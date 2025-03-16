Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - Star-studded peloton set for explosive racing action

Refresh

120km to go The race is still ticking along at a good pace with the race now just 14km for the first passage of the finish line. The first of seven.

QoM (Masciago Primo) 1. Fem van Empel (NED) Visma-Lease a Bike 5pts

2. Yara Kastelijn (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck 3pts

3. Brodie Chapman (AUS) UAE Team ADQ 1pt

Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins the first QoM sprint on the Masciago Primo. There is a mountains competition today and the cyclocross world champion has put herself in with a chance of taking it with that early win.

Onto the climb of Masciago Primo goes the race with 125km of racing to go.

The peloton is currently being led by Visma-Lease a Bike, Fenix-Deceuninck, FDJ-Suez and Picnic-PostNL for their leaders as the race is still all together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

20km in and the peloton is all together as the race nears the only limb that isn't on the circuit today, the 6.1km long Masciago Primo which has a gentle average of 3.9% in gradient.

140km to go Everything is still all together.

The peloton is going at a fairly brisk pace at the start of the day with the average speed just under 40kph. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, the peloton is all together with no early moves.

152km to go The official start is given and the racing begins for the 51st Trofeo Alfredo Binda!

Neutral start The riders have begun the neutralised start. #TrofeoBinda The state#UAETeamADQ #UnitedToBeStronger #WeRideToInspire #BeyondLimits pic.twitter.com/b28g5MGQdYMarch 16, 2025

Visma-Lease a Bike lineup with a superb squad which includes the rider with the join most victories at this race (four), Marianne Vos. The three-time road world champion comes to this race to open her 2025 season after a return to cyclocross racing in the winter. Alongside Vos is Pauline Ferrand-Prevot who comes in off the back of an impressive Strade Bianche podium as well as cyclocross world champion, Fem van Empel as three young talents of Marion Bunel, Maud Oudeman and Rosita Reijnhout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have completed sign on and are getting ready for the neutral start in Luino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lineup is truly amazing with almost every big star name on the starlist aside from the pure sprinters as well as world champion Lotte Kopecky, Tour de France champion Kasia Niewiadoma, Lorena Wiebes and Marlen Reusser.