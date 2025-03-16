Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - Star-studded peloton set for explosive racing action

A new start in Luino leads to Cittiglio for six finish circuits and 152km at Women's WorldTour race

120km to go

QoM (Masciago Primo)

Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins the first QoM sprint on the Masciago Primo. There is a mountains competition today and the cyclocross world champion has put herself in with a chance of taking it with that early win.

Onto the climb of Masciago Primo goes the race with 125km of racing to go. 

The peloton is currently being led by Visma-Lease a Bike, Fenix-Deceuninck, FDJ-Suez and Picnic-PostNL for their leaders as the race is still all together. 

20km in and the peloton is all together as the race nears the only limb that isn't on the circuit today, the 6.1km long Masciago Primo which has a gentle average of 3.9% in gradient. 

140km to go

The peloton is going at a fairly brisk pace at the start of the day with the average speed just under 40kph. 

For now, the peloton is all together with no early moves. 

152km to go

Neutral start

Visma-Lease a Bike lineup with a superb squad which includes the rider with the join most victories at this race (four), Marianne Vos. The three-time road world champion comes to this race to open her 2025 season after a return to cyclocross racing in the winter. 

The riders have completed sign on and are getting ready for the neutral start in Luino.

The lineup is truly amazing with almost every big star name on the starlist aside from the pure sprinters as well as world champion Lotte Kopecky, Tour de France champion Kasia Niewiadoma, Lorena Wiebes and Marlen Reusser. 

Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025

