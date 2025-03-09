Mathieu van der Poel looks to find best form in Tirreno-Adriatico before another showdown with Classics rivals

By
published

'I've done enough training. I need to race for my objectives that are coming up' - Alpecin-Deceuninck leader says

Mathieu Van der Poel during the top riders press conference of the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico
Mathieu van der Poel is racing Tirreno-Adriatico to top off his Spring Classics form (Image credit: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/Shutterstock)

Mathieu van der Poel's season steps up a level at Tirreno-Adriatico as he looks for 'the extra few percent' that will allow him to fight for the Spring Classics and take on Tadej Pogačar.

Pogačar has opted not to ride Tirreno-Adriatico and will only race again at Milan-San Remo as part of his seven-week Classics campaign. Wout Van Aert will not even ride La Classicissima, opting to train at altitude for three weeks in March to peak for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
British Thomas Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men elite &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race, 213km from and to Siena, Italy on Saturday 08 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

'It's a big positive step forward' - Tom Pidcock fatigued but proud after Strade Bianche battle with Tadej Pogačar
A visibly wounded Tadej Pogačar at the finish of Strade Bianche in Siena

'A bad crash could jeopardize the Tour de France' - UAE Team Emirates want Tadej Pogačar to skip Paris-Roubaix after Strade Bianche crash
British Thomas Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men elite &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race, 213km from and to Siena, Italy on Saturday 08 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

'It's a big positive step forward' - Tom Pidcock fatigued but proud after Strade Bianche battle with Tadej Pogačar
See more latest
Most Popular
British Thomas Pidcock of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men elite &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race, 213km from and to Siena, Italy on Saturday 08 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
'It's a big positive step forward' - Tom Pidcock fatigued but proud after Strade Bianche battle with Tadej Pogačar
A visibly wounded Tadej Pogačar at the finish of Strade Bianche in Siena
'A bad crash could jeopardize the Tour de France' - UAE Team Emirates want Tadej Pogačar to skip Paris-Roubaix after Strade Bianche crash
Gianmarco Garofoli and Tadej Pogačar were two of the riders able to finish despite crashing heavily
Crash-filled edition of Strade Bianche takes toll on peloton - Poole, Dewulf fracture collarbones, others finish with bloodied faces
UAE Team Emirates-XRG pairing Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso headline the 2025 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for Race of the Two Seas
Team UAE&#039;s Slovenain rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) men&#039;s cycling race between Siena and Siena in Tuscany on March 8, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I'm a lucky guy, it's my new nickname' - Tadej Pogačar survives crash to celebrate third Strade Bianche success
SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 LR Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team EmiratesXRG Lewis Askey of The United Kingdom and Team Groupama FDJ and Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q365 Pro Cycling Team compete in the breakaway while fans cheer during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'It was a lot closer, but not close enough' - Tom Pidcock challenges Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche
SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime competes in the breakaway during the 11st Strade Bianche 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
'I need to find a way to beat her' - Van der Breggen relishing challenge of facing Vollering after surprising herself at Strade Bianche
First placed Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US cyclist Matteo Jorgenson poses with the trophy on the podium after winning the 82nd edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for Race to the Sun
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured after a crash during the men elite &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; one day cycling race, 213km from and to Siena, Italy on Saturday 08 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogačar slides out at high speed but bounces back during Strade Bianche
MCLAREN VALE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 25 Sergio Higuita of Colombia and XDS Astana Team prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 5 a 1457km stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill 371m UCIWT on January 25 2025 in McLaren Vale Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sergio Higuita sustains forearm fractures in training crash