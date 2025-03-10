Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1 individual time trial start times
The Italian stage race opens with a race against the clock where the GC favourites will show their hands
The 2025 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico kicks off today with a pan-flat 11.5km time trial in Lido di Camaiore to set the early GC positions and award the first blue leader’s jersey of the race.
Taking place alongside the coast of the Ligurian sea, Monday’s TT is completely flat and mostly straight, comprising just two turns – a right turn soon after the start, and then the 180-degree bend to send riders back towards the finish.
It’s the same roads that were used for the opening TT in 2024 – won by Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – just with a slightly tweaked route.
Ayuso will be a strong favourite to win this stage again, as he seeks to start his GC bid with a bang, but once again he’s up against TT specialist Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). The pair were separated by only a second on this course last year, and Ganna will be hungry for a win after his Volta ao Algarve victory last month was struck off.
These two look almost certain to be the riders contending for the win, but around them will be plenty of names hoping to stay close to the lead and not concede too much time to GC favourite Ayuso on stage 1.
The Spaniard’s teammate Adam Yates will hope to perform well to hold onto his position as co-leader, while his brother Simon is making his debut for Visma-Lease a Bike here, and Monday will be a chance to show how he is gelling with new TT equipment, not always his strongest discipline.
GC riders Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Red Bull Hansgrohe) will look to conserve time, whilst opportunists such as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) will try to stay as close to the lead as possible, hoping a stage win in the next couple of days could put them into the leader’s jersey.
Though the course is straightforward, the weather might not be, with wind warnings in place and rain to come this afternoon, though forecast to clear up later on which could favour the riders who are further down the start order.
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Start time (CET)
|161
|Christopher Hamilton
|Picnic PostNL
|12:45:00
|173
|Giovanni Lonardi
|Polti Visit Malta
|12:46:00
|67
|Clément Russo
|Groupama-FDJ
|12:47:00
|133
|Jonas Koch
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:48:00
|182
|Olav Kooij
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|12:49:00
|105
|Toms Skujins
|Lidl-Trek
|12:50:00
|123
|Gianluca Brambilla
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|12:51:00
|34
|Valentin Ferron
|Cofidis
|12:52:00
|221
|Manuele Tarozzi
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|12:53:00
|86
|Louis Barré
|Intermarché-Wanty
|12:54:00
|41
|Johannes Staune-Mittet
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|12:55:00
|206
|Domen Novak
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|12:56:00
|14
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|12:57:00
|147
|Pepijn Reinderink
|Soudal-QuickStep
|12:58:00
|55
|Rui Costa
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:59:00
|156
|Elmar Reinders
|Jayco AlUla
|13:00:00
|192
|Alexander Krieger
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:01:00
|214
|Anders Halland Johannessen
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:02:00
|92
|Pascal Ackermann
|Israel-Premier Tech
|13:03:00
|6
|Johan Price-Pejtersen
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:04:00
|233
|Lorenzo Fortunato
|XDS-Astana
|13:05:00
|74
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13:06:00
|25
|Fran Miholjevic
|Bahrain Victorious
|13:07:00
|115
|Einer Augusto Rubio
|Movistar
|13:08:00
|166
|Casper Van Uden
|Picnic PostNL
|13:09:00
|175
|Francisco Muñoz Llana
|Polti Visit Malta
|13:10:00
|66
|Paul Penhoet
|Groupama-FDJ
|13:11:00
|136
|Anton Palzer
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:12:00
|184
|Daniel Mclay
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:13:00
|101
|Giulio Ciccone
|Lidl-Trek
|13:14:00
|126
|Mark Donovan
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|13:15:00
