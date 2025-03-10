Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1 individual time trial start times

By
published

The Italian stage race opens with a race against the clock where the GC favourites will show their hands

MALHAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 5 a 196 individual time trial stage from Salir to Malhao 477m on February 23 2025 in Malhao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) pictured at the Volta ao Algarve enters today's opening stage as a favourite (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico kicks off today with a pan-flat 11.5km time trial in Lido di Camaiore to set the early GC positions and award the first blue leader’s jersey of the race.

Taking place alongside the coast of the Ligurian sea, Monday’s TT is completely flat and mostly straight, comprising just two turns – a right turn soon after the start, and then the 180-degree bend to send riders back towards the finish. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 time trial start times
NumberRiderTeamStart time (CET)
161Christopher HamiltonPicnic PostNL12:45:00
173Giovanni LonardiPolti Visit Malta12:46:00
67Clément RussoGroupama-FDJ12:47:00
133Jonas KochRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe12:48:00
182Olav KooijVisma-Lease a Bike12:49:00
105Toms SkujinsLidl-Trek12:50:00
123Gianluca BrambillaQ36.5 Pro Cycling12:51:00
34Valentin FerronCofidis12:52:00
221Manuele TarozziVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè12:53:00
86Louis BarréIntermarché-Wanty12:54:00
41Johannes Staune-MittetDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale12:55:00
206Domen NovakUAE Team Emirates-XRG12:56:00
14Cristian Rodriguez MartinArkéa-B&B Hotels12:57:00
147Pepijn ReinderinkSoudal-QuickStep12:58:00
55Rui CostaEF Education-EasyPost12:59:00
156Elmar ReindersJayco AlUla13:00:00
192Alexander KriegerTudor Pro Cycling13:01:00
214Anders Halland JohannessenUno-X Mobility13:02:00
92Pascal AckermannIsrael-Premier Tech13:03:00
6Johan Price-PejtersenAlpecin-Deceuninck13:04:00
233Lorenzo FortunatoXDS-Astana13:05:00
74Michal KwiatkowskiIneos Grenadiers13:06:00
25Fran MiholjevicBahrain Victorious13:07:00
115Einer Augusto RubioMovistar13:08:00
166Casper Van UdenPicnic PostNL13:09:00
175Francisco Muñoz LlanaPolti Visit Malta13:10:00
66Paul PenhoetGroupama-FDJ13:11:00
136Anton PalzerRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe13:12:00
184Daniel MclayVisma-Lease a Bike13:13:00
101Giulio CicconeLidl-Trek13:14:00
126Mark DonovanQ36.5 Pro Cycling13:15:00
36Paul OurselinCofidis13:16:00
224Filippo FiorelliVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè13:17:00
85Tom PaquotIntermarché-Wanty13:18:00
42Sam BennettDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale13:19:00
205Rafal MajkaUAE Team Emirates-XRG13:20:00
15Kevin VauquelinArkéa-B&B Hotels13:21:00
144Paul MagnierSoudal-QuickStep13:22:00
56James ShawEF Education-EasyPost13:23:00
157Jasha SutterlinJayco AlUla13:24:00
197Maikel ZijlaardTudor Pro Cycling13:25:00
217Søren WærenskjoldUno-X Mobility13:26:00
96Nadav RaisbergIsrael-Premier Tech13:27:00
2Samuel GazeAlpecin-Deceuninck13:28:00
234Florian Samuel KajaminiXDS-Astana13:29:00
77Connor SwiftIneos Grenadiers13:30:00
23Damiano CarusoBahrain Victorious13:31:00
114Davide FormoloMovistar13:32:00
165Niklas MarklPicnic PostNL13:33:00
176Andrea PietrobonPolti Visit Malta13:34:00
62Lorenzo GermaniGroupama-FDJ13:35:00
135Gianni MosconRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe13:36:00
183Steven KruijswijkVisma-Lease a Bike13:37:00
104Jonathan MilanLidl-Trek13:38:00
124David De La Cruz MelgarejoQ36.5 Pro Cycling13:39:00
35Jan MaasCofidis13:40:00
226Matteo ScalcoVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè13:41:00
81Kamiel BonneuIntermarché-Wanty13:42:00
45Tord GudmestadDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale13:43:00
202Rui Filipe Alves OliveiraUAE Team Emirates-XRG13:44:00
12Anthony DelaplaceArkéa-B&B Hotels13:45:00
146Phillip Casper PedersenSoudal-QuickStep13:46:00
51Richard CarapazEF Education-EasyPost13:47:00
152Edward DunbarJayco AlUla13:48:00
191Marc HirschiTudor Pro Cycling13:49:00
215Tobias Halland JohannessenUno-X Mobility13:50:00
95Hugo HouleIsrael-Premier Tech13:51:00
3Robbe GhysAlpecin-Deceuninck13:52:00
237Simone VelascoXDS-Astana13:53:00
75Salvatore PuccioIneos Grenadiers13:54:00
22Pello Bilbao Lopez de ArmentiaBahrain Victorious13:55:00
