Saur-Sojasun puts them to the sword
Local team opens up with a win
Stage results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:39.67
|2
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:00.07
|3
|Team Bürgi - Fidi Bc
|0:00:01.49
|4
|Thüringer Energie Team
|0:00:01.81
|5
|Allemagne
|0:00:02.02
|6
|Team Netapp
|0:00:02.74
|7
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:00:03.10
|8
|Price - Custom Bikes
|0:00:04.62
|9
|A.V.C. Aix En Provence
|0:00:05.71
|10
|CC Etupes Doubs Pays Montbelia
|0:00:06.07
|11
|Rabobank Continental
|0:00:06.31
|12
|S.C.O. Dijon
|0:00:08.01
|13
|Joker Bianchi
|0:00:08.07
|14
|U.C. Nantes Atlantique
|0:00:08.60
|15
|Creusot Cyclisme
|0:00:09.21
|16
|Atlas Personal
|0:00:09.98
|17
|V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:00:11.58
|18
|US National U23 Team
|0:00:13.28
|19
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:13.73
|20
|U.V. Aube
|0:00:14.10
|21
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:00:16.72
|22
|Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:17.80
|23
|Alsace
|0:00:18.05
|24
|C.C. Nogent Sur Oise
|0:00:19.38
|25
|C.R.4.C. Roanne
|0:00:19.90
|26
|France Militaire
|0:00:21.92
|27
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:42.79