|36
|Paul Ourselin
|Cofidis
|13:16:00
|224
|Filippo Fiorelli
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|13:17:00
|85
|Tom Paquot
|Intermarché-Wanty
|13:18:00
|42
|Sam Bennett
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|13:19:00
|205
|Rafal Majka
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|13:20:00
|15
|Kevin Vauquelin
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:21:00
|144
|Paul Magnier
|Soudal-QuickStep
|13:22:00
|56
|James Shaw
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:23:00
|157
|Jasha Sutterlin
|Jayco AlUla
|13:24:00
|197
|Maikel Zijlaard
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:25:00
|217
|Søren Wærenskjold
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:26:00
|96
|Nadav Raisberg
|Israel-Premier Tech
|13:27:00
|2
|Samuel Gaze
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:28:00
|234
|Florian Samuel Kajamini
|XDS-Astana
|13:29:00
|77
|Connor Swift
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13:30:00
|23
|Damiano Caruso
|Bahrain Victorious
|13:31:00
|114
|Davide Formolo
|Movistar
|13:32:00
|165
|Niklas Markl
|Picnic PostNL
|13:33:00
|176
|Andrea Pietrobon
|Polti Visit Malta
|13:34:00
|62
|Lorenzo Germani
|Groupama-FDJ
|13:35:00
|135
|Gianni Moscon
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:36:00
|183
|Steven Kruijswijk
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:37:00
|104
|Jonathan Milan
|Lidl-Trek
|13:38:00
|124
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|13:39:00
|35
|Jan Maas
|Cofidis
|13:40:00
|226
|Matteo Scalco
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|13:41:00
|81
|Kamiel Bonneu
|Intermarché-Wanty
|13:42:00
|45
|Tord Gudmestad
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|13:43:00
|202
|Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|13:44:00
|12
|Anthony Delaplace
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:45:00
|146
|Phillip Casper Pedersen
|Soudal-QuickStep
|13:46:00
|51
|Richard Carapaz
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:47:00
|152
|Edward Dunbar
|Jayco AlUla
|13:48:00
|191
|Marc Hirschi
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|13:49:00
|215
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|Uno-X Mobility
|13:50:00
|95
|Hugo Houle
|Israel-Premier Tech
|13:51:00
|3
|Robbe Ghys
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|13:52:00
|237
|Simone Velasco
|XDS-Astana
|13:53:00
|75
|Salvatore Puccio
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13:54:00
|22
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia
|Bahrain Victorious
|13:55:00
|113
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria
|Movistar
|13:56:00
|163
|Gijs Leemreize
|Picnic PostNL
|13:57:00
|172
|Davide Bais
|Polti Visit Malta
|13:58:00
|65
|Quentin Pacher
|Groupama-FDJ
|13:59:00
|134
|Filip Maciejuk
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:00:00
|181
|Simon Yates
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:01:00
|106
|Jasper Stuyven
|Lidl-Trek
|14:02:00
|122
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|14:03:00
|33
|Bryan Coquard
|Cofidis
|14:04:00
|227
|Enrico Zanoncello
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:05:00
|84
|Kevin Colleoni
|Intermarché-Wanty
|14:06:00
|43
|Dries De Bondt
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:07:00
|204
|Felix Grossschartner
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|14:08:00
|11
|Amaury Capiot
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:09:00
|145
|Valentin Paret Peintre
|Soudal-QuickStep
|14:10:00
|54
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:11:00
|151
|Filippo Zana
|Jayco AlUla
|14:12:00
|193
|Rick Pluimers
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:13:00
|212
|Fredrik Dversnes
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:14:00
|94
|Jakob Fuglsang
|Israel-Premier Tech
|14:15:00
|4
|Gal Glivar
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:16:00
|235
|Wouter Poels
|XDS-Astana
|14:17:00
|73
|Lucas Wade Hamilton
|Ineos Grenadiers
|14:18:00
|21
|Antonio Tiberi
|Bahrain Victorious
|14:19:00
|117
|Natnael Tesfazion
|Movistar
|14:20:00
|167
|Bram Welten
|Picnic PostNL
|14:21:00
|174
|Mirco Maestri
|Polti Visit Malta
|14:22:00
|64
|Valentin Madouas
|Groupama-FDJ
|14:23:00
|137
|Tim van Dijke
