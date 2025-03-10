Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 stage 1 individual time trial start times

The 2025 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico kicks off today with a pan-flat 11.5km time trial in Lido di Camaiore to set the early GC positions and award the first blue leader’s jersey of the race.

Taking place alongside the coast of the Ligurian sea, Monday’s TT is completely flat and mostly straight, comprising just two turns – a right turn soon after the start, and then the 180-degree bend to send riders back towards the finish.

It’s the same roads that were used for the opening TT in 2024 – won by Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) – just with a slightly tweaked route.

Ayuso will be a strong favourite to win this stage again, as he seeks to start his GC bid with a bang, but once again he’s up against TT specialist Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). The pair were separated by only a second on this course last year, and Ganna will be hungry for a win after his Volta ao Algarve victory last month was struck off.

These two look almost certain to be the riders contending for the win, but around them will be plenty of names hoping to stay close to the lead and not concede too much time to GC favourite Ayuso on stage 1.

The Spaniard’s teammate Adam Yates will hope to perform well to hold onto his position as co-leader, while his brother Simon is making his debut for Visma-Lease a Bike here, and Monday will be a chance to show how he is gelling with new TT equipment, not always his strongest discipline.

GC riders Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Red Bull Hansgrohe) will look to conserve time, whilst opportunists such as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) will try to stay as close to the lead as possible, hoping a stage win in the next couple of days could put them into the leader’s jersey.

Though the course is straightforward, the weather might not be, with wind warnings in place and rain to come this afternoon, though forecast to clear up later on which could favour the riders who are further down the start order.