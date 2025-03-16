Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - Star-studded peloton set for explosive racing action
A new start in Luino leads to Cittiglio for six finish circuits and 152km at Women's WorldTour race
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 route
Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio winners 1974-2024
Race situation
The peloton is all together.
120km to go
The race is still ticking along at a good pace with the race now just 14km for the first passage of the finish line. The first of seven.
QoM (Masciago Primo)
1. Fem van Empel (NED) Visma-Lease a Bike 5pts
2. Yara Kastelijn (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck 3pts
3. Brodie Chapman (AUS) UAE Team ADQ 1pt
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins the first QoM sprint on the Masciago Primo. There is a mountains competition today and the cyclocross world champion has put herself in with a chance of taking it with that early win.
Onto the climb of Masciago Primo goes the race with 125km of racing to go.
The peloton is currently being led by Visma-Lease a Bike, Fenix-Deceuninck, FDJ-Suez and Picnic-PostNL for their leaders as the race is still all together.
20km in and the peloton is all together as the race nears the only limb that isn't on the circuit today, the 6.1km long Masciago Primo which has a gentle average of 3.9% in gradient.
140km to go
Everything is still all together.
The peloton is going at a fairly brisk pace at the start of the day with the average speed just under 40kph.
For now, the peloton is all together with no early moves.
152km to go
The official start is given and the racing begins for the 51st Trofeo Alfredo Binda!
Neutral start
The riders have begun the neutralised start.
Visma-Lease a Bike lineup with a superb squad which includes the rider with the join most victories at this race (four), Marianne Vos. The three-time road world champion comes to this race to open her 2025 season after a return to cyclocross racing in the winter.
Alongside Vos is Pauline Ferrand-Prevot who comes in off the back of an impressive Strade Bianche podium as well as cyclocross world champion, Fem van Empel as three young talents of Marion Bunel, Maud Oudeman and Rosita Reijnhout.
The riders have completed sign on and are getting ready for the neutral start in Luino.
The lineup is truly amazing with almost every big star name on the starlist aside from the pure sprinters as well as world champion Lotte Kopecky, Tour de France champion Kasia Niewiadoma, Lorena Wiebes and Marlen Reusser.
Hello and welcome to CyclingNews' live report of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025
Petr Vakoč, Alex Howes, Peta Mullens, Amity Rockwell among 138 wildcard contenders aiming for 6 spots in Life Time Grand Prix
