 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 42 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 43 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 44 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 45 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 46 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 47 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 48 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 49 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 50 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 51 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 52 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 53 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 54 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 55 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 0:01:30 56 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 57 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 58 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 60 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 0:01:40 61 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 62 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:02:30 63 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 64 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 65 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:40 67 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:50 68 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:00 69 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 70 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 71 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:30 72 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 0:03:50 73 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 0:04:00 74 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:10 75 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:20 76 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 77 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 78 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 79 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 80 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 81 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 82 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 83 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 84 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:30 85 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 86 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 87 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 88 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 89 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 90 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:04:40 91 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 92 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:05:10 93 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 94 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 95 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:05:20 97 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:05:30 98 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:00 100 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 101 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:06:30 102 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:06:40 103 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:50 104 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:00 105 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:30 106 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:09:00 107 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:09:10 108 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 0:09:50 111 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:10:00 112 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:10 113 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:10:50 114 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:11:00 115 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:11:10 116 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 117 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 118 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:20 119 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:40 120 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:50 122 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 0:12:10 123 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:12:20 124 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:50 125 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:13:00 127 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 128 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 129 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:10 130 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 131 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 0:13:20 132 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:13:40 133 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 134 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:13:50 135 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 0:14:40 136 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 0:15:10 137 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 138 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:18:30 139 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:18:40 140 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:19:10 141 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 0:19:20 142 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 143 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:50 144 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:00 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:20:40 147 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 0:20:50 148 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:00 149 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 0:23:30 150 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:50 151 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:26:20 152 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 153 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 154 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 155 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:31:30 156 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:35:20 157 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:37:10 158 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:38:10 159 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:43:00

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 25 pts 2 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 12 5 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 12 6 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 10 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 8 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 8 9 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 10 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 6 11 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 12 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 13 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 14 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 15 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 16 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 17 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 4 18 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 19 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 20 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 3 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 22 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 23 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 24 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 25 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 26 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 6 pts 2 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 3 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 4 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 3 6 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 3 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 9 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1 10 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 1 11 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 1 12 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 3 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 4 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 5 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 6 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 7 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 3 8 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 2 9 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 2 10 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 1 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 7:19:30 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 0:00:10 3 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 4 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 5 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 6 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 7 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 8 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 9 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:01:00 10 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 11 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 12 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 13 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 15 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:10 16 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 17 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 18 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 0:01:20 19 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 20 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 21 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:30 22 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:02:30 25 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:50 26 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:00 27 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 28 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:03:30 29 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:04:20 30 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:30 31 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 32 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 33 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 34 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 35 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:05:10 36 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:05:30 37 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:00 38 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 39 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:07:00 40 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:11:20 41 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:40 42 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 0:13:00 43 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 44 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 45 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:10 46 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:13:50 47 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:18:30 48 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:19:10 49 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 0:23:30 50 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:50 51 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:26:20 52 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 53 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:31:30 54 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:35:20 55 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:43:00