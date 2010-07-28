Trending

Saur-Sojasun puts them to the sword

Local team opens up with a win

Stage results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Saur - Sojasun0:05:39.67
2BKCP - Powerplus0:00:00.07
3Team Bürgi - Fidi Bc0:00:01.49
4Thüringer Energie Team0:00:01.81
5Allemagne0:00:02.02
6Team Netapp0:00:02.74
7Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:00:03.10
8Price - Custom Bikes0:00:04.62
9A.V.C. Aix En Provence0:00:05.71
10CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbelia0:00:06.07
11Rabobank Continental0:00:06.31
12S.C.O. Dijon0:00:08.01
13Joker Bianchi0:00:08.07
14U.C. Nantes Atlantique0:00:08.60
15Creusot Cyclisme0:00:09.21
16Atlas Personal0:00:09.98
17V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:00:11.58
18US National U23 Team0:00:13.28
19Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:13.73
20U.V. Aube0:00:14.10
21Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:00:16.72
22Continental Team Differdange0:00:17.80
23Alsace0:00:18.05
24C.C. Nogent Sur Oise0:00:19.38
25C.R.4.C. Roanne0:00:19.90
26France Militaire0:00:21.92
27Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:42.79

 

Latest on Cyclingnews