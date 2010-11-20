Sickmüller speeds to TOI TOI Kolín win
Two Germans on podium with Pfingsten third behind Kyzivát
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:59:30
|2
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|0:00:19
|3
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:37
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|0:00:48
|5
|Radek Polnicky (Cze)
|0:00:51
|6
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:01:05
|7
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:01:13
|8
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|0:01:24
|9
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior Mtb Team
|10
|Ivo Plevák (Cze) Max Cursor
|0:01:34
|11
|Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|12
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|0:01:58
|13
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|0:02:06
|14
|Tomáš Podrazil (Cze) TJ Sokol Holé Vrchy
|0:02:29
|15
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:02:49
|16
|Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica
|0:03:09
|17
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:03:22
|18
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:03:56
|19
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:04:02
|20
|Michal Šimerle (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|0:04:20
|21
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|22
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:04:46
|23
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|0:05:39
|24
|Michal Malík (Cze) KC Kooperativa Sg Jablonec N.N
|0:05:47
|25
|Lukas Sablik (Cze)
|0:06:11
|26
|Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|0:06:36
|27
|Roland Mörx (Aut) Arbö Radsport Kiesl
|0:06:40
|28
|Karel Nepraš (Cze) Ack Stará Ves N. Ondrejnicí
|0:07:34
|29
|Tomáš Barták (Cze) Scott Cycling Team Kolín
|30
|Viktor Klos (Cze) S.K. Jirí Team Ostrava
|31
|David Kramár (Cze)
|32
|Josef Suchý (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb
|33
|Pavel Jelínek (Cze)
|34
|Václav Svatoš (Cze) Tj Sokol Holé Vrchy
|35
|Jan Kec (Cze) SP Kolo
|36
|Tomáš Holický (Cze) RBB Invest Jindr. Hradec
|37
|Marek Farkas (Cze)
