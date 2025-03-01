'A positive day, but we've got some improving to do' - Tom Pidcock makes 'disappointing' Classics debut with new team Q36.5

By
Contributions from
published

Brit fails to enter key Muur van Geraardsbergen climb in good position, eventually finishing 38th in Ninove after sprint

Pidcock after the finish line in Ninove
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) after the finish line in Ninove (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock admitted that he and his new Q36.5 teammates have "some improving to do" after not entering the key Muur van Geraardsbergen climb at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in ideal position and only managing 38th at the start of the Classics season.

It was still an overall positive first WorldTour race for Pidcock on his new team after making a flying start to 2025, with the 25-year-old being active throughout the 197km with decent shape and his result only coming as a result of racing coming back together for a sprint.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

With contributions from

