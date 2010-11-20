Trending

Sickmüller speeds to TOI TOI Kolín win

Two Germans on podium with Pfingsten third behind Kyzivát

Image 1 of 10

The start of the race in Kolin

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 2 of 10

Vladimír Kyzivát takes a bow in second place

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 3 of 10

Johannes Sickmüller (Stevens) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 4 of 10

Czech mountain bike star Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 5 of 10

Christoph Pfingsten on the way to third place

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 6 of 10

Vladimír Kyzivát looking powerful on the run.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 7 of 10

Michael Boroš chasing.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 8 of 10

Johannes Sickmüller on his way to the win in the Czech Republic.

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 9 of 10

Ondrej Bambula and Vladimír Kyzivát in the lead

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)
Image 10 of 10

The podium at the TOI TOI Cup Kolin

(Image credit: Martin Bali-Jenčík, Cyklokros.cz)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:59:30
2Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:00:19
3Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:37
4Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)0:00:48
5Radek Polnicky (Cze)0:00:51
6David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:01:05
7Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:01:13
8Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín0:01:24
9Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
10Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor0:01:34
11Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
12Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N0:01:58
13Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín0:02:06
14Tomáš Podrazil (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy0:02:29
15Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:02:49
16Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica0:03:09
17Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:03:22
18Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:03:56
19Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:04:02
20Michal Šimerle (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N0:04:20
21Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team0:04:28
22Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:04:46
23Josef Soukup (Cze)0:05:39
24Michal Malík (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N0:05:47
25Lukas Sablik (Cze)0:06:11
26Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb0:06:36
27Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl0:06:40
28Karel Nepraš (Cze) Ack Stará Ves N. Ondrejnicí0:07:34
29Tomáš Barták (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
30Viktor Klos (Cze) S.K. Jirí Team Ostrava
31David Kramár (Cze)
32Josef Suchý (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
33Pavel Jelínek (Cze)
34Václav Svatoš (Cze) Tj Sokol Holé Vrchy
35Jan Kec (Cze) SP Kolo
36Tomáš Holický (Cze) RBB Invest Jindr. Hradec
37Marek Farkas (Cze)