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:24:00
|185
|Cian Uijtdebroeks
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:25:00
|103
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
|Lidl-Trek
|14:26:00
|127
|Nicolas Zurkowsky
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|14:27:00
|32
|Alex Aranburu Deva
|Cofidis
|14:28:00
|222
|Lorenzo Conforti
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:29:00
|83
|Francesco Busatto
|Intermarché-Wanty
|14:30:00
|47
|Andrea Vendrame
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:31:00
|203
|Isaac Del Toro Romero
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|14:32:00
|16
|Clement Venturini
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:33:00
|143
|Josef Cerny
|Soudal-QuickStep
|14:34:00
|52
|Ben Healy
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:35:00
|153
|Patrick Gamper
|Jayco AlUla
|14:36:00
|195
|Larry Warbasse
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:37:00
|213
|Ådne Holter
|Uno-X Mobility
|14:38:00
|97
|Jake Stewart
|Israel-Premier Tech
|14:39:00
|5
|Xandro Meurisse
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:40:00
|236
|Davide Toneatti
|XDS-Astana
|14:41:00
|76
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas
|Ineos Grenadiers
|14:42:00
|27
|Robert Stannard
|Bahrain Victorious
|14:43:00
|116
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo
|Movistar
|14:44:00
|162
|Bjoern Koerdt
|Picnic PostNL
|14:45:00
|177
|Alessandro Tonelli
|Polti Visit Malta
|14:46:00
|61
|David Gaudu
|Groupama-FDJ
|14:47:00
|132
|Roger Adria Oliveras
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:48:00
|186
|Attila Valter
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:49:00
|107
|Edward Theuns
|Lidl-Trek
|14:50:00
|121
|Thomas Pidcock
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|14:51:00
|31
|Jon Izaguirre
|Cofidis
|14:52:00
|223
|Luca Covili
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:53:00
|82
|Vito Braet
|Intermarché-Wanty
|14:54:00
|44
|Dorian Godon
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|14:55:00
|207
|Adam Yates
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|14:56:00
|13
|Mathis Le Berre
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:57:00
|141
|Mikel Landa
|Soudal-QuickStep
|14:58:00
|53
|Samuele Battistella
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:59:00
|154
|Dylan Groenewegen
|Jayco AlUla
|15:00:00
|196
|Hannes Wilksch
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|15:01:00
|211
|Magnus Cort
|Uno-X Mobility
|15:02:00
|93
|Marco Frigo
|Israel-Premier Tech
|15:03:00
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:04:00
|232
|Nicola Conci
|XDS-Astana
|15:05:00
|72
|Laurens De Plus
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:06:00
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:07:00
|112
|Jorge Arcas
|Movistar
|15:08:00
|164
|Enzo Leijnse
|Picnic PostNL
|15:09:00
|171
|Davide Piganzoli
|Polti Visit Malta
|15:10:00
|63
|Romain Gregoire
|Groupama-FDJ
|15:11:00
|131
|Jai Hindley
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:12:00
|187
|Dylan van Baarle
|Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:13:00
|102
|Simone Consonni
|Lidl-Trek
|15:14:00
|125
|Damien Howson
|Q36.5 Pro Cycling
|15:15:00
|37
|Benjamin Thomas
|Cofidis
|15:16:00
|225
|Alessandro Pinarello
|VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:17:00
|87
|Jonas Rutsch
|Intermarché-Wanty
|15:18:00
|46
|Nicolas Prodhomme
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
|15:19:00
|201
|Juan Ayuso
|UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|15:20:00
|17
|Alessandro Verre
|Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:21:00
|142
|Mattia Cattaneo
|Soudal-QuickStep
|15:22:00
|57
|Michael Valgren
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:23:00
|155
|Luka Mezgec
|Jayco AlUla
|15:24:00
|194
|Florian Stork
|Tudor Pro Cycling
|15:25:00
|216
|William Blume Levy
|Uno-X Mobility
|15:26:00
|91
|Derek Gee
|Israel-Premier Tech
|15:27:00
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:28:00
|231
|Alberto Bettiol
|XDS-Astana
|15:29:00
|71
|Filippo Ganna
|Ineos Grenadiers
|15:30:00
|24
|Afonso Eulálio
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:31:00
|111
|Nairo Quintana Rojas
|Movistar
|15:32:00
Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