113Orluis Alberto Aular SanabriaMovistar13:56:00
163Gijs LeemreizePicnic PostNL13:57:00
172Davide BaisPolti Visit Malta13:58:00
65Quentin PacherGroupama-FDJ13:59:00
134Filip MaciejukRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe14:00:00
181Simon YatesVisma-Lease a Bike14:01:00
106Jasper StuyvenLidl-Trek14:02:00
122Xabier Mikel Azparren IrurzunQ36.5 Pro Cycling14:03:00
33Bryan CoquardCofidis14:04:00
227Enrico ZanoncelloVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè14:05:00
84Kevin ColleoniIntermarché-Wanty14:06:00
43Dries De BondtDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:07:00
204Felix GrossschartnerUAE Team Emirates-XRG14:08:00
11Amaury CapiotArkéa-B&B Hotels14:09:00
145Valentin Paret PeintreSoudal-QuickStep14:10:00
54Jhoan Esteban Chaves RubioEF Education-EasyPost14:11:00
151Filippo ZanaJayco AlUla14:12:00
193Rick PluimersTudor Pro Cycling14:13:00
212Fredrik DversnesUno-X Mobility14:14:00
94Jakob FuglsangIsrael-Premier Tech14:15:00
4Gal GlivarAlpecin-Deceuninck14:16:00
235Wouter PoelsXDS-Astana14:17:00
73Lucas Wade HamiltonIneos Grenadiers14:18:00
21Antonio TiberiBahrain Victorious14:19:00
117Natnael TesfazionMovistar14:20:00
167Bram WeltenPicnic PostNL14:21:00
174Mirco MaestriPolti Visit Malta14:22:00
64Valentin MadouasGroupama-FDJ14:23:00
137Tim van DijkeRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe14:24:00
185Cian UijtdebroeksVisma-Lease a Bike14:25:00
103Amanuel GhebreigzabhierLidl-Trek14:26:00
127Nicolas ZurkowskyQ36.5 Pro Cycling14:27:00
32Alex Aranburu DevaCofidis14:28:00
222Lorenzo ConfortiVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè14:29:00
83Francesco BusattoIntermarché-Wanty14:30:00
47Andrea VendrameDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:31:00
203Isaac Del Toro RomeroUAE Team Emirates-XRG14:32:00
16Clement VenturiniArkéa-B&B Hotels14:33:00
143Josef CernySoudal-QuickStep14:34:00
52Ben HealyEF Education-EasyPost14:35:00
153Patrick GamperJayco AlUla14:36:00
195Larry WarbasseTudor Pro Cycling14:37:00
213Ådne HolterUno-X Mobility14:38:00
97Jake StewartIsrael-Premier Tech14:39:00
5Xandro MeurisseAlpecin-Deceuninck14:40:00
236Davide ToneattiXDS-Astana14:41:00
76Brandon Smith Rivera VargasIneos Grenadiers14:42:00
27Robert StannardBahrain Victorious14:43:00
116Pelayo Sanchez MayoMovistar14:44:00
162Bjoern KoerdtPicnic PostNL14:45:00
177Alessandro TonelliPolti Visit Malta14:46:00
61David GauduGroupama-FDJ14:47:00
132Roger Adria OliverasRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe14:48:00
186Attila ValterVisma-Lease a Bike14:49:00
107Edward TheunsLidl-Trek14:50:00
121Thomas PidcockQ36.5 Pro Cycling14:51:00
31Jon IzaguirreCofidis14:52:00
223Luca CoviliVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè14:53:00
82Vito BraetIntermarché-Wanty14:54:00
44Dorian GodonDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale14:55:00
207Adam YatesUAE Team Emirates-XRG14:56:00
13Mathis Le BerreArkéa-B&B Hotels14:57:00
141Mikel LandaSoudal-QuickStep14:58:00
53Samuele BattistellaEF Education-EasyPost14:59:00
154Dylan GroenewegenJayco AlUla15:00:00
196Hannes WilkschTudor Pro Cycling15:01:00
211Magnus Cort Uno-X Mobility15:02:00
93Marco FrigoIsrael-Premier Tech15:03:00
7Gianni VermeerschAlpecin-Deceuninck15:04:00
232Nicola ConciXDS-Astana15:05:00
72Laurens De PlusIneos Grenadiers15:06:00
26Andrea PasqualonBahrain Victorious15:07:00
112Jorge ArcasMovistar15:08:00
164Enzo LeijnsePicnic PostNL15:09:00
171Davide PiganzoliPolti Visit Malta15:10:00
63Romain GregoireGroupama-FDJ15:11:00
131Jai HindleyRed Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe15:12:00
187Dylan van BaarleVisma-Lease a Bike15:13:00
102Simone ConsonniLidl-Trek15:14:00
125Damien HowsonQ36.5 Pro Cycling15:15:00
37Benjamin ThomasCofidis15:16:00
225Alessandro PinarelloVF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè15:17:00
87Jonas RutschIntermarché-Wanty15:18:00
46Nicolas ProdhommeDecathlon AG2R La Mondiale15:19:00
201Juan Ayuso UAE Team Emirates-XRG15:20:00
17Alessandro VerreArkéa-B&B Hotels15:21:00
142Mattia CattaneoSoudal-QuickStep15:22:00
57Michael ValgrenEF Education-EasyPost15:23:00
155Luka MezgecJayco AlUla15:24:00
194Florian StorkTudor Pro Cycling15:25:00
216William Blume LevyUno-X Mobility15:26:00
91Derek GeeIsrael-Premier Tech15:27:00
1Mathieu van der PoelAlpecin-Deceuninck15:28:00
231Alberto BettiolXDS-Astana15:29:00
71Filippo GannaIneos Grenadiers15:30:00
24Afonso EulálioBahrain Victorious15:31:00
111Nairo Quintana RojasMovistar15:32:00
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

